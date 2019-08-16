ANTWERP
Head coach: Cord Erhart (19 years).
Lettermen lost: Jake Ryan (state qualifier); Aidan McAlexander.
Returning lettermen: Garrett Laney (Sr.); Jason Geyer (Jr.); Josh Timbrook (Jr.); Hunter Grant (Jr.); Gage Partin (Jr.); Zach Lockhart (So.).
Promising newcomers: Avin Johnson (Fr.); Eli Reinhart (Fr.).
Strengths: "We return a core group of juniors that have advanced as a team to the regional meet their sophomore and freshman year. They want to continue that trend."
Weaknesses: "We are not as deep as past seasons, so our focus will be on staying healthy."
Overall Outlook: "I think the boys will be competitive in northwest Ohio, we'll just have to wait and see."
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman.
Last year: Fourth in the NWOAL.
Lettermen lost: Hunter Beaverson; Caden Garrow; Brendon Johns; Josh Kidder.
Returning lettermen: Ivan Cobb (Sr.); Adam Walker (Sr.); Devin Witte (Sr.); Dawson Liechty (Sr.); Daniel Oyer (Jr.); Weston Ruffer (Jr.); Andrew Francis (Jr.); Elijah Schumacher (So.); Rhett Hudson (So.); Brady Johns (So.); Kenny Walker (So.).
Promising newcomers: Noah Cheney (Sr.); Miles Rupp (Sr.); Edward Rash (Sr.); Aden McCarty (Fr.); Ethan Stuckey (Fr.); Corbin Stamm (Fr.); Landon Stamm (Fr.); Dane Riley (Fr.); Jackson Beck (Fr.); Ben Dowdy (Fr.). .
Strengths: "We have a strong group of returning athletes who are ready to be leaders. We add in a large and talented group of freshmen and newcomers, that will add some depth."
Weaknesses: No dominant front runner, (but) "these athletes have the potential to be up there when it counts."
Overall Outlook: "The NWOAL will be competitive as always (and) our guys will look to break into that top three finish in the league."
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Simon Miller, Deanna Zimmerman, Dan Mix.
Last year's record: Seventh in the GMC.
Lettermen lost: Ben Seigman, Spencer Bowen, Devon Rue.
Returning lettermen: Brayden Amoroso, Noah Fisher, Hunter Rue, James Zimmerman.
Promising newcomers: Caden Brown; Caden Craft, Luke DeLano; Gabe Maldonado; Brayden Wooten; Bradley Young.
Strengths: "Noah Fisher, state champion, is our biggest strength. We have strong runners from two to five, however, they lac, experience racing sub 19 minutes. We have a strong schedule that will allow the ru;nners to be pushed throughout the season."
Weaknesses: "We lack the experience of winning invitations on a weekly basis and overall, we are a young team."
Overall Outlook: "We have the potential to be a strong team, with continued improvement on a weekly basis. We will be a team that will develop as the season progresses."
League outlook: "Holgate and Edgerton all have top runners that could help to develop their teams into the league champions. Edgerton and Fairview have long established coaches with strong programs so they always will be a contender."
BRYAN
Head coach: Matthew Kaullen (3years).
Last year's record: Third in the NWOAL.
Lettermen lost: Andrew Knight; Logan Psurny; Isaiah Taylor.
Returning lettermen: Ethan Cox (Sr.); Zach Foust (Sr.); Braddon Link (Sr.); Tyler Manon (Sr.); Noah Meyer (Sr.); Caleb Zuver (Sr.); Holden Cobb (Jr.); Anthony Malanga (Jr.); Parker Rosebrook (Jr.); Lucas Will (Jr.); Blake Grube (So.); Michael Ledyard (So.); Ethan Psurny (So.); Joshua Taylor (So.).
Promising newcomers: Kabryn Meyers (Sr.); Trevor Mason (Fr.).
Strengths: "Many of our runners have been getting out and putting some miles in over the summer. We have some opportunities to take advantage of packing up our runners in meets."
Overall Outlook: "If times go the way we plan, I think th;e postseason looks rather interesting for our boys team."
League outlook: "Holgate and Edgerton all have top runners that could help to develop their teams into the league champions. Edgerton and Fairview have long established coaches with strong programs so they always will be a contender."
COLUMBUS GROVE
Head coach: Terry Schnipke (14 years).
Last year's record: NWC and district champs, state qualifying team.
Lettermen lost: Jordan Bellman.
Returning lettermen: Johnny Schmiedebusch (Sr., 24th in the state); Breece Pingle (Sr.); Tanner Smith (Sr.); Jacob Bish (Sr.); Rob Langhals (Sr.); Nathan Maenle (Sr.); Derek Birkemeier (Jr.); Dylan Birkemeier (Jr.); Caleb Stechschulte (So., 1600 state qualifier); Carson Closson (So.); Roy Langhals (So.); Caleb Morman (So.); Tayden Pingle (So.).
Promising newcomers: Duece Alt (Sr.); Tanner Blankemeyer (Jr.); Max Eversole (So.); Logan Stech;schulte (So.); Anden Blankemeyer (Fr.); Logan Bryan (Fr.); Trent Koch (Fr.); Jared Kahle (Fr.); Lucas Mertz (Fr.); Hunter Rode (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have a good mix of senior, junior and sophomore runners who all compete at a high level."
Overall Outlook: "We look to finish strong after a less than stellar showing at the state meet last year."
DEFIANCE
Head coach: Obie Mouser (40 years).
Last year's record: WBL champs, 2nd in the district.
Returning lettermen: Mhalicki Bronson (Sr., 1st in the WBL and district); Colin Moats (Sr., WBL 1st team); Cooper Morton (Sr., WBL 2nd team); Brenden Roehrig (So., WBL 1st team); Eli Fortman (So., WBL 2nd team); Josh Horvath (so., injured last year).
Promising newcomers: Nate Morgan (So.).
Overall Outlook: "We have a veteran team and we look to defend our WBL title on our home course."
FAYETTE
Head coach: Bryan Stambaugh.
Last year's record: BBC champs, regional team qualifier.
Returning lettermen: Brett Merillat (BBC 1st team, state qualifier); Quinn Mitchell (BBC 1st team); Elijah Lerma (BBC 1st team); Caden Colegrove (BBC honorable mention); Gavin Stambaugh (BBC honorable mention); Eli Eberley (BBC honorable mention); Tyrese Oearsib (BBC honorable mention); Drew Beauregard; Xavier Sturgeon; Austin Fetterman; Gabe Maginn.
Promising newcomers: Chase Moats; Demetrius Whiteside; Tyler Tussing.
Strengths: Top seven return, 11 letter winners overall.
Weaknesses: Half of the team are freshmen and sophomores.
Overall Outlook: "Hoping it to be one of the best our program has seen."
League outlook: "Hope to be one of the top teams in the BBC."
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Paul Payne (4th year).
Last year's record: Eighth in the GMC.
Lettermen lost: Michael Myers; Miciah Ankney.
Returning lettermen: Nathan Sullivan (Sr.); Ephraim Delagrange (Sr.); Josh Myers (So.); Jo Ankney (So.); Ryan Schliesser (So.).
Promising newcomers: Michael Villenna (Fr.); Zach Bell (Fr.); Kelton ∂eFreese (Fr.); Calvin Lichty (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have a solid core of veteran runners. e have a big enough team that there will be competition for spots, which should make everyone better."
Weaknesses: "We are very young (seven sophomores and freshmen)."
Overall Outlook: "We have a good group of guys who are working hard. As the year progresses and we gain experience, we think that this team can compete for a GMC title and a regional berth."
League outlook: "Holgate should be the league favorite."
HILLTOP
Head coach: Dan Hurd (4th year).
Last year's record: Sixth in the BBC.
Lettermen lost: Luis Ayala.
Returning lettermen: Jay Garret (Sr., BBC 2nd team); Joe Reamsnyder (Jr.). Carson Jennings (So.).; Colt Beres (Sr.); Tucker Beres (So., BBC 2nd team).
Strengths: "Large team, with talented and fast runners."
Overall Outlook: "Positive, (with) great talent and numbers, a lot of returning athletes."
HOLGATE
Head coach: Bradley Hurst (2nd year).
Last year's record: First in the GMC.
Lettermen lost: Cody Sonnenberg.
Returning lettermen: Avery Casillas (r., GMC 1st team); Hayden Hartman (Jr., GMC 1st team); Bailey Sonnenberg (GMC 2nd team); Anthony Swary); Richard Bower (GMC honorable mention); Addison Casillas (GMC honorable mention); Levi Zachrich (GMC honorable mention).
Promising newcomers: Ethan Fritz (Fr.); Gabirel Salaz (Fr.); Jack Westrick (Fr.).
Strengths: Competitiveness. "All of the boys are pushing each other to better every practice. I am looking forward to a great season."
Weaknesses: "Inexperience, the majority of our runners being sophomores and freshmen."
Overall Outlook: "The GMC is; always competitive with strong teams and runners from all schools. Edgerton, Fairview, Tinora and Antwerp are always strong and we will need to be ready to compete with all of them every weekend."
MONTPELIER
Head coach: Hollie Carroll (6 years).
Lettermen lost: Dan Banks; Gage Crisenberry.
Returning lettermen: Dan Belknap; J.T. Fackler; Scott Hillard; Andre Augirre.
Promising newcomers: Braden Saneholtz (Sr.); Peyton Cupp (Fr.); garrett Walz (Fr.).
Strengths: Four returning letter winners and strong newcomers.
League outlook: "We look to finish in the middle of the BBC."
NORTH CENTRAL
Head coach: Aubrie Ridinger (1st year).
Last year: Fourth in the BBC.
Lettermen lost: Colton Beres; Tucker Beres.
Returning lettermen: Eryn Shaw (Sr.); Evan Livengood (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Manny Cruz (Sr.); Colton Hicks (So.); Quin Burt (Fr.); Clayton Douglas (Fr.).
Strengths: "A lot of great athletes."
Weaknesses: "A lot of first time runners."
Overall outlook: "Looking forward to being competitive in meets."
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Head coach: Holly Flueckiger.
Last year: Fourth in the WBL, 2nd at districts.
Lettermen lost: Josh Rosengarten; Connor Niese; Danielle Hughes; Bronson Buddelmeyer.
Returning lettermen: Kamron Maag; Parker Schomaeker; Max Buddelmeyer; Matt Schneeg.
Promising newcomers: Hunter Stechschulte (Fr.).
Strengths: Determination and team unity.
Overall outlook: "A better WBL finish and a three-peat to regionals."
OTTOVILLE
Head coach: Bob Kaple.
Returning lettermen: Nolan German (Sr., 1 letter), Kyle Looser (Sr., 3 letters), Cole Furley (Jr., 2 letters), Adam Kimmett (Jr., 2 letters).
Promising newcomers: Michael Steffan (So.), Adam Looser (Fr.), Austin Landin (Fr.).
Overall Outlook: "We have four returning lettermen and should be better than last year's team."
PETTISVILLE
Head coach: Gabe Jaramillo.
Last year's record: Third in the GMC and districts.
Lettermen lost: Max Leppelmeier; Logan Rufenacht; Calvin Nofziger; Caleb Nolander; Mitchell Avina.
Returning lettermen: Josh Basselman.
Weaknesses: "Inexperience and lack of numbers."
Overall Outlook: "Hoping to gain some experience and have some good personal performances."
League outlook: "With only three members, the team will focus on individual goals."
WAUSEON
Head coach: Joe Allen (seven years).
Last year's record: Second in the NWOAL.
Lettermen lost: Michael Cheezan, Nolan Flint.
Returning lettermen: Andon Raker (Sr.); Braden Vernot (Jr.); Layton Willson (Jr.); Carter Nofziger (So.); Zach Robinson (So.); Carter Hite (Jr.); Hunter Wasnich (So.); Anthony Cheezan (So.).
Promising newcomers: Jack Callan (Fr.); Jaxton Fisher (Fr.); Aidan Pena (Fr.); Joseph Perez (Fr.); Zaden Torres (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have 15 boys and we expect Vernot and Willson to step up and have a nice season. They both put in serious training, Raker had a great summer and Wasnich and Robinson could do some nice things for us. We could see our freshmen turning into a really nice group."
Weaknesses: "We lost our top runner from last year."
Overall outlook: "We are going to be all right, but we have to develop a three, four and five runner."
League outlook: Liberty Center is the favorite and Archbold and Bryan will also be strong."
