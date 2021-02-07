Division II

Spencerville District

Tuesday, Feb. 23

(9) Bryan (4-13) at (6) Napoleon (9-7), 7 p.m.

(11) Kenton (0-13) at (10) Elida (2-14), 7 p.m.

(8) Celina (4-13) at (5) Wapakoneta (10-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

(7) Van Wert (7-9) at (4) Defiance (12-7), 7 p.m.

Elida-Kenton winner at (1) Lima Shawnee (17-1), 7 p.m.

Wapakoneta-Celina winner at (2) Wauseon (15-2), 7 p.m.

Napoleon-Bryan winner at (3) St. Marys (13-4), 7 p.m.

Division III

Lima Senior District

Wednesday, Feb. 24

(13) Tinora (4-10) at (11) Bluffton (7-11), 7 p.m.

(9) Allen East (9-9) at (6) Fairview (9-6), 7 p.m.

(10) Paulding (6-8) at (4) Coldwater (10-9), 7 p.m.

(8) Liberty-Benton (8-9) at (7) Riverdale (10-7), 7 p.m.

(12) Delphos Jefferson (5-11) at (5) Lima Bath (10-9), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Bluffton-Tinora winner at (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (13-3), 7 p.m.

Fairview-Allen East winner vs. Coldwater-Paulding winner at best-seeded team’s site, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Benton-Riverdale winner at (2) Wayne Trace (15-5), 7 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson-Lima Bath winner at (3) Lima Central Catholic (9-8), 7 p.m.

Toledo Central Catholic District

Wednesday, Feb. 24

(13) Northwood (0-6) at (10) Lake (3-13), 7 p.m.

(8) Otsego (6-9) at (3) Evergreen (13-5), 7 p.m.

(11) Maumee Valley Country Day (2-5) at (6) Eastwood (9-6), 7 p.m.

(12) Delta (1-16) at (7) Liberty Center (9-9), 7 p.m.

(9) Genoa (5-12) at (5) Swanton (10-8), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Lake-Northwood winner at (1) Oregon Cardinal Stritch (10-4), 7 p.m.

Evergreen-Otsego winner vs. Eastwood-Maumee Valley Country Day winner at best-seeded team’s site, 7 p.m.

Liberty Center-Delta winner at (2) Archbold (15-4), 7 p.m.

Genoa-Swanton winner at (4) Ottawa Hills (6-2), 7 p.m.

Division IV

Defiance District

Tuesday, Feb. 23

(14) Hilltop (1-18) at (12) Stryker (6-10), 7 p.m.

(10) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (5-5) at (4) Ayersville (10-7), 7 p.m.

(8) Montpelier (8-6) at (6) Fayette (8-8), 7 p.m.

(13) North Central (4-12) at (11) Edon (6-8), 7 p.m.

(7) Hicksville (7-10) at (3) Pettisville (13-4), 7 p.m.

(9) Holgate (8-11) at (5) Edgerton (9-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Stryker-Hilltop winner at (1) Antwerp (15-1), 7 p.m.

Ayersville-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. Fayette-Montpelier winner at best-seeded team’s site, 7 p.m.

Edon-North Central winner vs. (2) Toledo Christian (14-3), 7 p.m.

Pettisville-Hicksville winner vs. Edgerton-Holgate winner at best-seeded team’s site, 7 p.m.

Elida District

Tuesday, Feb. 23

(11) Fort Jennings (6-10) at (8) Pandora-Gilboa (8-9), 7 p.m.

(9) Continental (6-12) at (4) Kalida (15-4), 7 p.m.

(13) Patrick Henry (7-13) at (5) Lincolnview (12-5), 7 p.m.

(12) Delphos St. John’s (5-13) at (6) Leipsic (13-4), 7 p.m.

(10) Miller City (6-13) at (7) Cory-Rawson (9-6), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Pandora-Gilboa-Fort Jennings winner at (1) Columbus Grove (14-2), 7 p.m.

Kalida-Continental winner vs. Lincolnview-Patrick Henry winner at best-seeded team’s site, 7 p.m.

Leipsic-Delphos St. John’s winner vs. (3) Convoy Crestview (14-5), 7 p.m.

Cory-Rawson-Miller City winner vs. (2) Ottoville (16-2), 7 p.m.

