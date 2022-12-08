Following an up-and-down weekend in the second week of the regular season, Defiance will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a pair of key early-season matchups.
The 2-1 Bulldogs stifled Paulding in the second half on Friday for a 50-37 victory over the Panthers on the road before cold shooting (18-of-51 field goals, 4-of-26 3-pointers) and a massive day from Rossford’s Jake Morrison dealt Defiance its first loss of the season in overtime, 51-48.
This weekend, the Bulldogs will cap their four-game road stretch with back-to-back travels, first with a Western Buckeye League opener on Friday at St. Marys (1-0) before taking on longtime foe and D-II district colleague Bryan (1-4) in a Saturday contest.
“It’s encouraging because if we make shots, we win all three games we’ve played,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the upcoming contests. “We haven’t shot it very well. It’s not that we’re not good shooters, we’ve shown it in the past and you don’t just lose that. We haven’t been very deliberate, we haven’t taken very good shots. Despite that, we’ve defended really well and done a lot of good things really well.”
DEFIANCE AT ST. MARYS
Defiance pulled off one of the more head-turning results in last season’s league opener against St. Marys, holding all-Ohio center and eventual Ohio State commit Austin Parks to just four points in a 48-35 home victory en route to a 7-2 league finish.
This time around, the Roughriders are much less likely to be caught unaware as Defiance looks to continue its run of WBL success by starting the 2022-23 league slate on a high note.
The 6-11 Parks did not play in St. Marys’ season-opening 81-42 rout of New Knoxville on Nov. 25 but the Roughriders have not played since that day and Parks is expected to suit up for Dan Hegemier’s squad on Friday against the Bulldogs.
St. Marys reached last season’s regional final before falling to eventual state runner-up Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, finishing the season 18-8. With multiple starters back from that team, led by their post powerhouse, the task will be tough for the Bulldogs.
“It’s not often in high school you play a kid that’s 6-10 (Rossford center Derek Vorst) and another that’s 6-11 and it’s even more rare to play them both within the span of a week,” said Lehman about the matchup with the Roughriders. “We’ve played bigger guys pretty well the past few years. We’re confident in what we want to do, obviously we’ve tweaked a few things from last year.”
Against New Knoxville, St. Marys found plenty of success, leading 19-3 after the first quarter. 6-6 junior Jace Turner was dominant from the field in Parks’ absence, hitting 10-of-10 field goals in a 21-point effort. 6-6 junior Evan Angstmann had 19 points while Evan Payne netted 14.
Coming off a matchup with a lengthy Rossford team, St. Marys’ size does present challenges but not insurmountable ones, according to Lehman.
“Rossford’s more up-tempo with some guards that can really handle it while St. Marys has lots of bigs and they want to do their damage inside with that typical WBL physicality,” said the DHS mentor. “Playing Rossford does benefit us a little because we’ve been able to prepare defending a big guy in the post. We haven’t seen much of Parks, he’s been injured in the preseason and didn’t play in their first game but we know what he’s capable of.”
Both seniors Bradyn Shaw and Cayden Zachrich kept up their double-digit scoring pace in both games over the weekend, but were the only two double-digit scorers in either game.
Zachrich (15.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 56 percent field goals) put up a season-best 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting on an otherwise cold night for Defiance against Rossford while Shaw (13 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg) netted 15 points against Paulding and 14 against Rossford.
The rest of the Defiance rotation showed flashes at time as Tyler Frederick (3.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.3 apg) racked up 11 rebounds against Paulding and Aidan Kiessling (3.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg) had an all-around effort against Rossford with five points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Bulldogs will look for more from their core group with David Jimenez (5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2 apg), Isaac Schlatter (6 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.3 apg) and Javin Saldana (1.7 rpg, 2.3 apg) in position to make big contributions.
Defiance leads the all-time series 44-18 though the Roughriders have taken the prior two matchups before last season’s wins. Before those two victories, Defiance had won 12 in a row.
DEFIANCE AT BRYAN
In an always physical and hard-fought matchup, Defiance and Bryan will meet for the 191st time on Saturday with Defiance holding a 127-63 edge all-time.
The Bulldogs have taken six straight in the series, including a pair of tournament wins over the Golden Bears as Lehman’s Bulldogs will make the short trip north to take on the 1-4 Bears under second-year coach Brock Homier.
After edging out Edgerton 47-44 in its season opener, Bryan has come up short in the ensuing four contests. Three of those setbacks have come against Green Meadows Conference competition, falling 52-38 at Tinora on Nov. 26 before a 49-38 loss to Wayne Trace on Friday and a narrow 38-36 road loss to Hicksville on Tuesday.
Including a four-point loss to Eastside (Ind.) on Saturday that saw Bryan leading in the second half, the Bears have dropped their past two contests by a combined six points ahead of a Thursday trip to Stryker.
5-11 junior guard Sam Herold leads the Golden Bears with 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, including a team-best 11 points and two makes from long range in the loss to Hicksville. Along with Herold, 6-1 senior Evan Cox adds 7.4 ppg and 2.5 rpg while junior Jase Kepler (6.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.8 apg), Maddox Langenderfer (Jr., 6.3 ppg, 3 rpg), Carter Dominique (So., 5.4 ppg, 3 rpg) and Joe Watson (Jr., 4.4 ppg) round out the top contributors for Bryan.
“Bryan plays really hard,” said Lehman of Saturday’s opponent, a team Defiance defeated 56-29 last year at ‘The Dawg Pound.’ “The score last year maybe was more lopsided than the game felt like. We’re going to need to match their intensity and physicality. Their effort is through the roof, their kids are bought in. We’re going to need to pick it up quickly after having the game Friday and not get off to a slow start.”
