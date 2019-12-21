A combination of three players in double figures and a defensive clampdown powered Tinora to a 38-27 victory over visiting Patrick Henry on Friday.

Nolan Schafer netted a team-best 12 points for the Rams (3-3) while Marcus Grube and Evan Willitzer scored 10 points apiece.

Kolton Holloway’s 13 points were tops for the Patriots (0-1), playing in their first game after a run to the Division VII state semifinals during football season.

PATRICK HENRY (27) — Schwiebert 3; Jackson 0; Seedorf 0; Schultz 9; Holloway 13; Crossland 0; Rosengarten 2. Totals 11-1-27.

TINORA (38) — Mar. Grube 10; Willitzer 10; Max Grube 0; Schafer 12; Cramer 0; Bohn 4; Wolfrum 2. Totals 12-8-38.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Holloway 3, Schultz. Tinora — Mar. Grube 2, Willitzer 2, Schafer 2. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 26, Tinora 22. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 8, Tinora 6.

Patrick Henry 9 6 4 8 — 27

Tinora 8 4 12 14 — 38

Reserves: Tinora, 34-24.

Ayersville 47,

Fort Jennings 44

FORT JENNINGS — In a battle of winless squads, Ayersville broke through for its first victory of the season, outlasting Fort Jennings in a 47-44 thriller.

Brayden Amoroso hit three treys and five free throws in a 20-point night for the Pilots (1-2) while Jakob Trevino added 10.

Evan Hoersten and Zach Schulte each netted 15 points for the Musketeers, which fell to 0-7 on the season.

AYERSVILLE (47) — Trevino 10; Clark 6; Calhoun 1; I. Eiden 2; Amoroso 20; L. Schlachter 1; Okuley 1; Brown 6. Totals 14-8-47.

FORT JENNINGS (44) — Trentman 11; Kazee 0; Horstman 0; Hoersten 15; Liebrecht 0; Grote 0; Schulte 15. Totals 15-9-44.

Three-point goals: Ayersville — Amoroso 3, Trevino 2. Fort Jennings — Schulte 4, Trentman. Turnovers: Ayersville 10, Fort Jennings 11.

Ayersville 9 10 14 14 — 47

Fort Jennings 9 9 16 15 — 44

Fairview 51, Stryker 37

STRYKER — Fairview outscored Stryker in all four quarters, stifling the Panthers in a 51-37 triumph.

Russ Zeedyk converted eight of 12 free throw attempts, finishing with a team-high 14 points for the Apaches (4-2). Luke Timbrook added 10 markers.

Kaleb Holsopple racked up 17 points for Stryker, which slipped to 1-7 on the season.

FAIRVIEW (51) - Polter 5; Ripke 2; Frank 9; Hastings 2; singer 9; Timbrook 10; Zeedyk 14. Totals 13-20-51.

STRYKER (37) — Huffman 2; Bowers 5; Treace 3; Woolace 0; Ramon 6; Clingaman 1; Barnum 3; Holsopple 17. Totals 13-7-37.

Three-point goals: Fairview — Singer 2, Timbrook 2, Frank. Stryker — Holsopple 2, Treace, Ramon. Rebounds: Fairview 26, Stryker 15. Turnovers: Fairview 18, Stryker 21.

Fairview 11 12 18 10 — 51

Stryker 7 8 14 8 — 37

Reserves: Fairview, 29-26.

Springfield 53,

Napoleon 42

NAPOLEON — Despite cutting Springfield’s lead to just two points midway through the fourth quarter, Napoleon’s rally came up short in a 53-42 league loss to the Blue Devils.

Landon Willeman netted 13 points to pace the Wildcats (1-3, 0-3 NLL).

Denzel Stuart paced Springfield (5-1, 2-1 NLL) with 21 points while Bo Bucher added 13.

SPRINGFIELD (53) - Key 9; Bucher 13; Cunningham 3; Kimmens 2; Stuart 21; Williams 3; Martin 2. Totals 20-7-53.

NAPOLEON (42) — G. Brubaker 0; Hinojosa 0; J. Brubaker 2; Warncke 2; Rosebrook 3; Gerdeman 7; Fraker 9; Willeman 13; Peckinpaugh 0; Tan. Rubinstein 0; Tate Rubinstein 0; Mack 6. Totals 17-5-42.

Three-point goals: Springfield — Stuart 3, Bucher, Cunningham, Williams. Napoleon — Rosebrook, Gerdeman, Willeman.

Springfield 15 14 13 11 — 53

Napoleon 8 9 14 11 — 42

Columbus Grove 86,

Paulding 54

PAULDING — Columbus Grove outscored Paulding 43-30 in the second half, pulling away to beat the Panthers, 86-54.

Tayt Birnesser put up 23 points to pace the unbeaten Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 NWC). Blake Reynolds and Evan Hopkins each scored 18 points while Gabe Clement added 10 tallies.

Blake McGarvey hit four treys and netted 21 points for the Panthers (2-5, 1-1 NWC) while Seth Dysinger and Payton Beckman added 15 and 10 points, respectively.

COLUMBUS GROVE (86) — Reynolds 18; Birnesser 23; Hopkins 18; Clement 10; Myers 0; Sautter 0; Schroeder 0; Macke 0; Halker 4; Smith 4; Bellman 0; Schneider 9. Totals 33-49 10-14 86.

PAULDING (54) — Adams 0; McGarvey 21; Manz 2; Sarver 0; Edwards 2; Kauser 4; Dysinger 15; Pease 0; Schroeder 0; Price 0; Beckman 10; Martinez 0; Bauer 0. Totals 21-38 6-7 54.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Birnesser 4, Hopkins 3, Clement 2, Reynolds. Paulding — McGarvey 4, Dysinger 2. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 25, Paulding 12. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 5, Paulding 18.

Col. Grove 17 26 23 19 — 86

Paulding 11 13 18 12 — 54

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 54-42.

Fayette 32,

Morenci (Mich.) 29

FAYETTE — Fayette’s Noah Brinegar netted 14 points to help Fayette (4-4) nip Morenci (Mich.), 32-29.

Jarett Cook had 14 points for Morenci.

MORENCI (29) — Whitehouse 4; Zimmerman 2; Schmitz 0; Alcock 2; Dominique 3; Pummell 0; Glick 2; Moore 2; Irish 0; Cook 14. Totals 11-4-29.

FAYETTE (32) — Colegrove 1; Wentz 0; Eberly 0; Brinegar 14; Wagner 7; Lemley 0; Lerma 9; Aguilar 1. Totals 10-8-32.

Three-point goals: Morenci (Mich.) — Cook, Dominique. Fayette — Brinegar 3, Wagner.

Morenci (Mich.) 8 5 2 14 — 29

Fayette 10 7 4 11 — 32

Arlington 57,

Pandora-Gilboa 45

PANDORA — Zavier Thornton and Bryce Gast combined for 34 points to help Arlington top Pandora-Gilboa, 57-45.

Thornton netted 18 points and Gast added 16 points for Arlington (6-1, 3-1 BVC).

Walker Macke had 14 points and Ryan Johnson chipped in 13 points for the Rockets (3-2, 0-2 BVC).

ARLINGTON (57) — Thornton 18; Gast 16; Vermillion 9; Speyer 8; Webb 6. Totals 22-4-57.

PANDORA-GILBOA (45) — Macke 14; Johnson 13; Krohn 5; Miller 5; Huffman 4; Biery 4. Totals 18-3-45.

Three-point goals: Arlington — Thornton 6, Gast 2, Vermillion. Pandora-Gilboa — Johnson 2, Macke, Krohn, Miller, Huffman.

Arlington 14 11 12 20 — 57

Pandora-Gilboa 6 9 18 12 — 45

Reserves: Arlington, 45-25.

Leipsic 78, Arcadia 72

ARCADIA — Behind 26 points from Drew Liffick, Leipsic prevailed 78-72 in a high-scoring BVC clash.

Liffick hit six of the team's 12 3-pointers as the Vikings (2-1, 1-1) racked up the points. Jaden Siefker recorded 17 points while Mason Brandt hit four treys for 12 points.

LEIPSIC (78) - Brandt 12; T. Schroeder 2; Pena 8; Siefker 17; Niese 3; Liffick 26; E. Schroeder 2; Walther 4; Lammers 4. Totals 27-60 12-22 78.

ARCADIA (72) - Rader 16; Stoner 3; Boes 22; Cassell 9; Pease 5; Cohee 16; Guillen 4; Morris 2. Totals 28-66 13-21 72.

Three-point goals: Leipsic 12-26 (Liffick 6, Brandt 4, Siefker 2), Arcadia 3-17 (Boes 2, Stoner). Rebounds: Leipsic 34 (Walther 7), Arcadia 29 (Peace 7). Turnovers: Leipsic 14, Arcadia 14.

Leipsic  21  24  19  14  -  78

Arcadia  20  15  17  20  -  72

Reserves: Leipsic, 35-31.

Lima Central Catholic 51, Kalida 42 (OT)

LIMA — Kalida rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to force overtime but came up short in the extra session against Lima Central Catholic, falling 51-42.

Evan Roebke tallied 15 points to pace the Wildcats (2-4) while Luke Erhart and Gabe Hovest added 11 and 10 tallies, respectively.

Biggz Johnson paced the Thunderbirds (4-2) with 21 points.

KALIDA (42) – Roebke 15; Erhart 11; Hovest 10; Von der Embse 4; Horstman 2. Totals 16-5-42.

LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (51) – Johnson 21; Unruh 11; Moore 9; Riepenhoff 5; Thomas 3; Bowker 2. Totals 15-14-51.

Three-point goals: Kalida – Hovest 2, Roebke. Lima Central Catholic – Unruh 2, Johnson, Moore.

Kalida 11 6 10 12 3 - 42

Lima CC 11 12 7 9 12 - 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, St. Marys 42

ST. MARYS — Ottawa-Glandorf shook off a challenge from league foe St. Marys, winning its 33rd straight WBL contest, 52-42.

Owen Nichols had 15 points in the win for the Titans (6-0, 2-0 WBL) while Ethan Alt and Ben Westrick each added 14.

Jadin Davis' 11 points paced the Roughriders (3-2, 1-1 WBL). LeTrey Williams and Ethan Steger netted 10 apiece.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (52) – Beach 1; Schomaeker 0; Blevins 3; Dean 3; Alt 14; Kuhlman 0; Kaufman 2; Nichols 15; Westrick 14; Maag 0; Rieman 0. Totals 19-9-52.

ST. MARYS (42) – Cisco 0; Fischbach 6; Johnson 0; Williams 10; Davis 11; Hemmelgarn 0; Stein 0; Monbeck 0; Reineke 0; Mielke 5; Steger 10; Parks 0. Totals 15-8-42.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf – Blevins, Dean, Alt, Nichols, Westrick. St. Marys – Williams 2, Davis 2.

Ottawa-Glandorf 10 14 13 15 - 52

St. Marys 14 11 8 9 - 42

