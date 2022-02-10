For the second straight season, Defiance enters its annual matchup with Ottawa-Glandorf with just one league loss and eyes on Western Buckeye League contention.
This year, however, the stakes are even higher with the Bulldogs (13-5, 6-1 WBL) and Titans (16-2, 7-0, No. 4 Division III) as the only teams with fewer than two league defeats with just two WBL contests remaining as both will meet at ‘The Dawg Pound’ in Defiance on Friday.
Though Defiance still has Wapakoneta and O-G still has Kenton next Friday, this week’s league tilt appears to be for all the marbles, stakes that the Bulldogs are welcoming.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for us,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, whose Bulldogs finished 6-3 in league play a season ago, including a 71-53 loss at ‘The Supreme Court’ in Ottawa in early February. “Our guys haven’t been in a situation like this, the crowd’s going to be bigger than we’re used to … we can’t ignore that there’s still one game left in the league though and we’ve got Wapak next week, they’re the hottest team in the league.”
Defiance had all the makings of an upset brewing a season ago, hitting three first-quarter 3-pointers and building up a 15-3 lead on O-G. However, the Titans rallied with a 9-0 run to end the first period and cruised the rest of the way, forcing 14 Bulldog turnovers and sealing the deal with a 7-0 run to end the first half with a 13-point advantage.
This time around, the Bulldogs are well aware of the task ahead and believe the lumps taken last year by not matching the level of physicality will pay dividends this time around.
“I believe our guys have gained an understanding that teams like O-G, those elite teams, they’re pso persistent. They’re not going to lay down, they’re going to play their game and do what they do well. That’s a learning lesson for any team,” said Lehman.
After a disappointing finish to a 49-44 loss to Toledo Whitmer Saturday that saw Defiance surrender a nine-point lead with three minutes left, the Bulldogs bounded back Monday in a league makeup game with Celina. A low-scoring, cold-shooting first half was followed by a pair of key runs and defensive clampdowns that handed Defiance its sixth league win in seven tries, 44-36.
Defiance trails the all-time series with their closest geographical league foe 36-23 as the Titans have claimed the last six matchups, dating back to Defiance’s 58-45 win in the 2016 regular season.
Guard Bradyn Shaw (13.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 27 3-pointers) bounced back from a scoreless effort against Whitmer with a team-best 12 points in the win over Celina. Fellow junior Cayden Zachrich (15 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2 apg, 29 3-pointers) battled foul trouble against the Bulldogs but the 6-6 post power’s inside-out ability will be key for DHS to match O-G’s potent offensive attack.
Friday’s hosts will look for its versatile group of wings to show up defensively in the de facto league title game with Tyler Frederick (3.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 58 percent field goals), David Jimenez (5.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.6 apg, 52 percent field goals), Isaac Schlatter (6.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.6 apg, 21 3-pointers) and Aidan Kiessling (3.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 17 3-pointers) set to combat a Titan team averaging 66.4 points per game, 22 over Defiance’s average points allowed.
“Defiance has strung together a nice run of games here and the big thing is them defensively,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin of the Bulldogs this season. “Coach Lehman has really gotten them to buy in on that end and they really lock into you defensively. I think every time you want an opportunity to have a championship matchup like this. It’s the way it should be.”
The Titans have found a stride since a stretch of two losses in three games in early January to Division I foes Findlay (64-61, OT) and Lima Senior (69-61), winning six straight by an average of 19.3 ppg.
The most recent three in that win streak have come in impressive fashion with a 12-point triumph at 13-6 Rossford, a 25-point demolition of defending league champ Lima Shawnee on Friday and a buzzer-beating win over No. 5 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Saturday at O-G.
Sophomore wing Colin White leads the charge for the defending D-III state semifinalists with 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. The 6-4 standout has already received interest from Big Ten programs as well as MAC and other mid-major college programs, with recent visits to Indiana and Ohio State. White was crucial in the Titans’ recent weekend sweep with 32 points against Lima Shawnee before netting the game-winner off an inbounds pass just before the buzzer against Harvest Prep.
Guard Eli Schmenk (Sr., 10.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 17 3-pointers) is also a key contributor for the Titans on the perimeter with guards Carson Fuka (Sr., 7.7 ppg, 1.9 apg, 27 3-pointers), Caleb Kuhlman (Sr., 6.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and Carter Schimmoeller (Sr., 5.2 ppg, 2.8 apg, 21 3-pointers) joining the fray.
In the paint, 6-7 junior Theo Maag leads things with 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per contests, shooting 63 percent from the field with 17 blocks on the year, to round out the starting lineup with White, Schmenk, Schimmoeller and Fuka.
Landen Jordan (6-1, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and Hunter Stechschulte (Jr., 5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg) will also be in the mix in the post as a tenacious O-G defense has tallied 163 steals on the season through 17 games.
“They’re going to rotate nine guys and outside of White and Maag, they’re all very similar,” siad Lehman of the Titans’ run of success this season. “They can play small-ball with those two guys out but they make it work with the style and the aggressiveness with which they play. That’s a credit to coach McGlaughlin and their staff. It’s expected that they’re going to play hard and it’s not by luck, it’s the time and effort put in.”
“It’s definitely a chess match, especially when you have two good teams like this,” said McGlaughlin. “It’s not rocket science, though. You’ve got to rebound, you’ve got to take care of the ball and you’ve got to make open shots. The team that does those the best is probably the one that’s going to win on Friday.”
In order for Defiance to finish the job and move closer to the program’s first league championship since 2016, the keys are clear for the Bulldogs.
“We have to continue to be persistent,” said Lehman of the points of emphasis for Friday’s showdown. “If you rebound the basketball, you give yourself a chance. We’ve got to limit their transition and get back on defense and we can’t get frustrated when shots don’t fall. When we miss three or four shots in a row, we think it’s the end of the world. You can watch O-G on film and they miss seven straight and before you know it, they’ve made six in a row.
“Defensively we need to be relentless. We did things really well in stretches in the game last year and plenty this year but when someone comes at you in waves like that, there’s a psychological effect. We really have to be ready to play for 32 minutes. ”
