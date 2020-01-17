Tinora’s Evan Willitzer was given one big assignment for Thursday’s Green Meadows Conference clash against the visiting Hicksville Aces.
The only thing the lone senior on the Rams’ roster had to do was contain one of the most prolific scorers in the league and the area, Landon Turnbull.
Willitzer and the rest of the Rams proved up to the challenge as Tinora evened its record at 7-7 overall and improved to 2-1 in the conference with a 40-32 triumph over the Aces (9-3, 2-1 GMC).
The 6-1 senior did a little bit of everything — except get much of a breather — in scoring 13 points, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the line, grabbing five rebounds and holding Turnbull, who averages 21.8 points per game, to just eight.
“The coaches switched things up with me on him this week,” began Willitzer. “We usually do a gap-help defense where we guard a good player like that with three guys but this week they had me just face guard him and follow him around the whole floor.
“It’s hard because he’s always moving, he’s always cutting. And once he does touch the ball he has amazing dribble moves and his pull-up game is crazy. He’s a great shooter.”
When a switch was made or help was needed, the Tinora defense was ready as they held Hicksville to just 37-percent shooting, including just 5-of-17 from beyond the arc.
“Hicksville can really hurt you in a variety of ways,” began Tinora mentor Paul Wayne. “They can hit the three, they can slash with the dribble and they can take it down low. Evan Willitzer had the primary responsibility on Landon Turnbull and did a really good job but I thought we played really good team defense also. We had support for Evan when he needed it. Just really proud. I thought it was a team effort both offensively and defensively.”
While Hicksville struggled from the field, the Green and White proved to be fairly proficient in shooting 13-for-26 overall and a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.
Marcus Grube came up with big shot after big shot in matching Willitzer’s 13 points by knocking down three three-pointers and two pull-up jumpers.
Grube’s second triple of the night put Tinora up 12-9 early in the second quarter just 30 seconds after his brother Max Grube knotted the game at 9-all. Marcus’ last triple — with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter — gave Tinora the lead for good, 25-22.
“We played to our strengths be it offense or defense,” said Wayne. “Each and every guy on the court has something that they’re good at and I thought that we maximized our possessions offensively in putting ourselves in position to be successful.”
Travian Tunis was dialed in early from long-range with two triples in the first quarter that stakes his squad to a 6-5 lead after eight minutes of play.
Tunis finished with 12 points on the night, all from three-point range, but the Red and White was unable to get any consistent help, especially in the first half.
“We need some other guys to step up, to be aggressive and look to score the basketball,” remarked Hicksville coach Tony Tear. “I thought Travian did that tonight, he was more aggressive tonight than he has been most of the year and we’re going to need more of that. But we’re going to need some other guys to step up and look to take some confident shots.
“You have to credit Tinora and what they did (face-guarding Turnbull). I thought we executed and did some good things and had some good looks, we just didn’t make a lot of our good looks and we didn’t always take a lot of our good looks. We just have to get better and go find ways to improve on that.”
Tinora limited the Aces’ second chance points, with a slight 18-17 advantage on the glass but no offensive rebounds allowed in the first half and only one in the third quarter.
“That’s huge because they come at the offensive glass hard,” Wayne said of not giving up many second chance opportunities. “Turnbull, Bergman at 6-6, and Miller, those three in particular go hard to the offensive glass. I’m not sure they had any offensive rebounds at halftime. I thought we finished our good defensive possessions with a good defensive rebound.”
Jackson Bergman scored off a steal in the waning seconds of the third quarter to cut Hicksville’s deficit to 25-24. But a Willitzer triple to open the final period and Marcus’ baseline jumper, however, extended it to 30-24 just under two minutes into the fourth.
Hicksville got three-straight offensive rebounds with Bergman scoring after the third board to cit it to 30-26. Nolan Schafer, who finished with 10 points for the Rams, answered with a ball fake to get the defenders off their feet and an easy two points after Willitzer scored two from the line.
With the Rams up 34-26, Turnbull scored on a putback and Bergman, after Hicksville forced a five-second call, followed with a shot over a pair of defenders to make it 34-30 Tinora.
On a sideline out-of-bounds play, Max Grube was left open under the hoop for an easy two and Willitzer and Schafer each drained both ends of their one-and-ones to cap off the Tinora victory.
“We like to keep the ball moving and get multiple people involved,” said Willitzer. “Our ball movement is good and we get open shots for each other.”
Hicksville won the junior varsity contest 22-20 behind Kyler Baird’s eight points. Tinora’s JV team was led by Keegan Myles, who finished with six.
HICKSVILLE (32) — Tunis 12; Turnbull 8; Bergman 6; Miller 4; Myers 0; Slattery 2. Totals 13-35 1-2 32.
TINORA (40) — Mar. Grube 13; Willitzer 13; Schafer 10; Max Grube 4; Wolfrum 0; Cramer 0. Totals 13-26 10-10 40.
Three-point goals: Hicksville (5-17) — Tunis 4, Turnbull. Tinora (4-11) — Mar. Grube 3, Willitzer. Rebounds: Hicksville 17 (Bergman, Turnbull 4), Tinora 18 (Schafer 6, Willitzer 5). Turnovers: Hicksville 8, Tinora 9.
Hicksville 6 8 10 8 — 32
Tinora 5 13 7 15 — 40
Reserves: Hicksville, 22-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.