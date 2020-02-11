Division II

Ohio Northern District

Sectionals at

Paulding High School

Wednesday, Feb. 26

(9) Wapakoneta (6-12) vs. (7) Van Wert (6-13), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

(3) Defiance (13-5) vs. Van Wert-Wapakoneta winner, 6:15 p.m.

(2) St. Marys (16-3) vs. (5) Bryan (13-6), 8 p.m.

Sectionals at

Lima Senior High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(10) Napoleon (4-15) vs. (11) Celina (2-17), 6:15 p.m.

(6) Kenton (11-8) vs. (8) Elida (6-13), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Lima Shawnee (19-0) vs. Napoleon-Celina winner, 6:15 p.m.

(4) Wauseon (13-6) vs. Kenton-Elida winner, 8 p.m.

Division III

Lima Senior District

Sectionals at

Miller City High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(13) Lima Bath (2-17) vs. (12) Allen East (5-14), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

(6) Liberty-Benton (12-7) vs. (8) Coldwater (9-10), 6:15 p.m.

(7) Tinora (11-9) vs. (4) Riverdale (14-6), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Ottawa-Glandorf (17-1) vs. Lima Bath-Allen East winner, 6:15 p.m.

Liberty-Benton-Coldwater winner vs. Tinora-Riverdale winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals at Elida Fieldhouse

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(9) Fairview (9-10) vs. (10) Delphos Jefferson (8-10), 6:15 p.m.

(11) Paulding (6-12) vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic (10-8), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

(3) Wayne Trace (15-5) vs. Fairview-Delphos Jefferson winner, 6:15 p.m.

Bluffton (16-4) vs. Paulding-Lima Central Catholic winner, 8 p.m.

Toledo Central Catholic District

Sectionals at

Wauseon High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(9) Swanton (7-11) vs. (12) Montpelier (4-14), 6:15 p.m.

(5) Liberty Center (10-9) vs. (6) Genoa (9-11), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

(2) Archbold (15-4) vs. Swanton-Montpelier winner, 6:15 p.m.

(4) Ottawa Hills (12-5) vs. Liberty Center-Genoa winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals at

Springfield High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(7) Van Buren (10-8) vs. (8) Otsego (8-10), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

(3) Cardinal Stritch (13-5) vs. (13) Northwood (3-15), 6:15 p.m.

(10) Delta (6-13) vs. (11) Millbury Lake (4-14), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

(1) Evergreen (17-1) vs. Van Buren-Otsego winner, 6:15 p.m.

Cardinal Stritch-Northwood winner vs. Delta-Lake winner, 8 p.m.

Division IV

Defiance District

Sectionals at Bryan High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (8-8) vs. (12) Holgate (4-13), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

(3) Hicksville (14-6) vs. (10) Ayersville (7-12), 6:15 p.m.

(6) Fayette (11-9) vs. (8) North Central (10-10), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Toledo Christian (15-2) vs. Emmanuel Christian-Holgate winner, 6:15 p.m.

Hicksville-Ayersville winner vs. Fayette-North Central winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals at

Napoleon High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(13) Stryker (3-14) vs. (14) Hilltop (2-17), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

(4) Edgerton (10-8) vs. (7) Maumee Valley Country Day (9-9), 6:15 p.m.

(9) Edon (8-9) vs. (5) Pettisville (12-7), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Antwerp (18-0) vs. Stryker-Hilltop winner, 6:15 p.m.

Edgerton-Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. Edon-Pettisville winner, 8 p.m.

Elida District

Sectionals at

Van Wert High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(9) Pandora-Gilboa (7-10) vs. (11) Continental (4-16), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

(4) Kalida (12-7) vs. (13) Patrick Henry (2-17), 6:15 p.m.

(5) Lincolnview (10-9) vs. (6) Miller City (11-8), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

(2) Ottoville (16-3) vs. Pandora-Gilboa-Continental winner, 6:15 p.m.

Kalida-Patrick Henry winner vs. Lincolnview-Miller City winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals at Bluffton University

Wednesday, Feb. 26

(8) Crestview (9-11) vs. (7) Leipsic (10-7), 6:15 p.m.

(10) Ada (7-12) vs. (12) Fort Jennings (2-18), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Delphos St. John’s (12-6) vs. Crestview-Leipsic winner, 6:15 p.m.

(1) Columbus Grove (19-0) vs. Ada-Fort Jennings winner, 8 p.m.

