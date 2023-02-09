IMG-7574.JPG

The penultimate weekend of hoops for the Defiance boys basketball team provides the most noteworthy game in more than half a decade for the Bulldogs (16-2, 6-0 WBL, No. 7 Division II) as they matchup with the only other unbeaten in the Western Buckeye League to start a league double-dip weekend.

Tags

Recipe of the Day

Load comments