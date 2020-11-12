GMC
TINORA
Head Coach: Mike Clark, 1st year.
Strength: Attitude.
Weakness: Spare shooting.
Overall outlook: Positive.
NLL
NAPOLEON
Head Coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year).
Last season: 12-4 overall, 7-3 NLL.
Letterwinners lost: Levi Anderson, Anthony Steward.
Returning letterwinners: Elijah Wolf, James Gerken, Jacon Hull, Michael Gallagher, Preston Miller, Ashton Kiessling.
Promising newcomers: Riley Ehlers, Mason Melia.
Strength: Experience.
Weakness: Spare shooting.
Overall outlook: "We hope to win the title again this year, but ultimately not going to be happy with anything short of a state trip this year. The talent is there, the bowlers juat have to want it and earn it."
NWOAL
WAUSEON
Head coach: Kody Moden (5th year, 44-25 record).
Last season: 11-8, 8-4 NWOAL
Letterwinners lost: Chance Buehrer (198 average), Kenyon Lovins (196 average), Isaac Rufenacht, Alexander Stevens (175 average), Logan Blackman (159 average).
Returning letterwinners: Ben Allen (Sr.), Brayden Everly (Sr.), Kage Little (So.), Ryan Marks (So.), Aidan Teal (Sr.).
Promising newcomer: Parker Black (So.).
Strength: "We have four returning varsity lettermen with several games ans miscellaneous experience in multiple matches as well as tournaments."
Weakness: "We lost five multi-year varsity bowlers and that is very difficult to replace, especially early in the season. The four we have returning will be solid, but that fifth spot is going to be a hard one to fill with inexperienced bowlers. WE only have six on the team this year so its going to be harder for substitutions."
Overall outlook: "I think overall, we should be a solid team and competitive with many of the teams in the area. The boys are really looking forward to getting the season started and proving they are capable of competing day in and day out as the main bowlers and not the substitute off the bench."
League outlook: "I think this should be one of the most competitive league races in several years. Bryan has been the team to beat for sure the last several years, but I think Patrick Henry is probably the team to look out for this year. With their returning boys from last year, they look really good on paper. I think Bryan and us will be right there and that's going to be a fun thing to watch develop. I think with the other half of the league, any of those teams could be a definite spoiler with some of the young talent that will definitely improve as the season progresses."
