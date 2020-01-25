HICKSVILLE — Early in the third period, Hicksville’s plan of taking time, and getting after Antwerp was working in Friday’s key Green Meadows Conference clash.
After taking a 20-18 lead, the Aces watched as Antwerp battled back with nine straight points, which led to a 27-20 Archer lead.
“We wanted it to be that way,” Hicksville coach Tony Tear said of trying to slow Antwerp down. “We wanted it to be a tough, grind it out, slow it, grind of a game. We made it that, but you have to credit Antwerp. I thought our guys did everything they could, but they (Antwerp) made shots and plays late. They did what good teams do.”
It was the opening Antwerp needed, as the Archers held on to that advantage to claim a 43-34 decision that kept the No. 14 squad undefeated on the season.
Jayvin Landers started the run when he grabbed a long offensive rebound and scored from the wing. Austin Lichty did the rest, draining a triple, getting credit for a shot on a goaltending call and added a third bucket for a 27-20 advantage with just over five minutes left in the third.
“It was a good high school basketball game,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. “I tip my hat to Hicksville, they had a great plan and executed it very well. It was a conference game on the road, and this is what you expect.”
Lichty and Jagger Landers would lead the Archers with 10 points each.
The teams did nothing more than trade baskets the rest of the night. Bergman hit a jumper from the free throw line with 2:36 left to trim the lead to 37-32, but that would be as close as the Aces could get.
“We were really solid defensively,” added Billman. “We lost Turnbull a couple of times, but he is so hard to guard. First half, I didn’t think we finished complete possessions with a rebound at all times. We were better at that in the second half.”
Points were challenging to come by in the first half. While action was going up and down the floor, the ball was not going through the bucket. Jagger Landers opened the scoring on a putback in the first minute, then the game went scoreless for almost three minutes.
Scoring went back and forth until the final minute, when the Aces ripped off four points to end the period. Landon Turnbull hit a couple of free throws and Jackson Bergman converted a steal into a layup with 40 seconds left.
“I was proud of our guys,” stated Tear. “They locked in to the game plan and executed. We did a lot of really good things, but they are a really good team.”
Jagger Landers and Blake Schuette tallied buckets for Antwerp to begin the second period to put the Archers back in front. The lead grew as big as five until Turnbull, who had 12 points at the half, buried a triple with a minute left to slice the lead to 18-16.
“We held together when things got tough,” the Antwerp coach said of staying in the game in the first half. “That’s really important. These types of situations are going to happen.”
Turnbull finished with 22 points, but the rest of the team combined for 12.
“We have guys that score in spurts,” admitted Tear. “We have to consistently get guys scoring so someone can help him (Turnbull) out.”
Both teams had its troubles shooting the basketball. Antwerp finished 15 of 35 (43 percent), while Hicksville was 12 of 32 (38 percent).
Antwerp improved to 14-0 overall and 4-0 in the GMC. Hicksville fell to 9-4 and 2-2.
ANTWERP (43) - Eaken 4; Jag. Landers 10; Jay. Landers 8; Krouse 6; Schuette 2; Savina 3; Lichty 10. Totals 15-35 10-12 43.
HICKSVILLE (34) - Tunis 2; Myers 0; Balser 0; Bergman 6; Miller 4; Slattery 0; Turnbull 22. Totals 12-32 7-12 34.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Lichty 2, Jay. Landers. Hicksville — Turnbull 3. Rebounds: Antwerp 23, Hicksville 20. Turnovers: Antwerp 13, Hicksville 17.
Antwerp 6 12 16 9 — 43
Hicksville 9 7 10 8 — 34
Reserves: Antwerp, 26-25.
