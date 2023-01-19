With the first one-game weekend on the schedule since playing ahead of the Christmas holiday, Defiance will look to reach another height in an already-stellar season by traveling to Western Buckeye League foe Elida on Friday.
Tuesday’s 63-42 win at Archbold marked the 11th straight victory for the 13-1 Bulldogs (4-0 WBL, No. 6 Division II AP), which have won their last four games by an average margin of 29 ppg, scoring at least 60 points in their last five outings.
Next up in the Blue and White’s path is another set of Bulldogs, this one hailing from Allen County.
Matt Tabler’s second season at Elida has already seen marked improvement from a 3-20 finish last year with a 6-7 mark in all games and a 1-3 showing in league contests.
The Orange and Black enter having lost four of their last five after starting 4-2 this year, including a five-point league loss at Lima Bath on Jan. 6 and a three-point loss at Celina a week later. The lone win in that stretch was a narrow 52-51 nipping at Bryan on Jan. 7.
“Their guys have adjusted to the varsity game, last year it was a lot of guys who hadn’t played much varsity before,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of Friday’s foe, one that the Bulldogs have defeated five straight times. “I definitely look for them to be improved and they offer a lot of challenges for us.”
Even as Elida struggled last year and Defiance improved, the Allen County Bulldogs proved any overlooking of them came at a risk as a poor shooting night from both sides coupled with tough defense saw Defiance win an ugly 29-24 slugfest.
Though Lehman’s squad certainly wouldn’t want a repeat of last season, any hopes of gaining the program’s first Western Buckeye League title in seven years mean taking care of business in these situations.
“We’re definitely using last year as motivation, we weren’t ready to play in that game,” said Lehman. “We didn’t shoot well, we didn’t stop dribble penetration very well. We were lost offensively and somewhat defensively. But this year, we’re much more defined in our roles and much more comfortable.”
5-8 sophomore point guard Zori Island leads Elida with 11.7 points per contest while junior guard David Etzkorn tallies 8.3 points per game. Seniors Tori Thomas (6-3, 5.1 ppg) and Brice Engle (6-2, 3.3 ppg) provide power inside while 6-3 senior forward Camden Howard has come on recently with 8.5 ppg in the last four games, hitting nine 3-pointers in that span after not scoring in the previous six contests.
5-9 freshman guard A’Mari Wash also will see time for the Orange Bulldogs, along with junior guards Jackson Covault and Seth Sharp (6.6 ppg).
Island led Elida with eight points against Defiance last season while Thomas had six boards, three offensive.
Defiance enters having had a jolt offensively that has boosted their season scoring average to 58.1 ppg as a team. The DHS defense has also clamped down allowing 43 points or less the last four games and just 42.5 ppg all season long.
Both Bradyn Shaw and Cayden Zachrich have scored 262 points through 14 games this year (18.7 ppg) as a powerful 1-2 scoring punch. Shaw racked up 25 points with three 3-pointers and six steals for the Bulldogs in the win over Archbold while Zachrich overcame a tough shooting night to still put up 15 points and seven boards.
Shaw has a team-best 26 3-pointers to his credit this year along with 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Zachrich, meanwhile, has boosted his rebounding to 6.1 boards per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the charity stripe.
The rotation around the duo has been consistently contributing with seniors Isaac Schlatter (7 ppg, 17 3-pointers, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg), David Jimenez (3.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.9 apg), Aidan Kiessling (2.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg) and Javin Saldana (0.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg) leading the way. Senior Tyler Frederick (3.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.1 spg) has missed the Bulldogs’ last five games with injury but 6-3 sophomore Kahlil Ligon (2.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg) has helped bridge the gap in the post as well.
“We’ve seen that it doesn’t always have to go through Bradyn and Cayden, even though they’re fantastic offensive players,” said Lehman of his Bulldogs’ balance. “We’ve been able to adjust and do things differently. We’re not just seeing lots of different offensive looks, we’ve been guarded a million different ways.”
Friday’s game will mark the first home game for Elida since Dec. 30, a five-game stretch on the schedule. It will be followed by three more road games for the Orange Bulldogs.
“A year ago, we didn’t have that business-like mindset,” added Lehman. “We were timid going into matchups. We didn’t want to be the ones to mess up, we were playing not to lose rather than playing to win. I think we’re a lot more comfortable taking it one step at a time … our sole focus needs to be going to the Fieldhouse and getting the job done. It’s a tough place to play.”
A win for Defiance would mark the 12th straight victory for Defiance, the longest streak in a single season since the 2011-12 team started 19-0. That 19-game streak is actually 22, counting the last three games of the 2010-11 regular season.
