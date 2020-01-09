AYERSVILLE — It took an extra four minutes of action but Tinora took down rival Ayersville 40-37 in overtime in Green Meadows Conference boys hoops action at “The Hangar” on Thursday.
Marcus Grube drained seven shots from the charity stripe in a 15-point effort to lead all scorers in the win for Tinora (6-6, 1-1 GMC), which trailed by five entering the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.
Jakob Trevino tallied nine points for Ayersville, which fell to 3-6 (0-2 GMC) with the setback.
TINORA (40) - Mar. Grube 15; Willitzer 9; Max Grube 6; Schafer 4; Cramer 0; Bohn 2; Wolfrum 4. Totals 11-13-40.
AYERSVILLE (37) - Trevino 9; R. Clark 7; Calhoun 5; I. Eiden 3; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 8; Okuley 0; Brown 5; E. Clark 0. Totals 16-1-37.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Mar. Grube 2, Willitzer 2, Max Grube. Ayersville — Trevino, Calhoun, I. Eiden, Brown. Rebounds: Tinora 29, Ayersville 22. Turnovers: Tinora 9, Ayersville 10.
Tinora 10 7 7 10 6 — 40
Ayersville 14 7 8 5 3 — 37
Reserves: Ayersville won.
Hicksville 52, Holgate 27
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville remained unscathed in the Green Meadows Conference following a 52-27 rout over Holgate.
Landon Turnbull led all scorers with 18 points in the win for Hicksville (8-2, 2-0 GMC). Jackson Bergman added nine tallies for the Aces.
Blake Hattemer recorded a team-high nine points for Holgate (2-8, 0-2 GMC).
HOLGATE (27) - Hattemer 9; Wenner 5; Kelly 5; Sonnenberg 4; Bower 2; Sparks 1; Medina 1; Kupfersmith 0; Harman 0. Totals: 10-6-274.
HICKSVILLE (52) - Turnbull 18; Bergman 9; Tunis 7; Myers 6; Miller 6; Straub 2; Baird 2; Slattery 2. Totals: 21-5-52.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly. Hicksville — Myers 2; Tunis; Bergman; Turnbull. Rebounds: Holgate 30; Hicksville 28. Turnovers: Holgate 15; Hicksville 11.
Holgate 2 5 9 11 — 27
Hicksville 11 15 13 13 — 52
Reserves: Holgate, 25-22.
Fairview 38, Edgerton 34
EDGERTON — Fairview captured its first conference victory of the season and snapped a two-game skid with a narrow 38-34 triumph at Edgerton.
Cade Ripke scored a team best 11 points in a balanced offense for Fairview (6-5, 1-1 GMC). Russ Zeedyk chipped in seven tallies for the Apaches.
Logan Showalter scored nine of his 15 points in the final quarter for Edgerton (5-5, 1-1 GMC).
FAIRVIEW (38) - Ripke 11; Zeedyk 7; Polter 6; Singer 5; Timbrook 5; Frank 3; Grine 1; Hastings 0. Totals: 10-18-38.
EDGERTON (34) - Showalter 15; Pahl 7; Cape 6; Gary 5; Blue 1; Roth 0; Ripke 0; Landel 0; Wolfe 0. Totals: 11-9-34.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Ripke 2. Edgerton — Cape 2; Gary. Turnovers: Fairview 7; Edgerton 15.
Fairview 5 4 12 17 — 38
Edgerton 8 11 5 10 — 34
Archbold 38,
Wauseon 32 (OT)
ARCHBOLD — After battling back in the final stanza to force an extra period, Archbold was able to keep the rally going in the overtime period in a 38-32 decision over Wauseon to start Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.
Down 18-8 at the half, the Bluestreaks outscored the Indians 24-14 in the second half, then blanked the Tribe in the overtime period to grab the win.
Elijah Zimmerman led Archbold (7-3, 1-0) with 13 points. Jonas Tester paced Wauseon (7-3, 0-1) with 11 points.
WAUSEON (32) – J. Tester 11; Britsch 3; N. Tester 6; Penrod 5; Brock 7. Totals 12-5-32.
ARCHBOLD (38) – Gomez 8; Al. Roth 6; Theobald 7; Zimmerman 13; Hagans 4.Totals 14-5-38.
Three-point goals: Wauseon – N. Tester 2, Britsch. Archbold – Zimmerman 2, Gomez, Al. Roth, Theobald. Rebounds: Wauseon 21, Archbold 24. Turnovers: Wauseon 16, Archbold 9.
Wauseon 13 5 6 8 0 – 32
Archbold 5 3 12 12 6 – 38
Reserves: Wauseon, 39-27.
Bryan 50, Swanton 34
SWANTON – Reese Jackson led Bryan with 15 points, while Caleb Zuver tossed in 13 and Connor Arthur added 12, as the Bears kicked off Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball play with a 50-34 win at Swanton.
The Bears (9-2, 1-0) led 12-6 after one quarter, then extended the lead to 34-12 by halftime.
Josh Vance led Swanton (6-4, 0-1) with 17 points. Andrew Thornton added 10.
BRYAN (50) – Arthur 12; Rohrer 9; Zuver 13; Lamberson 1; Jackson 15.
SWANTON(34) – Vance 17; Weigel 3; Betz 2; Pelland 2; Thornton 10.
Bryan 12 22 2 14 — 50
Swanton 6 6 10 12 -— 34
Delta 42, Patrick Henry 34
DELTA – Host Delta jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter and hung on to that advantage to defeat Patrick Henry 42-34 to start Northwest Ohio Athletic League play..
Braden Risner led Delta (3-7, 1-0) with 15 points.
Garrett Schwiebert led a balanced Patriot (1-7, 0-1) with nine points.
PATRICK HENRY (34) – Schwiebert 9; Jackson 5; Seedorf 0; Schulze 6; Holloway 7; Crossland 2; Rosegarten 2; Feehan 3. Totals 14-2-34.
DELTA (42) – Gillen 3; Risner 15; Eckenrode 7; Hamilton 3; J. Tresnan-Reighard 6; H. Tresnan-Reighard 8. Totals 17-3-42.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Jackson, Schulze, Holloway, Feehan. Delta – Risner 2, Gillen, Eckenrode, Hamilton. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 19, Delta 16. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 9, Delta 13.
Patrick Henry 5 6 9 14 – 34
Delta 14 7 8 13 – 42
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 24-21.
Evergreen 60, L. Center 47
LIBERTY CENTER — State-ranked Evergreen went into Liberty Center and came away with a 60-47 win over the Tigers to start Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball action.
Mason Loeffler led the way for the Vikings (8-1, 1-0 NWOAL, No. 14 D-III) with 20 points. Ethan Loeffler added 13 and Ethan Lumbrezer added 12.
Aaron Shafer and Trent Murdock led the Tigers (5-5, 0-1) with 12 points each.
EVERGREEN (60) – E. Lumbrezer 12; E. Loeffler 13; Brighton 9; Etue 3; M. Loeffler 20; Ruetz 0; Hauk 3; Hickerson 0; A. Lumbrezer 0; Fuller 0. Totals 20-16-60.
LIBERTY CENTER (47) – Shafer 12; Collins 0; Keller 4; Burdue 9; Righi 0; Leatherman 0; Krugh 3; Conrad 5; Patterson 0; Phillips 2; Murdock 12. Totals 17-11-47.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – M. Loeffler 2, E. Loeffler, Hauk. Liberty Center – Burdue, Krugh. Turnovers: Evergreen 12, Liberty Center 12.
Evergreen 20 11 13 16 – 60
Liberty Center 6 12 14 15 – 47
Stryker 66, Hilltop 33
STRYKER — Stryker snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 66-33 rout over conference foe Hilltop.
Kaleb Holsopple led all scorers with 21 points for Stryker (2-8, 2-5 BBC), which made 19 free throws as a team. Joe Ramon contributed 10 tallies in the win.
Jay Garrett led Hilltop (0-9, 0-7 BBC) with 14 points.
HILLTOP (33) - Garrett 14; Beres 9; McEwen 5; Funkhouser 3; Jennings 2; Schlosser 0; Wyse 0; Hoffman 0; Swany-Richmond 0. Totals: 11-8-33.
STRYKER (66) - Holsopple 21; Ramon 10; Clingaman 9; Sloan 8; Treace 6; Harris 4; Barnum 4; Huffman 3; Ruffer 1; Bowers 0; Weirauch 0; Liechty 0. Totals: 20-19-66.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Funkhouser; McEwen; Beres. Stryker — Holsopple 2; Ramon 2; Clingaman 2; Treace. Turnovers: Hilltop 17; Stryker 21.
Hilltop 6 13 10 4 — 33
Stryker 12 23 14 17 — 66
Edon 50, N. Central 44
EDON — Despite only scoring two points in the first quarter, Edon overcame a slow start to defeat North Central 50-44.
Austin Kiess had a team high 12 points in a balanced offensive attack for the victorious Bombers (5-7, 5-2 BBC). Tatum Schaffter added 11 points and Nathan Myers recorded 10.
Jack Bailey and Zack Hayes netted 14 points apiece in the setback for North Central (6-6, 4-3 BBC).
NORTH CENTRAL (44) - Bailey 14; Hayes 14; L. Patten 9; Williams 3; Cruz 2; Hicks 2; C. Patten 0; Lehsten 0. Totals: 14-8-44.
EDON (50) - A. Kiess 12; Schaffter 11; Myers 10; Gallehue 9; Berry 4; Zulch 4; D. Kiess 0; Hulbert 0. Totals: 16-14-50.
Three-point goals: North Central — L. Patten 3; Hayes 3; Bailey; Williams. Edon — Berry; Schaffter; Myers; A. Kiess.
North Central 6 12 16 10 — 44
Edon 2 17 19 12 — 50
