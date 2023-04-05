HICKSVILLE — After a decade-plus of consistency and historic feats, Tony Tear’s tenure as boys basketball coach at Hicksville has found its end.
The 11-year Aces mentor submitted his resignation to the Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education, a personnel move to be decided during the next board meeting on April 17.
With a recent move to a new position as Hicksville Middle School principal, balancing three children, the new job requirements and head coaching duties for boys basketball and boys golf, something had to go.
“It’s obviously bittersweet because I’ve loved every second of being coach at Hicksville,” said Tear. “We’ve had amazing kids, amazing coaches, great support from the community; it’s been an awesome place to coach. But with me moving into a new role in the district and three kids and a wife I love so much at home, I want to dive into doing a great job in those roles.
“I’m thankful for all the people that’ve been with me along the way, my coaches from varsity down to mini-Aces … I built my family through all of this and I wouldn’t be here without the support they’ve given me, my wife especially.”
Following the Aces’ 12-10 season this year, Tear steps down as the winningest coach in school history with a 157-103 career mark patrolling the sidelines at ‘The Red Zone.’
Tear passed co-coaches Randy Headley and Dan Turnbull’s mark of 148 wins (1998-2012) in the Aces’ 38-36 home win over Bryan on Dec. 6.
After finishing 5-18 and 9-13 in his first two seasons at the helm, the Aces became a model of consistency with a .500 record or better for nine straight seasons.
That run included the team’s first Green Meadows Conference title since 1976 in 2017-18, a 20-win season that ended with a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the district finals to Crestview. The next year, the Aces did one better, sharing the GMC title again and winning the program’s first district boys basketball championship since 1941 before falling in regionals to eventual D-IV state champion Crestview.
“We’re really proud of what we accomplished, we had a lot of great moments,” said Tear. “Being able to win the conference twice and winning that district (title), that hadn’t been done here in a long time. What made it really special was the atmospheres of those big games and the community rallying behind these kids and supporting this program.
The next two years of Tear’s tenure saw a pair of heartbreaking tournament losses, first in five overtimes to Ayersville in 2019-20 in sectionals and next a buzzer-beating loss to Toledo Christian in the D-IV district tournament in 2020-21 despite finishing the regular season 9-10.
“We’re proud of the consistency we’ve been able to have here,” said Tear. “I think guys have really wanted to build off each other and keep up the work ethic that they’ve had over the years. I’m proud of the culture here and the parts that everyone has played in it. Everyone’s really taken ownership in it.
“I’ve said it since I got here, this has never been my program since the first day I started here. It’s been our program, with these kids, and they’ve taken ownership of it.”
With that baseline of consistency in place, Tear doesn’t have qualms about where he leaves the program.
“It’s not easy stepping away, but I feel like our program is extremely healthy right now,” said Tear. “We’ve got a lot of talent in the high school level right now, we’ve got talent coming up, we’ve got a good culture right now and a great administration that’s very supportive. I’m really confident that our administration will find a really great candidate and I’m going to be Hicksville basketball’s biggest fan here going forward.”
