ARCHBOLD — Elijah Zimmerman led the Bluestreaks with 23 points as Archbold had no trouble with Ayersville at home, winning 60-41.

Archbold led 21-14 after the opening period, then pushed the lead to 36-22 at the half.

DJ Newman added 10 points for the Streaks (3-0).

Jakob Trevino led Ayersville (0-2) with 14 points.

AYERSVILLE (41) — Trevino 14; Clark 2; Calhoun 2; B. Eiden 3; Amoroso 7; L. Schlatter 2; Brown 4; T. Schlatter 4, I. Eiden 3. Totals 13-13-41.

ARCHBOLD (60) — Gomez 2; Kennedy 8; Newman 10; Roth 3; Theobald 8; Zimmerman 23; Hagans 2; Johns 2; Hurst 2. Totals 20-5-5.

Three-point goals: Ayersville — Trevino, Amoroso. Archbold — Kennedy 2, Zimmerman 2, Roth. Rebounds: Ayersville 20, Archbold 26. Turnovers: Ayersville 18, Archbold 10.

Ayersville 14 8 5 14 — 41

Archbold 21 15 15 9 — 60

Reserves: Archbold, 57-20.

Fairview 61, Continental 36

CONTINENTAL — Cade Ripke and Chayse Singer each knocked down three treys for the Apaches as Fairview went into Continental and left with a 61-36 decision over the Pirates.

Ripke led the efforts for the Apaches (2-1) with 17 points. Singer was right behind with 16 points.

Mitchell Coleman led the Pirates (1-4) with 12 points.

FAIRVIEW (61) — Nusbaum 4; Polter 5; Ripke 17; Frank 8; Hastings 5; Singer 16; Zeedyk 2; Grine 4.

CONTINENTAL (36) — Huff 9; Coleman 12; Hoeffel 1; Warnement 4; Brecht 4; Prowant 2; Sherrits 1; Stauffer 3.

Three-Point goals: Fairview — Ripke 3, Singer 3, Polter, Hastings. Continental — Coleman 2, Huff.

Fairview 18 12 17 14 — 61

Continental 6 9 12 9 — 36

Wauseon 54, Edgerton 46

WAUSEON — The Indians carried a 10 point lead into the final period and held on, knocking off Edgerton 54-46.

Noah Tester led the Indians (2-0) with 17 points. Sean Brock chipped in 12 points and Jonas Tester had 11.

Logan Showalter led the Bulldogs (2-2) with 19 points. Jaron Cape and Colin Gary both had 10 points.

EDGERTON (46) — Blue 0; Cape 10; Pahl 5; Ripke 0; Landel 2; Gary 10; Wolfe 0; Showalter 19. Totals 19-6-46.

WAUSEON (54) — J. Tester 11; Britsch 5; N. Tester 17; DeGroff 0; Penrod 9; Brock 12; Wilson 0; King 0. Totals 20-13-54.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — Gary, Showalter. Wauseon — N. Tester. Turnovers: Edgerton 9, Wauseon 9.

Edgerton 10 8 15 13 — 46

Wauseon 11 11 21 11 — 54

Kalida 78, Holgate 29

KALIDA — The host Wildcats raced out to a 24-4 lead after the opening period and cruised to a 78-29 win over visiting Holgate.

Four players reached double figures in scoring for the Wildcats (2-3). Luke Erhart led Kalida with 19 points, Brandon Miller and Zach Vonderembse each tallied 13 and Gabe Hovest added 10 points.

Blake Hattemer led Holgate (0-2) with eight points.

HOLGATE (29) — Hattemer 8; Wenner 7; B. Sonnenberg 5; Like 3; Sparks 2; C. Sonnenberg 2; Medina 2. Totals 11-4-29.

KALIDA (78) — Erhart 19; B. Miller 13; Vonderembse 13; Hovest 10; Roebke 9; Vorst 6; Horstman 5; N. Miller 3. Totals 29-9-78.

Three-point goals: Holgate (3-12) — Wenner 1-2, B. Sonnenberg 1-5, Like 1-3, Sparks 0-1. Kalida (11-17) — Erhart 1-3, B. Miller 1-1, Vonderembse 3-5, Hovest 2-2, Roebke 2-3, Horstman 1-1, N. Miller 1-2. Rebounds: Holgate 11 (Hattemer 3), Kalida 26 (Erhart 6). Turnovers: Holgate 10, Kalida 5.

Holgate 4 8 9 8 — 29

Kalida 24 24 13 17 — 78

Wayne Trace 67, Liberty Center 52

HAVILAND — Jace Vining and Nate Gerber accounted for 46 of Wayne Trace’s 67 points as the Raiders won at home over Liberty Center, 67-52.

Vining pumped in 25 points and Gerber added 21 for the Raiders (2-2). Reid Miller added 14 points.

Carter Burdue led the Tigers (2-2) with 15 points. Camden Krugh had 13 points and Trent Murdock added 11 in a balanced effort.

LIBERTY CENTER (52) — Shafer 6; Keller 1; Burdue 15; Righi 0; Krugh 13; Conrad 0; Patterson 6; Phillips 0; Hogrefe 0; Murdock 11. Totals 20-7-52.

WAYNE TRACE (67) — C. Sinn 5; Miller 14; Speice 0; Gerber 21; Crosby 0; Vining 25; McClure 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 2. Totals 21-18-67.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center (5-22) — Shafer 1-4, Keller 0-3, Krugh 3-9; Patterson 0-2, Murdock 1-4. Wayne Trace (7-19) — C. Sinn 1-4, Miller 0-1, Gerber 1-4, Vining 5-8, McClure 0-1. Rebounds: Liberty Center 33 (Keller 11), Wayne Trace 33 (Miller, Gerber, Reinhart 7). Turnovers: Liberty Center 15, Wayne Trace 12.

Liberty Center 12 22 12 6 — 52

Wayne Trace 20 12 22 13 — 67

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 56-33.

Paulding 40, Spencerville 38

SPENCERVILLE — Paulding hung on to win its Northwest Conference opener by two points over the Bearcats, 40-38.

Hunter Kauser led the Panthers (2-3, 1-0 NWC) with 12 points.

Jackson Goecke had 13 points for Spencerville (1-4, 0-1).

PAULDING (40) — Kauser 12; Dysinger 9; McGarvey 8; Manz 4; Schroeder 3; Price 2; Beckman 2. Totals 11-15-40.

SPENCERVILLE (38) — J. Goecke 13; Henline 9; K. Goecke 5; Harter 5; Prichard 3; Brown 2; Koenig 1. Totals 11-14-38.

Three-point goals: Paulding — McGarvey, Kauser, Schroeder. Spencerville — Henline, Prichard.

Paulding 7 10 11 12 — 40

Spencerville 6 7 6 19 — 38

Reserves: Paulding, 48-30.

Ottoville 45, Ft. Jennings 31

OTTOVILLE — The Big Green picked up 14 points from Joe Miller as Ottoville downed Ft. Jennings 45-31 in a non-league contest.

William Miller added 11 points for the Big Green (3-2).

Evan Hoersten paced Ft. Jennings (0-5) with 10 points.

FT. JENNINGS (31) — Trentman 3; Kazee 6; Hoersten 10; Liebrecht 4; Grote 2; Schulte 6. Totals 10-10-31.

OTTOVILLE (45) — Miller 14; Schlagbaum 5; Manns 6; Kortpkrax 3; Miller 11; Furley 0; Fisher 2; Edelbrock 2; Langhals 2. Totals 18-5-45.

Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings (1-2) — Schulte 1-2. Ottoville (4-17) — Miller 2-5, Schlagbaum 1-1, Manns 0-2, Miller 1-3, Edelbrock 0-2, Langhals 0-4. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 19, Ottoville 23 (Miller, Fisher 4).

Ft. Jennings 0 11 13 7 — 31

Ottoville 12 18 9 6 — 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 75, Elida 45

OTTAWA — The Titans opened up Western Buckeye League play with a win, pulling away from Elida in a 75-45 decision.

The Titans trailed 18-15 after one period, but outscored the Bulldogs 26-12 in the second period to jump ahead for good.

Owen Nichols led O-G (3-0, 1-0) with 24 points. Ben Westrick added 18 points and Brennan Blevins chipped in 10.

Quan Moore and Riley Creps each had nine points for Elida (2-3, 0-1).

ELIDA (45) — Buetner 8; Moore 9; Creps 9; Long 5; Manley 6; Fricke 8. Totals 16-5-45.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (75) — Beach 9; Schomaeker 8; Blevins 10; Dean 3; Alt 1; Kuhlman 2; Nichols 24; Westrick 18. Totals 31-10-75.

Three-point goals: Elida — Creps 3, Buetner 2, Fricke 2, Long. Ottawa-Glandorf — Beach, Dean, Westrick. Rebounds: Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 37 (Nichols, Westrick 11). Turnovers: Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 7.

Elida 18 12 11 4 — 45

O-G 15 26 17 17 — 75

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 71-35.

Columbus Grove 47, Crestview 23

COLUMBUS GROVE — After a slow start, the host Bulldogs were able to pull away and claim a 47-23 win over Crestview in the Northwest Conference.

Columbus Grove trailed 15-13 at the half, then outscored the Knights 19-6 in the third period to grab the lead.

Alex Schneider led the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 NWC) with 16 points. Tayt Birnesser was right behind with 15 markers. They combined to make nine treys in the game.

Carson Kreischer led the Knights (1-3, 0-1) with 10 points.

CRESTVIEW (23) — Etzler 7; Short 2; Brecht 2; Kreischer 10, Ward 2. Totals 9-4-23.

COLUMBUS GROVE (47) — Reynolds 2; Birnesser 15; Hopkins 5; Clement 7; Schneider 16; Smith 2. Totals 18-2-47.

Three-point goals: Crestview — Etzler. Columbus Grove — Birnesser 5, Schneider 4.

Crestview 11 4 6 2 — 23

Col. Grove 8 5 19 15 — 47

