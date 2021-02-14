NAPOLEON - Napoleon built an insurmountable lead through the first three games and cruised to the title at the Division II boys bowling sectional tournament on Saturday at River City Bowl-A-Way.
The Wildcats rolled games of 1,031-1,219-1,009 in three regular games to take a 3,259-2,872 lead over Van Wert heading into the Baker games. Napoleon stayed strong in the Baker games, rolling a total of 1,127, to finish with a score of 4,386.
Michael Gallagher was nearly perfect for the Wildcats, rolling a 299 in the second game as he finished with a 704 series to win the individual title.
Elijah Wolf rolled a 279 in the second game and finished with a 666 series. Jacon Hull added a 614 and Ashton Kiessling scored a 607.
Van Wert stayed in the runner-up spot with 4,016 to advance to the district.
Drama came in the battle of the third and final spot to advance. Liberty Center (2,792) led Bryan (2,745), Patrick Henry (2,697), Lincolnview (2,639) and Tinora (2,633) heading into the Baker games.
The Rams made a push in the Baker ganes, outbolwing the other contenders to battle Liberty Center for the final spot. In the final Baker game, the Rams outscored the Tigers 210-193, but it was not enough as Liberty Center's score of 3,894 was 38 pins better than the score of 3,856 for the Rams to finish third. Bryan (3,798) finished 98 pins back of advancing.
The Tigers were led by Jacob Sexton, who rolled a 626 series. Landon Amstutz added a 602, Joshua Sexton rolled a 586 and Tim Blanton finished with a 515.
Tinora was led by Devin Flory, who opened with games of 223 and 210. He finished with a 608 series. Trevor Luellen added a 564, Eric Lichtenwald rolled a 503 and Isaiah Goliver had a 426.
Individually, Ottawa-Glandorf's Sean Kelley had games of 247-219-213 to score a 679 series to advance to the district. Patrick Henry's Jaylin Drew had games of 246-195-224 for a 665 and Delta's Brody Waugh had games of 253-189-214 to finish with a 656 to advance.
The Division II district bowling tournament will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Westgate Lanes in Lima.
Team Scores
Napoleon 4,386; Van Wert 4,016; Liberty Center 3,894; Tinora 3,856; Bryan 3,798; Patrick Henry 3,722; Lincolnview 3,670; Ottawa-Glandorf 3,542; Evergreen 3,541; Delta 3,523; Wauseon 3,380; Swanton 3,286.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.