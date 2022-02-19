Editor’s note: The Division II boys district swimming meet results in Friday’s edition of The Crescent-News were incorrect and inadvertently included. Below are the official results from Friday’s meet at Bowling Green State University with a recap of the boys meet. The girls results printed are correct.
BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon and Bryan saw swimmers punch tickets to the Division II state championships Friday at the D-II district meet at Bowling Green State University.
Napoleon senior Kyle Hudson had the most marquee showing of area swimmers, nabbing first in both the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Hudson’s time of 1:40.12 in the 200 freestyle set a new district record as the Wildcat veteran will compete at state for the third straight year in the event, along with a repeat of last year’s qualifying in the 100 free.
Hudson will also compete with the 400 freestyle relay team of Mitchell Griffith, Brett Bostelman and Masen Switzer as the Wildcats finished second to Lexington to earn a state berth for the fourth straight year in the event.
Bryan’s Kellen Rigg will return to state for the fourth straight year but in two different events. The Golden Bear senior was second in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, breaking his own school record in the process to nab spots at state. Rigg has previously advanced to state in the 200 and 500 freestyles over his decorated career.
The Bryan quartet of Rigg, Ara Alyanakian, Cole Pittman and Jackson Miller were third in the 200 freestyle relay, setting up a potential at-large spot at the state meet.
Wauseon’s Andrew Scherer will also compete at state with a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle as the Indians’ boys team finished just three points back of Port Clinton for the team title, 205-202.
The top-two finishers in each event automatically earn berths to state with the next 16 fastest times across the entire state’s district meets earning berths in the state field.
Of other note, Bryan’s Jackson Miller was sixth in both the 50 and 100 freestyles while Scherer was fifth in the 200 freestyle for Wauseon and Tribe teammate Xander Ankney was sixth in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
Isaiah Niese was 16th in the 100 freestyle and 18th in the 200 individual medley for Ayersville while Defiance’s Logan Hartman finished 12th in the 100 butterfly and 15th in the 200 IM.
Division II Districts
At Bowling Green
Boys Meet
(Top two finishers advance to state)
200 medley relay - 1. Lexington, 1:35.11; Ashland, Wapakoneta, Napoleon, 7. Bryan, 15. Ottawa-Glandorf. 200 freestyle - 1. Hudson (N), 1:40.12; Brown (PC), Parsons (Ash), Starling (L), 5. Scherer (Wau), 6. Ankney (Wau), 7. Griffith (N), 15. Reeder (Wau), 19. Gyde (N). 200 IM - 1. McDaniel (Ash), 1:59.4; Verb (B), Welker (VW), Kars. Lajti (OH), 15. Hartman (D), 18. Niese (Ay), 20. Spring (N). 50 freestyle - 1. Ninke (SP), 20.83; Rigg (B), Honigford (W), Price (E), 6. Miller (B), 12. Switzer (N). 100 butterfly - 1. Ninke (SP), 48.55, Rigg (B), Terry (SP), Brown (PC), 11. Bostelman (N), 12. Hartman (D). 100 freestyle - 1. Hudson (N), 45.77; Honigford (W), Hathaway (L), Price (E), 6. Miller (B), 8. Ankney (Wau), Niese (Ay), 20. Bourn (Wau). 500 freestyle - 1. Scherer (Wau), 4:47.26; Parsons (Ash), Starling (L), Brown (H), 5. Griffith (N), 8. Gyde (N), 10. Spring (N), 15. Reeder (Wau). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wapakoneta, 1:27.65; Sandusky Perkins, Bryan, Ontario, 6. Wauseon. 100 backstroke - 1. Hathaway (L), 50:76; Foster (MVCD), Lajti (OH), Jiang (NB), 14. Flowers (N). 100 breaststroke - 1. McDaniel (Ash), 56.2; Prykhodko (L), Hedrick (NSP), Nickoli (L), 13. Bostelman (N), 17. Steffan (OG). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Lexington, 3:12.99; Napoleon, Wapakoneta, Port Clinton, 6. Wauseon.
