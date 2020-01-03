For two quarters, Tinora controlled the tempo and the style of game as the Rams opened Green Meadows Conference action against Wayne Trace Thursday night.
However, the visiting Raiders used a strong defensive effort in the second half to rally for a 45-34 victory over the Rams at Alan Moore Gymnasium.
Trailing 20-17 at the break, the Raiders opened the second half with an Alex Reinhart basket before a steal led to a Jace Vining bucket and a 21-20 Wayne Trace lead.
The Rams’ Max Grube scored consecutive buckets for the green and white, giving Tinora a 24-21 lead.
After a Reinhart basket trimmed the Raider deficit to 25-23, two Vining free throws and a Reid Miller basket gave Wayne Trace the lead for good at 27-25.
A Vining two-pointer extended the Raider margin to 29-27 before Marcus Grube hit a pair of foul shots for Tinora to get the green and white within 29-27 entering the final period.
“We did some things differently in the second half,” noted Raider head coach Jim Linder. “Give Tinora credit, they hit some shots there in the first half. But I thought our adjustments slowed them down there in the third quarter.”
Miller opened the fourth quarter scoring with a basket for Wayne Trace and Vining added a trey, giving the Raiders a 34-27 advantage early in the stanza.
An Evan Willitzer three-pointer and an Eric Bohn basket, sandwiched around a Reinhart bucket, helped Tinora slice the deficit to 36-32.
However, the Rams would get no closer as Tinora did not score again.
“I thought we had guys who came out and hit some shots and we were able to get our hands in the passing lanes defensively,” Linder continued. “This is a tough place to play so this is a good win for us.”
Wayne Trace sealed the victory after a Nathan Gerber basket before Vining added a bucket and a three-pointer to push the Raider lead to 43-32. Trevor Speice then added a pair of free throws to wrap up the 45-32 victory.
Vining led a trio of Raiders in double figures with 14 points while Gerber added 11 and Reinhart chipped in ten. Miller also posted seven points, seven assists and four steals for Wayne Trace, which improves to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the league.
The Rams controlled the opening two quarters by shooting the ball respectably, hitting 8 of 17 attempts for 47 percent. Meanwhile, Tinora was only 4 of 16 in the second half (25 percent). The green and white also had only three first half turnovers compared to nine in the second half.
Marcus Grube, Willitzer, Max Grube and Nolan Schafer all had three-point field goals in the first half for Tinora.
Max Grube finished with 11 points to pace the Rams while Willitzer added eight and Marcus Grube bucketed seven.
Wayne Trace will return to action on Saturday as the Raiders host Arlington in non-league action. The Raiders then resume league play Thursday as Antwerp visits the Palace.
Tinora hosts Crestview for a non-conference battle on Saturday before the Rams travel to Ayersville Thursday in GMC action.
WAYNE TRACE (45) — T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 1; Miller 7; Speice 2; Gerber 11; C. Crosby 0; Vining 14; McClure 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 10; N. Crosby 0. Totals 18-33 5-6 45.
TINORA (32) — Mar. Grube 7; Willitzer 8; Max Grube 11; Schafer 4; Cramer 0; Bohn 2; Wolfrum 0. Totals 12-33 3-4 32.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 4-13 (Vining 2, Miller, Gerber), Tinora 5-22 (Willitzer 2, Mar. Grube, Max Grube, Schafer). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 18 (Miller 5), Tinora 19 (Schafer 8). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 7, Tinora 13.
Wayne Trace 7 10 12 16 — 45
Tinora 11 9 7 5 — 32
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 58-23.
