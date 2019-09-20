OTTAWA — Antwerp’s Austin Lichty earned medalist honors with a 39 as Antwerp downed Holgate and Ayersville in boys golf Thursday.

Jake Eaken added a 42 as the Archers shot a 166. Holgate was second with a 201, led by a 41 from Josh Tobias. Ayersville carded a 215, led by a 46 from Cameron Cook.

At Moose Landing

Antwerp (166) - Austin Lichty 39, Jake Eaken 42, Eric Thornell 44, Gaige McMichael 48. Holgate (201) - Josh Tobias 41, Joey Kelly 48, Robbie Thacker 49, Micah Bok 63. Ayersville (215) - Cameron Cook 46, Kolton McCloud 54, Luke Schroder 55, Ethan Tressler 60.

At Pike Run

Miller City (192) — TJ Michel 46, Dillon Peck 48, Thomas Weis 48, Isabelle Vance 50. Patrick Henry (212) — Trey Woods 49, Aiden Breece 52, Ethan Rohrs 55, Nick Myers 56.

At Moose Landing

Kalida (160) — Justin Siebeneck 38 , Josh Recker 40, Ryan Klausing 41, David Peck 41. Liberty-Benton (169) — Seth Lasiter 44, Brice McDaniel 44, Noah Brand 38, Patrick Streaker 43.

Load comments