The penultimate weekend of hoops for the Defiance boys basketball team provides the most noteworthy game in more than half a decade for the Bulldogs (16-2, 6-0 WBL, No. 7 Division II) as they matchup with the only other unbeaten in the Western Buckeye League to start a league double-dip weekend.
In what is likely the toughest situation the Bulldogs have faced all year, Defiance will travel to ‘The Supreme Court’ to face the Division III No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf Titans (15-3, 7-0 WBL), followed by another entry into league play by hosting Lima Bath (4-13, 1-5 WBL) in a make-up game on Saturday afternoon.
Defiance has not beaten O-G since a 58-45 win on Jan. 22, 2016, a seven-game losing streak, and has not won in Ottawa since a 54-47 win on Jan. 23, 2015, trailing the all-time series 37-23.
DEFIANCE AT
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
With the memory of a lead with four minutes remaining in last year’s matchup before a turnover-fueled 10-0 Titan run, Defiance knows what lays in store against the perennial league powerhouse of Ottawa-Glandorf with almost the entirety of last year’s team back as seniors.
That 58-47 O-G win kept the Titans unbeaten in league play and scuttled Defiance’s WBL title hopes with a second league defeat.
This time around, the teams enter undefeated with Wapakoneta awaiting Defiance next Friday and Kenton facing O-G. With the long-awaited matchup at hand, DHS head coach Bryn Lehman knows the tough battle the Bulldogs face.
“We’re excited,” said the third-year Defiance mentor. “It’s a great opportunity and its not something we’re going to shy away from. It was a goal of ours to be at this point with the success we’ve had. It’s the culmination of a lot of things.
“Last year, it was a lack of taking care of the basketball that did us in and we’ve addressed that. Frankly, we’re not the same team. We were comfortably only playing six guys last year and we’ve really grown out the depth on this team to a lot more than that this year.”
The task for Defiance is a tough one as the defending league champs are as battle-tested as any area squad with back-to-back trips to the state tournament, including a D-III state runner-up finish a year ago. O-G has gone to regionals in seven of the last 10 years and won 20 or more games every year since 2015 — when they won 19. O-G is undefeated in 10 home games this season and is 89-16 in home games the last 10 years.
“It never gets old, that’s for sure,” said O-G head coach Tyson McGlaughlin. “It’s so pure, it’s what high school basketball’s really about. These kids have grown up going to O-G games since they could walk and to be able to play in a game like this with at least a piece of the league title at stake, it’s great.
“With Defiance, you could see last year those guys were very talented and they’ve all taken their game to a next level.”
This year’s squad has averaged 66.4 ppg, powered by junior star and Division I college recruit Colin White. The 6-5 standout averages 20.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game, garnering looks from Big Ten and ACC teams while breaking the 1,000-point mark earlier this season and scoring a school-record 44 points in a win over St. Marys.
White racked up 27 points and eight boards, scoring 12 points in the first quarter last year against Defiance but is far from the only weapon in McGlaughlin’s arsenal.
Fellow junior Caden Erford adds 13.2 points, five boards and 2.4 assists per game, nailing 47 3-pointers at a 46 percent clip. Meanwhile, 6-6 senior post Theo Maag is a load inside with 12.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg and a 61-percent shooting mark from the field.
Seniors Hunter Stechschulte (7.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.2 apg) and Levi Unterbrink (2.7 ppg, 1.7 apg) and juniors Grant Schroeder (3.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and Dave Westrick (2.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg) also provide a key core for the Titans’ attack.
“They’re tremendously skilled offensively and it shows,” said Lehman. “They can play a number of different styles but they’re also capable of going against teams like Lakota East or Lima Senior and have lower-scoring games where they sat down and guarded and made plays.”
Defiance enters the matchup with their first loss since early December as Toledo Whitmer snapped the Bulldogs’ 14-game win streak on Saturday. The Bulldogs are still led by senior stars Cayden Zachrich (19.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 28 3-pointers, 39 percent 3-point, 75 percent free throws) and Bradyn Shaw (18.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 34 3-pointers) in the scoring column but will look to the depth and versatility of their lineup in hopes of winning.
Isaac Schlatter (6.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 19 3-pointers), David Jimenez (4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg), Aidan Kiessling (2.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg), Tyler Frederick (2.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.2 apg) and Javin Saldana (17 steals) all will be looked to as senior contributors along with junior Antonio Lopez (1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg) and sophomore Kahlil Ligon (2.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
“Their supporting cast does a great job of impacting the game without scoring and that’s the sign of a really good team,” said McLaughlin. “Their role guys do so many of those little things, you can tell they have really good chemistry.”
For a chance at victory Friday and a leg up on the first league title in seven years, Defiance knows the task in front of them.
“We’ve talked a lot this week about attention to detail against teams like O-G and Shawnee the last few years,” said Lehman. “When you give teams that good an inch, they’ll take it and the errors begin to compound. We have to do the little things well.
“We can’t have communication mistakes, we have to stop the ball in transition and we have to defensive rebound. The reason O-G has so much success is they get teams to crack when the big moments happen from the pressure all game long.”
LIMA BATH AT DEFIANCE
Defiance’s previously-scheduled game with Lima Bath was postponed on Jan. 26, moving it to Saturday for a 1 p.m. JV tipoff.
The Wildcats are 2-3 since the scheduled meeting, having defeated Bryan 40-37 on Jan. 28 and New Knoxville last Saturday, 56-44, led by 40 combined points and five total treys by leading scorers Cole and Drake Craddock.
Cole, who had 21 points against New Knoxville, is a sophomore guard netting 11 ppg while Drake (13 ppg) hit four treys and netted 19 points.
5-10 sophomore forward Jaxon Foster adds 8.9 ppg and serves as a threat from long range with over 25 3-pointers made this season. 6-0 sophomore Zavier Tickle (5.6 ppg) aids in the starting lineup along with the program’s lone senior, guard Mitch Barr (3.3 ppg).
“They don’t have a true postman, Foster’s their center but he’s also their best 3-point shooter and rebounds well and pushes in transition. They’re a real five-out offense with an eight-man rotation,” said Lehman. “It’s going to be really good for guys like Isaac (Schlatter) and Cayden (Zachrich) and Kahlil (Ligon) and Tyler (Frederick) to guard the perimeter and not just camp inside.”
“They’re super athletic and they attack really well,” added Lehman of Saturday’s foe. “Just like Elida, they’re very aggressive and young … they’re taking some licks right now but they’re going to get there.”
Defiance has won 41 of the 58 all-time meetings with the Wildcats, including a 40-28 drubbing last year that saw the Bulldogs never trail.
