OTTAWA — Antwerp’s Austin Lichty earned medalist honors with a 39 as Antwerp downed Holgate and Ayersville in boys golf Thursday.
Jake Eaken added a 42 as the Archers shot a 166. Holgate was second with a 201, led by a 41 from Josh Tobias. Ayersville carded a 215, led by a 46 from Cameron Cook.
At Moose Landing
Antwerp (166) - Austin Lichty 39, Jake Eaken 42, Eric Thornell 44, Gaige McMichael 48. Holgate (201) - Josh Tobias 41, Joey Kelly 48, Robbie Thacker 49, Micah Bok 63. Ayersville (215) - Cameron Cook 46, Kolton McCloud 54, Luke Schroder 55, Ethan Tressler 60.
At Pike Run
Miller City (192) — TJ Michel 46, Dillon Peck 48, Thomas Weis 48, Isabelle Vance 50. Patrick Henry (212) — Trey Woods 49, Aiden Breece 52, Ethan Rohrs 55, Nick Myers 56.
At Moose Landing
Kalida (160) — Justin Siebeneck 38 , Josh Recker 40, Ryan Klausing 41, David Peck 41. Liberty-Benton (169) — Seth Lasiter 44, Brice McDaniel 44, Noah Brand 38, Patrick Streaker 43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.