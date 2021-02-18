LIMA – Napoleon secured a spot at next week’s Division II boys state bowling tournament after finishing in the runner-up spot at the district Wednesday afternoon at Westgate Lanes in Lima.
The Wildcats were in a battle all day with Coldwater for the top spot. Napoleon trailed early, but closed the gap to 3,205-3,175 after outscoring the Cavs 1,100-979 in the final regulation game.
In the Baker games, Coldwater outdueled the ‘Cats 1,234-1,193 to win. Coldwater’s margin of victory came in the last game, when they outscored Napoleon 203-181.
Coldwater finished with a total of 4,439 to 4,368 for Napoleon. Sandusky Perkins grabbed the third spot to state with a 4,298.
Napoleon was led by Ashton Kiessling, who had games of 244-249-205 for a 698 series. That was second to Toby Yoakum of Perkins, who had a 712 series.
Preston Miller added a 661 series for Napoleon, Jacob Hull had a 639 and Michael Gallagher rolled a 618.
Liberty Center finished fifth as a team with a score of 3,905. The Tigers made a run in the Baker games, totaling a score of 1,158.
Landon Amstutz secured a spot at the state meet with games of 236-226-211 for a 673 series. Jacob Sexton added a 635 series and Joshua Sexton finished with a 505.
Individually, Sean Kelley of Ottawa-Glandorf finished with a 611, Delta’s Brody Waugh rolled a 594 and Jaylin Drew of Patrick Henry had a 589.
Team Scores
Coldwater 4,439; Napoleon 4,368; Sandusky Perkins 4,298; St. Henry 4,071; Liberty Center 3,905; Willard 3,894; Fostoria 3,810; Bucyrus Wynford 3,792; Van Wert 3,773; Ft. Recovery 3,549; Eastwood 3,493; Kenton 3,405.
