WOODBURN, Ind. — Antwerp led by one point at the half, then outscored Woodlan 26-10 in the third period to post a 65-43 win over the Warriors across the state line in Woodburn.

Landon Brewer hit for shots from long range as led a balanced Archer attack with 16 points. Austin Lichty added 13 points, Owen Sheedy had 12 and Jagger Landers chipped in 11.

Antwerp, who returned to the No. 1 spot in the Division IV state poll, improved to 16-1.

Joe Reidy led the Warriors (6-9) with 21 points. Braden Smith chipped in 13 points.

ANTWERP (65) – Lichty 13; Recker 2; Hines 0; Landers 11; Pharis 0; Krouse 6; McMichael 0; Sheedy 12; Sproles 5; Steel 0; Brewer 16. Totals 19-18-65.

WOODLAN (43) – L. Sparks 0; Fox 0; Lichty 0; D. Sparks 2; Miller 3; Reidy 21; Fleck 0; Donovan 1; Gerig 3; Smith 13. Totals 14-10-43.

Three-point goals: Antwerp Brewer 4, Landers 2, Lichty, Krouse, Sheedy. Woodlan – Smith 3, Miller, Gerig.

Antwerp 15 13 26 11 — 65

Woodlan 8 19 10 6 — 43

Reserves: Antwerp, 34-24.

Parkway 72, Paulding 60

PAULDING – Dylan Hughes poured in 36 points and Caden Slusher added 24 as Parkway came to Paulding and scored a 72-60 win in a battle of the Panthers.

Hughes added 10 rebounds as Parkway improved to 9-9 on the season. Slusher dished dished out a team-high five assists.

Blake McGarvey led Paulding (6-9) with 26 points and seven rebounds.

PARKWAY (72) – Hughes 36; Slusher 24; Schaaf 8; Samples 2; Smith 2; Rogers 0; Rollins 0. Totals 23-13-72.

PAULDING (60) – McGarvey 26; Manz 7; Kauser 6; Beckman 6; Foltz 4; Bauer 4; A. Adams 3; Gorrell 2; Zartman 2; P. Adams 0; Cantu 0; Kuckuck 0; Reeb 0. Totals 21-8-60.

Three-point goals: Parkway (13-18) – Slusher 6, Hughes 5, Schaaf 2. Paulding (10-28) – McGarvey 5, Kauser 2, Manz, Foltz, A. Adams. Rebounds: Parkway 23 (Hughes 10), Paulding 20 (McGarvey 7). Turnovers: Parkway 4, Paulding 5.

Parkway 16 21 18 17 — 72

Paulding 13 20 13 14 — 60

Reserves: Paulding, 39-37.

