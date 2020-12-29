Devin Flory rolled games of 204 and 192 to lift Tinora to a 2,174-1,759 win over Wauseon in boys bowling.
In a contest against Liberty Center, Napoleon’s Elijah Wolf rolled a 300 game for the Wildcats. He became the third player for Napoleon to roll a perfect game this season.
No other stats were available.
Boys
Wauseon (1,759) – Ben Allen 137-183; Parker Black 144-121; Kage Little 140-104; Ryan Marks 131-172; Aidan Teal 146-129. Baker Totals 352.
Tinora (2,174) – Issaac Fenter 166-130; Devin Flory 204-192; Elijah Goliver 126-166; Isaiah Goliver 177-153; Trevor Luelen 192-177. Baker Totals 491.
