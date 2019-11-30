Marcus Grube and Evan Willitzer each scored 17 points for Tinora as the Rams kicked off the basketball season with a 51-37 win at home over visiting Miller City.
The Rams took a small 15-12 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 27-19 by halftime.
Nolan Schafer kicked in 12 points for the Rams (1-0).
Austin Ruhe led Miller City (0-1) with 11 points.
MILLER CITY (37) – Niese 5; Ruhe 11; Nuveman 0; Gable 4; Koenig 9; Michel 4; Burgei 6; Fillinger 0; Pester 0; Weis 0. Totals 15-3-37.
TINORA (51) – Mar. Grube 17; Willitzer 17; Max Grube 3; Schafer 12; Rinkel 0; Cramer 2; Bohn 0. Totals 17-11-51.
Three-point goals: Miller City – Koenig 2, Niese, Ruhe. Tinora – Willitzer 3, Mar. Grube 2, Schafer. Rebounds: Miller City 26, Tinora 28. Turnovers: Miller City 14, Tinora 11.
Miller City 12 7 6 12 — 37
Tinora 15 12 13 11 — 51
Antwerp 55, Fayette 46
ANTWERP — Sophomore Jagger Landers splashed in 20 points for Antwerp, leading three players in double figures in a 55-46 win over Fayette.
Landers’ older brother Jayvin added 13 tallies while Luke Krouse added 14 tallies for the 1-0 Archers.
Elijah Lerma and Tanner Wagner each scored 12 points to pace Fayette (0-1) while Noah Brinegar added 10.
FAYETTE (46) — Colegrove 0; Wentz 2; Eberly 2; Brinegar 10; Wagner 12; Whiteside 0; Lemley 7; Lerma 12; Aguilar 0. Totals 16-36 6-7 46.
ANTWERP (55) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 20; Jay. Landers 13; Krouse 14; Hines 0; Schuette 2; Sheedy 0; Savina 0; Lichty 6. Totals 21-47 4-8 55.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Wagner 4, Brinegar 2, Lerma. Antwerp — Jay. Landers 4, Jag. Landers 3, Krouse 2. Rebounds: Fayette 21, Antwerp 24. Turnovers: Antwerp 8, Fayette 10.
Fayette 15 4 12 15 — 46
Antwerp 14 11 16 14 — 55
Reserves: Antwerp, 34-32.
Paulding 48,
Continental 40
PAULDING – The Paulding Panthers opened the season by scoring a 48-40 win at home against Continental.
The Panthers had a 10-point lead at the half at 28-18. The lead grew to 38-24 before the Pirates made a late rally.
Seth Dysinger led Paulding (1-0) with 12 points. Payton Beckman added 11 points.
Mitch Coleman tallied 14 points to pace the Pirates (0-1).
CONTINENTAL (40) – Huff 8; Coleman 14; Armey 4; Prowant 2; Hoeffel 8; Brecht 2; Rucker 2. Totals 17-2-40.
PAULDING (48) – Manz 4; Sarver 3; Kauser 8; Dysinger 12; Pease 2; Schroeder 3; Price 5; Beckman 11. Totals 17-10-48.
Three-point goals: Continental – Coleman 2, Hoeffel 2. Paulding – Sarver, Kauser, Schroeder, Beckman. Rebounds: Continental 30, Paulding 32. Turnovers: Continental 12, Paulding 12.
Continental 11 7 6 16 — 40
Paulding 14 14 10 10 — 48
Arlington 72,
Fort Jennings 53
ARLINGTON — The Red Devils took a 40-24 lead by halftime and used that advantage to open the season with a 72-53 win at home over Ft. Jennings.
Arlington led 21-19 after the opening stanza before pulling away.
Evan Hoersten led the Musketeers (0-1) with 19 points. Zach Schulte added 15.
Zavier Thornton led three players in doubles digits for Arlington (1-0) with 18 points. Bryce Gast added 17 and Jaret Vermillion tallied 15 points and also dished out 13 assists.
FT. JENNINGS (53) – Hoersten 19; Schulte 15; Kazee 8; Grote 4; Trentman 3; Liebrecht 2; Suever 2. Totals 20-5-53.
ARLINGTON (72) – Thornton 18; Gast 17; Vermillion 15; Speyer 8; Webb 7; Frysinger 7.Totals 29-0-72.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Schulte 5, Kazee 2, Trentman. Arlington – Thornton 6, Gast 5, Vermillion, Webb, Frysinger. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 25 (Hoersten 9), Arlington 21 (Gast 6). Turnovers: Ft. Jennings 16, Arlington 7.
Ft. Jennings 19 5 13 16 – 53
Arlington 21 19 16 16 – 72
Ottoville 69,
Lima Temple Christ. 22
OTTOVILLE — The Big Green started the season with a big win, opening the year with a 69-22 win over visiting Lime Temple Christian.
Ottoville took a 14-6 lead after one quarter, then pushed it to 33-9 by halftime.
Joshua Thorbahn led the Big Green (1-0) with 17 points. Kyle Manns chipped in 14 points. Preston Patrick led Temple Christian (0-1) with 11 points.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (22) – Patrick 11; Waters 7; Callahan 2; Engle 2.
OTTOVILLE (69) – J. Miller 8; Schlagbaum 4; Manns 14; Kortokrax 7; W. Miller 6; Thorbahn 17; Furley 2; Edelbrock 5; Trentman 4; Langhals 2. Totals 29-9-69.
Three-point goals: Temple Christian – Patrick, Waters. Ottoville – Thorbahn, Edelbrock. Rebounds: Temple Christian 15 (Patrick 3), Ottoville 34 (Kortokrax 8). Turnovers: Temple Christian 35, Ottoville 14.
Temple Chr. 6 3 5 8 — 22
Ottoville 14 19 20 16 — 69
Stryker 60, Hilltop 46
STRYKER – The host Panthers pumped in 24 points in the final stanza to pull away from Hilltop 60-46 in the season and Buckeye Border Conference opener for both schools.
Kaleb Holsopple led all scorers with 17 points for Stryker (1-0, 1-0 BBC). Brabdon Bowers added 14 markers.
Jay Garrett led a balanced attack for the Cadets (0-1, 0-1 BBC) with 15 points. Cade Keefer added 12 points and Tucker Beres had 11 points.
HILLTOP (46) – Funkhouser 2; Garrett 15; McEwen 4; Keefer 12; Jennings 2; Beres 11.
STRYKER (60) – Huffman 8; Bowers 14; Holsopple 17; Woolace 9; Clingaman 8; Barnum 2; Sloan 2.
Hilltop 6 12 13 15 – 46
Stryker 13 12 11 24 - 60
Reserves: Hilltop, 44-40.
Pettisville 57, Montpelier 31
PETTISVILLE – The Blackbirds shot close to 50 percent, finishing 22 of 48 for 46 percent, as Pettisville started the year with a 57-31 win at home against Montpelier in the Buckeye Border Conference.
Graeme Jacoby led the Blackbirds (1-0, 1-0 BBC) with 22 points. He made nine baskets in the game, with four coming in the third period. Max Leppelmeier added 14 points.
Austin Peffley led the Locos (0-1, 0-1 BBC) with eight points.
MONTPELIER (31) – Yahraus 3; Beck 2; Jay 6; McCord 2; Saneholtz 1; Stratton 3; Altaffer 6; Peffley 8. Totals 10-10-31.
PETTISVILLE (57) – Avina 5; Zuver 2; Leppelmeier 14; Horning 3; C. Jacoby 6; Myers 2; Reynolds 3; G. Jacoby 22. Totals 22-6-57.
Three-point goals: Montpelier – Yahraus. Pettisville – Leppelmeier 4, Avina, Horning, Reynolds. Rebounds: Montpelier 26, Pettisville 32 (C. Jacoby 10). Turnovers: Montpelier 13, Pettisville 9.
Montpelier 3 10 9 9 – 31
Pettisville 18 10 19 10 – 57
North Central 64, Edon 47
PIONEER — North Central outscored Buckeye Border Conference foe Edon en route to a 64-47 victory in the season and league opener for both teams.
Zach Hayes carried North Central (1-0, 1-0 BBC) to victory with 21 points with 13 coming in the first half. Jack Bailey added 13 tallies and Landon Patten scored 11 markers to help the Eagles.
Austin Kiess had a team high 15 points in the defeat for Edon (0-1, 0-1 BBC). Drew Gallehue had 13 points and Tatum Schaffter added 10 points in the losing effort for the Bombers.
EDON (47) - A. Kiess 15; Gallehue 13; Schaffter 10; Berry 3; D. Kiess 3; Hulbert 2; Skiles 1; Siebenaler 0; Dye 0; Dulle 0. Totals: 16-13-47.
NORTH CENTRAL (64) - Hayes 21; Bailey 13; L. Patten 11; Williams 8; Lehston 7; Cruz 4; C. Patten 0; Turner 0; Sanford 0. Totals: 23-12-64.
Three-point goals: Edon - Schaffter; D. Kiess. North Central - L. Patten 3; Cruz; Williams; Hayes.
Edon 7 10 13 17 - 47
North Central 16 17 14 17 - 64
