Defenses were on display during the Grube Family Holiday Classic at the Karl H. Weaner Center at Defiance College on Friday.
In the late game, Wauseon outlasted Paulding 38-37 in a hard-fought, physical matchup that went down to the last second and also earned Wauseon mentor Chad Burt his 200th career triumph.
The Indians will take on the Golden Bears of Bryan (5-1), a 46-32 winner of the early contest against Tinora at 5 p.m. today.
Originally scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. tipoffs, the consolation game between Paulding and Tinora will tip off at 3 p.m. at Defiance College today with the championship game to follow, accommodating the 8 p.m. kickoff between Ohio State and Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The late contest appeared to be firmly in hand for Wauseon (5-1) as the Indians seized their biggest lead of the game at seven points at two different spots in the final period. With 3:22 in regulation, Tyson Britsch converted an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Tribe up 37-30. Slowly, however, Paulding found its way back, with a free throw from Blake McGarvey, a 3-pointer from Seth Dysinger and finally a cold-blooded spot-up trey from McGarvey from the right wing with 1:19 to go that tied things up with 1:19 to go.
Wauseon promptly wound the clock to 11.3 seconds left before calling timeout and setting up a runner from Jonas Tester in the key that saw Tester fouled. The sophomore guard split the ensuing freebies and Paulding was tasked with going the length of the floor in 4.1 seconds. A pass to McGarvey at midcourt set up an open 3-point attempt from Dysinger from the wing that bounced off the iron and earned Wauseon its fifth win in six tries.
“A credit to (Paulding), I thought they made some really big shots down the stretch,” said Burt, who is now 200-68 in his 12th year guiding the program. “We didn’t handle their pressure very well and we put ourselves in position where we had to come up with the last stop.
“I thought we did a nice job of going to the boards. Our effort was there but we’ve just got to do a better job of converting.”
McGarvey finished with a game-high 18 points for the Panthers (2-6), including four made triples.
“After the first half, I was pretty upset with them,” admitted Paulding coach Brian Miller. “I didn’t think that we played hard enough. We did just enough to stay within one point of them. In the second half, though, I thought we picked up our intensity a little bit. We battled and our kids fought hard, we just came up one point short.”
Tester’s 11 points were tops for the Indians while Britsch added nine markers and Connar Penrod seven points and six rebounds as Wauseon out-boarded the Panthers, 29-17.
The 200th victory for Burt at a .746 clip places the 12th-year mentor 122 wins behind Ken Burgei for first place all-time.
“I think I’ve been very fortunate in all my years that we’ve had a very Wauseon-laded coaching staff,” said Burt. “I’m very fortunate that we teach and we preach the same thing from the seventh grade on up ... and obviously I’ve been blessed with some very, very good players over the years. Any coach will tell you that good players make coaches look good.”
In the early contest, Tinora held its own on the glass against a sizeable Bryan roster but shooting struggles in the second (1-of-6) and third quarters (2-of-8) sank the Rams’ victory hopes.
Scoring runs in the second half of quarters also was a key in the Golden Bears’ triumph, as Bryan rattled off an 8-0 run late in the first and in the third to buttress leads. Leading just 7-5 midway through the stanza, a bucket from Austin Dean and longballs from Reese Jackson and Caleb Zuver turned a two-point advantage into a 10-point lead before an Evan Willitzer trey trimmed it to seven right before the horn.
“I think they do a great job of rebounding, that was on our scouting report,” said Bryan coach Brandon Fisher of his opponents. “They work hard and they’re coached well. I thought we played really well defensively. We didn’t get out to the 3-point line well enough at times and the Grube kid hurt us a little bit.”
The Rams got as close as six midway through the second period on a Wilitzer triple but Tinora got no closer as Bryan took a 10-point lead into half and took full control with an old-fashioned 3-point play from Connor Arthur, a steal and layup from Zuver and a Zuver triple to push the lead to a commanding 17 after three periods.
“Bryan’s well-coached and I thought their kids executed their game plan well,” said Tinora mentor Paul Wayne, whose Rams shot just 10-of-27 from the field. “I don’t think I prepared our team very well so hats off to coach Fisher and the Bryan players for executing.
“Bryan’s as big as any team we play so we’ve made it a focal point of being able to rebound at both ends of the court,” continued Wayne as Tinora matched Bryan with 16 rebounds each in the contest, led by seven from Nolan Schafer. “We did compete there but our offensive execution was poor and we didn’t follow the scouting report, and that’s on me.”
Arthur’s 13 points led the Golden Bears in victory while Zuver hit three longballs and netted 11.
Willitzer netted a team-best 11 points while Max Grube hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the early goings of the fourth quarter and finished with nine.
BRYAN (46) — Showalter 3; Arthur 13; Dean 2; Rohrer 8; Zuver 11; Lamberson 2; Jackson 7. Totals 18-34 5-5 46.
TINORA (32) — Mar. Grube 4; Willitzer 11; Max Grube 9; Flory 0; Schafer 6; Rinkel 0; Cramer 0; Bohn 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 2. Totals 10-27 5-6 32.
Three-point goals: Bryan 5-10 (Zuver 3, Showalter, Jackson), Tinora 7-15 (Willitzer 3, Max Grube 3, Mar. Grube). Rebounds: Bryan 16 (Arthur, Rohrer, Lamberson, Jackson 3), Tinora 16 (Schafer 7). Turnovers: Bryan 1, Tinora 8.
Bryan 15 8 13 10 — 46
Tinora 8 5 6 13 — 32
PAULDING (37) — McGarvey 18; Manz 0; Sarver 0; Edwards 1; Kauser 0; Dysinger 9; Schroeder 0; Price 2; Beckman 7; Bauer 0. Totals 13-32 6-10 37.
WAUSEON (38) — J. Tester 11; Britsch 9; N. Tester 3; DeGroff 0; Penrod 7; Brock 6; Wilson 2. Totals 13-40 8-14 38.
Three-point goals: Paulding 5-12 (McGarvey 4, Dysinger), Wauseon 2-13 (J. Tester, N. Tester). Rebounds: Paulding 17 (Beckman 4), Wauseon 29 (Penrod 6). Turnovers: Paulding 12, Wauseon 15.
Paulding 13 3 7 14 — 37
Wauseon 12 5 9 12 — 38
