For Kris Lymanstall, being able to take the reins of the Tinora boys basketball program was an opportunity impossible to pass up.
The Tinora graduate, player and assistant coach will take the next step as the new steward of Ram hoops pending approval from Tuesday night's Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education meeting.
Lymanstall, a 1998 Tinora grad and 2002 Defiance College grad, has served in an asisstant coaching role for the last 15 years under three different head coaches. Most recently, the last five seasons have been under Hall of Fame head coach Paul Wayne's guidance and when Wayne announced his retirement in early April, Lymanstall knew another chance to lead the program wouldn't just come around again.
"I threw my hat in the ring (five years ago), but they decided to go with coach Wayne. This time around, I think I'm more confident going in and I've got a handle on things," said Lymanstall, who coached on Rob Mahnke's staff from 2006-2012 then with Andy Hunter from 2012-16 before Wayne's stint. "I reflect on all my experiences in coaching, not just the last five years, and the kids I'm coaching now are the same in a lot of ways to the kids we coached back in 2013 in the district finals against O-G or in 2009 when we went to state. It's the same bloodlines, the same families, the same community.
"I've been blessed to have been around in the good times of this program and I know what it looks like and feels like."
Lymanstall played for former head basketball coach and current boys hoops assistant/head baseball coach Brent Renollet in his playing career in Green and White and has served with Renollet in recent years on the bench assisting the program.
Lymanstall has been a part of three of the program's five all-time Green Meadows Conference championships and five sectional championships, while also serving on the staff of the 23-4 Ram team in 2009 that reached the Division III state championship game. Lymanstall coached his son Treg on that team.
The hire itself wasn't much of a tough decision after a few conversations, according to athletic director Craig Rutter.
"He's a very strong basketball mind and when I met with Kris, I was totally confident that he was the right man at the right time for this job," said Rutter. "We didn't make a wholesale change ... it was almost a no-brainer decision. It was his time and he deserves the opportunity to put a program together. I'm confident he'll do a great job."
The 2020-21 season was a trying one for the Rams, which finished 5-13 on the year and 1-5 in league games. The team played a late season opener on Dec. 8 due to COVID issues in the program and played only three games in the 2020 portion of the schedule.
The first of those games was a trip to North Central without Wayne, who was under quarantine protocols. Lymanstall was tasked with leading the team heading into the game and helped guide the Rams to a 66-30 victory.
"I visited with most of the juniors and seniors this year and wanted to get their take on where they were with the program," explained Rutter. "When I asked the kids, what about coach Lymanstall, they all said he's done a lot more this year. They totally respect him, and I asked if they could play for him and to a man, they all said yes."
Success at the head coaching level for Lymanstall takes on an added dimension as the longtime assistant and community staple now follows names like Al Moore, Marv Retcher and Kirk Lehman on the list of Ram mentors.
"I look at it like you would if you're working for a sibling or family member, you don't want to let them down. You want to make them proud," said Lymanstall. "There's been a lot of support from the school board, people throughout the community and especially the administration. (Superintendent) Ms. (Nicole) Wells, (Tinora High School, now Elementary principal) Mr. (Eric) Tipton, our new principal Mr. (Alex) Nafziger and obviously Mr. Rutter as well, they've all been great.
"I'm just excited. The support from the community has been tremendous, I've had former teammates, players and coaches reach out in support and I'll be leaning on plenty of people."
Rutter is among those eager to see the Rams take the court in the new school facility for the first full season on the new planks.
"I told Kris, I can't wait for next year," said Rutter. "I want you to see you in front of that team. I think we're going to be pleasantly surprised about the program in the coming years. (By next season), we should be back to somewhat normal and be able to pack that gym, it'll be a great place to watch a ballgame.
"There really was no other choice. It was the right time to stay with him."
Lymanstall has not finalized a staff as of now, but cited a desire for many different perspectives.
"Staff-wise, it's going to be a variety of people, I want a variety of opinions," said the new Tinora mentor. "I want that experience and expertise and the energy from the youth movement as well. It's a lot of hands on deck, getting feedback and gauging interest from people to maybe come on board."
The 2021-22 Rams graduate three seniors in 6-5 forward Jacob Bailey and twins Max and Marcus Grube, the latter of which earned honorable mention all-GMC and D-III all-district this season.
