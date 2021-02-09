WOODBURN, Ind. — Antwerp led by one point at the half, then outscored Woodlan 26-10 in the third period to post a 65-43 win over the Warriors across the state line in Woodburn.
Landon Brewer hit for shots from long range as led a balanced Archer attack with 16 points. Austin Lichty added 13 points, Owen Sheedy had 12 and Jagger Landers chipped in 11.
Antwerp, who returned to the No. 1 spot in the Division IV state poll, improved to 16-1.
Joe Reidy led the Warriors (6-9) with 21 points. Braden Smith chipped in 13 points.
ANTWERP (65) – Lichty 13; Recker 2; Hines 0; Landers 11; Pharis 0; Krouse 6; McMichael 0; Sheedy 12; Sproles 5; Steel 0; Brewer 16. Totals 19-18-65.
WOODLAN (43) – L. Sparks 0; Fox 0; Lichty 0; D. Sparks 2; Miller 3; Reidy 21; Fleck 0; Donovan 1; Gerig 3; Smith 13. Totals 14-10-43.
Three-point goals: Antwerp Brewer 4, Landers 2, Lichty, Krouse, Sheedy. Woodlan – Smith 3, Miller, Gerig.
Antwerp 15 13 26 11 — 65
Woodlan 8 19 10 6 — 43
Reserves: Antwerp, 34-24.
Parkway 72, Paulding 60
PAULDING – Dylan Hughes poured in 36 points and Caden Slusher added 24 as Parkway came to Paulding and scored a 72-60 win in a battle of the Panthers.
Hughes added 10 rebounds as Parkway improved to 9-9 on the season. Slusher dished dished out a team-high five assists.
Blake McGarvey led Paulding (6-9) with 26 points and seven rebounds.
PARKWAY (72) – Hughes 36; Slusher 24; Schaaf 8; Samples 2; Smith 2; Rogers 0; Rollins 0. Totals 23-13-72.
PAULDING (60) – McGarvey 26; Manz 7; Kauser 6; Beckman 6; Foltz 4; Bauer 4; A. Adams 3; Gorrell 2; Zartman 2; P. Adams 0; Cantu 0; Kuckuck 0; Reeb 0. Totals 21-8-60.
Three-point goals: Parkway (13-18) – Slusher 6, Hughes 5, Schaaf 2. Paulding (10-28) – McGarvey 5, Kauser 2, Manz, Foltz, A. Adams. Rebounds: Parkway 23 (Hughes 10), Paulding 20 (McGarvey 7). Turnovers: Parkway 4, Paulding 5.
Parkway 16 21 18 17 — 72
Paulding 13 20 13 14 — 60
Reserves: Paulding, 39-37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.