WAUSEON — Wauseon snapped a three-game losing streak in major fashion on Tuesday in boys hoops action, knocking off the state’s No. 9-ranked team in Division I with a 50-39 home win over Perrysburg.
Noah Tester poured in 20 points for the 8-4 Indians, which pulled away with a 16-9 advantage in the fourth quarter. Sean Brock added 13 markers.
Drew Sims scored 11 to lead Perrysburg (10-1).
PERRYSBURG (39) — Navarro 2; Paule 5; Sims 11; Miller 4; Boros 2; Hosler 5; Sanchez 2; Sizemore 8. Totals 16-4-39.
WAUSEON (50) — J. Tester 6; Britsch 2; N. Tester 20; Penrod 9; Brock 13; Wilson 0. Totals 18-10-50.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg — Sims 2, Paule. Wauseon — N. Tester 2, Penrod, Brock.
Perrysburg 11 9 10 9 — 39
Wauseon 10 15 9 16 — 50
Miller City 42,
Patrick Henry 31
MILLER CITY — Miller City outscored Patrick Henry in all four quarters to claim a 42-31 home victory.
Ross Niese tallied 12 points in the win for the Wildcats () while Austin Ruhe added 11.
Garrett Schwiebert’s eight points and five boards paced PH, which fell to 1-9.
PATRICK HENRY (31) — Schwiebert 8; Jackson 4; Schulze 5; Holloway 3; Rosengarten 6; Crossland 3; Feehan 2. Totals 11-40 6-9 31.
MILLER CITY (42) — Niese 12; Ruhe 11; Gable 6; Koenig 5; Michel 5; Fillinger 1; Pester 2. Totals 13-41 13-19 42.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 3-15 (Jackson, Rosengarten, Crossland), Miller City 3-12 (Ruhe, Gable, Koenig). Rebounds: Patrick Henry 21 (Schwiebert 5), Miller City 21 (Gable 7). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 13, Miller City 15.
Patrick Henry 7 8 4 12 — 31
Miller City 12 11 6 13 — 42
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 35-33.
Bluffton 70, Leipsic 63
BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s Luke Denecker and Jared Piercefield each tallied 22 points as Bluffton topped Leipsic, 70-63.
Denecker went over the 1,000 point barrier in the win for Bluffton (11-1), while Mason Soper added 13 points.
Mason Brandt netted 21 points and Jaden Siefker chipped in 10 points for Leipsic (5-4).
LEIPSIC (63) — Brandt 21; T. Schroeder 0; Pena 6; Siefker 10; Niese 4; Liffick 9; E. Schroeder 3; Wallher 2; Sickmiller 8; Lammers 0. Totals 25-3-63.
BLUFFTON (70) — Deardorff 0; Schriner 0; Garmatter 4; Soper 13; Shutler 0; Piercefield 22; Lovett 0; Denecker 22; Essinger 2; Hohenbrink 7; Ault 0. Totals 24-17-70.
Three-point goals: Leipsic — Brandt 5, Siefker 2, Sickmiller 2, Liffick. Bluffton — Soper 3, Denecker, Hohenbrink.
Leipsic 9 20 13 21 — 63
Bluffton 19 13 19 19 — 70
