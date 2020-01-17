EDGERTON — Wayne Trace jumped out to a 17-8 lead after one period and claimed a 41-27 win over Edgerton on Thursday to keep the Raiders one game back in the GMC standings through three contests.
Nate Gerber led the Raiders (9-4, 2-1 GMC) with 17 points while Alex Reinhart narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Logan Showalter paced Edgerton (6-6, 1-2) with seven points.
WAYNE TRACE (41) — T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 3; Miller 6; Speice 0; Gerber 17; C. Crosby 0; Vining 6; McClure 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 9; N. Crosby 0. Totals 15-10-41.
EDGERTON (27) — Blue 2; Cape 5; Roth 0; Pahl 4; Ripke 0; Landel 4; Gary 5; Wolfe 0; Showalter 7; Wilson 0. Totals 11-2-27.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (1-6) — C. Sinn 1-2, Gerber 0-1, Vining 0-3. Edgerton (3-21) — Blue 0-1, Cape 1-8, Roth 0-1, Pahl 0-1, Ripke 0-1, Landel 0-1, Gary 1-7, Showalter 1-1. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 28 (Reinhart 10), Edgerton 27 (Ripke 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Edgerton 15.
Wayne Trace 17 4 11 9 — 41
Edgerton 8 6 6 7 — 27
Antwerp 70, Ayersville 39
ANTWERP — Host Antwerp stayed unbeaten on the season, improving to 12-0 on the year and 3-0 in the Green Meadows Conference with a 70-39 win over Ayersville.
Jagger Landers led all scorers with 21 points for the Archers, scoring 15 of those points in the first half. Jayvin Landers added 17.
Brayden Amoroso led the Pilots (4-7, 0-3) with 11 points.
AYERSVILLE (39) — Trevino 9; I. Eiden 6; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 11; L. Schlachter 2; McGuire 3; Okuley 0; T. Schlachter 0; Brown 2; Cook 0; Clark 2. Totals 16-4-39.
ANTWERP (70) — Eaken 6; Jag. Landers 21; Jav. Landers 17; Krouse 6; Hines 0; Schuette 7; Sheedy 5; Savina 2; Lichty 5; Sproles 1; Grant 0. Totals 26-9-70.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — I. Eiden 2, Trevino. Antwerp — Jag. Landers 3, Jay. Landers 3, Eaken, Schuette, Lichty. Rebounds: Ayersville 23, Antwerp 21. Turnovers: Ayersville 23, Antwerp 7.
Ayersville 8 7 15 9 — 39
Antwerp 19 20 17 14 — 70
Reserves: Ayersville, 22-18.
Fairview 57, Holgate 35
SHERWOOD — Cade Polter led Fairview with 22 points as the Apaches knocked off Holgate 57-35 in GMC action.
Both Chayse Singer and Luke Timbrook had 11 points for the Apaches, who improved to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in the GMC.
Bailey Sonnenberg led Holgate (2-9, 0-3) with 13 markers.
HOLGATE (35) — Sonnenberg 13; Sparks 2; Hartman 2; Kelly 7; Bower 2; Hattemer 9. Totals 13-7-35.
FAIRVIEW (57) — Nusbaum 2; Polter 22; Ripke 2; Frank 3; Hastings 4; Singer 11; Timbrook 11; Grine 2. Totals 21-9-57.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Sonnenberg, Kelly. Fairview — Polter 3, Singer 2, Timbrook. Rebounds: Holgate 15, Fairview 19. Turnovers: Holgate 17, Fairview 11.
Holgate 11 1 13 10 — 35
Fairview 18 11 14 14 — 57
Reserves: Fairview, 48-24.
Bowling Green 53, Napoleon 43
NAPOLEON — Bowling Green out-scored host Napoleon 19-10 in the fourth quarter to claim a 53-43 win in NLL action.
Eli Brown’s 20 points led the charge for the Bobcats (3-11, 1-6 NLL), which earned their first league win of the year.
Landon Willeman led Napoleon (3-10, 1-6 NLL) with 17 points.
BOWLING GREEN (53) — Brown 20; Korfess 3; Kroggel 4; Jackson 10; Sayen 1; Gerken 15. Totals 18-15-53.
NAPOLEON (43) — Hinojosa 3; Mack 3; Warnecke 4; Rosebrook 3; Geredman 9; Fraker 2; Willeman 17; Rubinstein. Totals 15-7-43.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green — Korfess, Jackson. Napoleon — Willeman 2, Geredman, Rosebrook, Warnecke.
Bowling Green 10 15 9 19 — 53
Napoleon 7 11 15 10 — 43
Edon 46, Fayette 27
FAYETTE — Thanks to an offensive showcase from Drew Gallehue and a defensive clampdown, Edon rolled past Fayette 46-27 in BBC action.
Gallehue outscored the Eagles by himself with a 28-point, five-trey night for the Bombers (6-7, 6-2 BBC), the lone Edon player in double figures.
Eli Eberly’s 10 points topped the tally for Fayette (6-6, 4-3 BBC).
EDON (46) — Berry 5; Schaffter 6; Myers 2; Siebenaler 0; Skiles 0; D. Kiess 1; A. Kiess; Dye 0; Dulle 0; Zulch 0; Gallehue 28; Hulbert 0. Totals 14-11-46.
FAYETTE (27) — Colegrove 0; Wentz 0; Eberly 10; Brinegar 6; Wagner 3; Pearson 0; Whiteside 0; Lemley 4; Lerma 1; Aguilar 3. Totals 10-2-27.
Three-point goals: Edon — Gallehue 5, Berry, A. Kiess. Fayette — Eberly 2, Brinegar, Wagner, Aguilar. Turnovers: Edon 6, Fayette 6.
Edon 15 18 2 11 — 46
Fayette 3 8 8 8 — 27
Montpelier 61, North Central 55
PIONEER — Blake Altaffer and Tylor Yahraus both netted 15 points for Montpelier as the Locos outlasted host North Central for a 61-55 BBC triumph.
Thomas Jay added nine tallies for the Locos (4-8, 3-5 BBC), which found themselves in a 37-all tie at the half.
Jack Bailey led all scorers with 18 points in the loss for the Eagles (6-8, 4-4 BBC) while Zack Hayes netted 14.
MONTPELIER (61) — Walz 5; T. Yahraus 15; Beck 3; Jay 9; McCord 8; Altaffer 15; Peffley 6; C. Yahraus 0. Totals 22-12-61.
NORTH CENTRAL (55) — Bailey 18; C. Patten 3; Cruz 3; L. Patten 6; Williams 9; Hayes 14; Lehsten 2. Totals 18-11-55.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Walz, T. Yahraus, Beck, Jay, Altaffer. North Central — Baile 2, Williams 2, C. Patten, Cruz, L. Patten, Hayes.
Montpelier 18 19 12 12 — 61
North Central 14 19 9 13 — 55
Reserves: North Central, 21-20.
Pettisville 49, Stryker 47
PETTISVILLE — A monster effort from Graeme Jacoby kept Pettisville undefeated in the BBC as the Blackbird held off Stryker, 49-47.
Jacoby was one of four players who scored in the contest for Pettisville (10-3, 8-0), but he tallied 29 points and nine rebounds in the win, scoring 11 points in the final period.
Spencer Clingaman’s 15 points led the Panthers (2-10, 2-6 BBC). Kaleb Holsopple added 11.
STRYKER (47) — Huffman 2; Bowers 0; Treace 4; Holsopple 11; Weirauch 6; Ramon 9; Harris 0; Clingaman 15; Baunum 0; Sloan 0. Totals 17-7-47.
PETTISVILLE (49) — Avina 9; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 4; Horning 0; C. Jacoby 7; Reynolds 0; G. Jacoby 29. Totals 18-12-49.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Weirauch 2, Clingaman 2, Ramon. Pettisville — Leppelmeier. Rebounds: Stryker 15, Pettisville 21. Turnovers: Stryker 12, Pettisville 14.
Stryker 15 12 6 14 — 47
Pettisville 14 6 14 15 — 49
Reserves: Pettisville, 28-19.
