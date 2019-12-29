One day after having to battle for every point against Paulding, the Wauseon boys basketball team had a better effort in a 50-36 win over Bryan in the championship game of the Grube Family Holiday Classic at the Weaner Center at Defiance College.
“High school kids are funny sometimes,” said Wauseon coach Chad Burt. “I thought we came out with a lot of energy tonight.”
Bryan led early in the opening period, but Wauseon closed on a 7-0 run, with Noah Tester knocking down a pair of triples. The lead grew to 16-10 before Bryan made a run. Caleb Zuver, who was named the tournament MVP, hit a key trey from the top of the key and Connor Arthur hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to a single point.
That would be as close as the Bears would get the rest of the night.
“I thought we’ve been good lately at mentally being into it and scouting report into it and today I don’t think we were,” admitted Bryan coach Brandon Fisher. “They really played hard.”
Tester canned one more triple to jump start a 9-2 run to end the half. It gave the Indians a lead of 25-17 at the break.
“Ultimately, shot making was the key tonight,” stated Burt.
Wauseon was able to make shots from behind the arc against the Bryan 2-3 zone.
“That was definitely formidable,” Burt said of facing the size of Bryan. “I thought our execution tonight against the zone was much better. Our ball movement was much better.”
Connar Penrod opened the second half with a couple of free throws. The teams traded points until the final 36 seconds, when the Bears scored twice. Braiden Showalter scored on a baseline jumper, then Wauseon took a quick shot. Canon Lamberson was able to break free of the pack before the period ended and got a score at the horn to make the score 37-31 heading into the final period.
Sean Brock had the final four points of a six point spurt to put the game out of reach in the final stanza. Noah Tester added a score with 4:26 left to give the Indians a double digit lead and they were able to salt the game away.
“I thought he asserted himself very well,” the Wauseon coach said of Brock. “He finished well around the rim. As a team, we did much better, and I think that was a big difference too.”
Wauseon hovered around the 50 percent mark in shooting and finished the game 18 of 33 for 54.5 percent.
“They did a nice job of running a scheme to get a shot at the top of the key,” Fisher said of Wauseon. “They made a couple of them. We have to do a better job of getting deflections. It’s been really good for us this year and its something we can fall back on when we need to.”
Brock tallied 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second half. He was named to the all-tournament team from Wauseon (6-1), along with Jonas and Noah Tester. Connar Penrod was named Mr. Hustle.
Zuver led the Bears (6-2) with 12 points.
In the consolation game, Tinora came out on fire and blitzed Paulding early on to score a 49-29 win.
The Rams were 6 of 8 shooting in the opening stanza, with four of the shots from long range. Everybody stepped up and helped out. Nolan Schafer, Marcus Grube, Max Grube and Evan Willitzer all bombed in shots, only broken up by a Paulding timeout.
Schafer added two more in succession in the second period. It put the Rams in front 22-8 with 3:43 left in the half.
“I thought we made good decisions,” said Tinora coach Paul Wayne. “Most of those were inside-out 3’s, where we get into the lane with penetration, then step into the shot. We’re pretty good shooters when we are 1-2-into the shot. That definitely helped create some separation early.”
Paulding tried to make a couple runs in the second half. Payton Beckman had a quick four points late in the third, but by then the Panthers were down 39-17. Seth Dysinger and Alberto Martinez sandwiched treys around a basket from Caleb Manz, but that came in the final stanza when the Panthers trailed by 20.
“They can really hurt you offensively,” the veteran coach said of the Panthers. “We did a nice job with the scouting report defense. They can stretch you with the 3-ball and they can put it on the floor and go down low. I was proud of our kids with their scouting report defense.”
With the win, Tinora gets back over .500 at 5-4. Paulding falls to 2-7.
“I thought we played with purpose and passion,” said Wayne. “That helped us both offensively and defensively.
Tinora’s Marcus Grube and Blake McGarvey of Paulding were named to the all-tournament team.
TINORA (49) – Mar. Grube 16; Willitzer 9; Max Grube 3; Flory 0; Schafer 11; Rinkel 0; Cramer 2; Bailey 0; Bohn 8; Wolfrum 0. Totals 17-33 7-8 49.
PAULDING (29) – Adams 0; McGarvey 5; Manz 2; Sarver 0; Edwards 2; Kauser 3; Dysinger 3; Schroeder 0; Price 0; Beckman 8; Martinez 3; Pease 3; Bauer 0. Totals 10-38 4-6 29.
Three-point goals: Tinora – Mar. Grube 3, Schafer 3, Willitzer, Max Grube. Paulding – Kauser, Dysinger, Beckman, Martinez, Pease. Rebounds: Tinora 30, Paulding 15. Turnovers: Tinora 11, Paulding 6.
Tinora 16 10 15 7 – 49
Paulding 6 5 6 18 – 29
BRYAN (36) – Showalter 2; Arthur 4; Dean 0; Rohrer 4; Zuver 12; Lamberson 8; Jackson 6. Totals 15-41 2-3 36.
WAUSEON (50) – J. Tester 9; Britsch 0; N. Tester 13; DeGroff 0; Penrod 9; Brock 17; Wilson 2. Totals 18-33 10-13 50.
Three-point goals: Bryan – Zuver 4. Wauseon – N. Tester 3, J. Tester. Rebounds: Bryan 20, Wauseon 25. Turnovers: Bryan 13, Wauseon 15.
Bryan 10 7 14 5 – 36
Wauseon 12 13 12 13 - 50
