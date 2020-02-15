SHERWOOD — All year long, Tinora lived by the three and died by the three.
Friday night, the Rams were living high on the hog.
Tinora knocked in 11 bombs and also made 23 free throws, 17 of them in the fourth quarter, to pull away to a 62-44 road win over Tinora.
Interestingly, Tinora (12-9, 5-2 GMC) made 14 field goals, 11 of which were treys.
The Rams also made 23 of 33 free throws.
The Grube brothers did the most damage, with Marcus making five 3-balls and Max three. Marcus also had two of the three 2-point shots.
Marcus Grube finished with 25 points, while Max had 12. Nolan Schafer also made one trey and hit the double figure mark, scoring 11 points.
“That’s the way we play, we look for the 2-point shot and if it’s not there, we kick it out for the three,” Marcus Grube said. “I was really feeling it tonight. I’ve made five three’s before, but tonight, was the best I was shooting them. I only missed two of them and Max was not bad, either.”
Tinora was on fire from the get-go, making three consecutive three-pointers, to jump out to a 13-2 lead. Fairview began fighting back after that, getting a trey just before the first quarter buzzer from Chayse Singer to cut Tinora’s lead to 18-11 after one period.
Tinora hit a cold stretch in the second quarter, making just two of eight free throws and five points total. Meanwhile, Caleb Frank’s two pointer in the final seconds of the quarter enabled Fairview to cut the Tinora margin to one point at halftime, at 23-22.
Fairview came out fired up to start the third quarter and outscored Tinora 7-2 to take a 29-25 lead after two Russ Zeedyk charity tosses. The third quarter was a seesaw affair for awhile, with five lead changes. The final lead change came after Cade Polter’s three-pointer put Fairview up, 35-33. Tinora came right back with a trey from Marcus Grube to take a 36-35 lead. Max Grube followed with another trey and Tinora took a 39-35 lead, headed to the fourth quarter.
“Give credit to Fairview, they keep coming after you,” said Tinora coach Paul Wayne. “That’s how they are coached and that’s how they play. After we took the big 11 point lead at the start, Fairview came back and took a 29-25 lead on us. But our guys responded well. They broke (Fairview’s) momentum and then took momentum back. When we move the ball and make the extra pass, we get good quality shots. A lot of those extra passes gave us open looks at the three and tonight, we knocked them down. Making 11 threes, I’ll take that any time.”
Leading 39-35 after three, Tinora scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, taking a 45-37 lead on Max Grube’s three. Fairview was able to cut the margin to six at 47-41, after two free throws from Polter. But Fairview then broke the game open with an 11-0 run, for a 58-41 lead.
After a Marcus Grube three, Fairview sewed the game up by making eight of 10 free throws. Aside from making just two of eight free throws in the second quarter, Tinora made 21 of its other 25 free throws to finish 23 of 33 from the charity stripe.
“We’re usually pretty good from the free throw line, so I’m glad we were able to break through, after that two for eight lull,” Wayne said.
Caleb Frank led Fairview (9-11, 3-4 GMC) with 16 points.
TINORA (62) — Mar. Grube 25, Willitzer 9; Max Grube 12; Schafer 11; Cramer 5. Totals 14-23-62.
FAIRVIEW (44) — Polter 5; Ripke 8; Frank 16; Singer 3; Timbrook 2; Grine 2; Zeedyk 8. Totals 15-9-44.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Mar. Grube 5, Max Grube 3, Willitzer 2, Schafer. Fairview — Ripke 2, Polter, Frank, Singer. Rebounds: Tinora 19 (Mar. Grube 6), Fairview (Frank 7). Turnovers: Tinora 4, Fairview 9.
Tinora 18 5 16 23 — 62
Fairview 11 11 13 9 — 44
Reserves: Tinora, 29-22.
