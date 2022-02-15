The Antwerp Archers finished as poll champions in Division IV by the narrowest of margins, finishing the poll season No. 1 in the small-school division in Monday’s final Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.
The 18-1 Archers, which earned wins over Paulding and Edon over the weekend, earned 126 points and four first-place votes, one point ahead of 20-0 Tiffin Calvert for first place.
County rival Wayne Trace (19-2) remained at No. 5 in Division III behind No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf, which garnered two first-place votes after wins over Defiance and Lexington this weekend. Swanton slipped one spot to ninth, just one point behind Cincinnati Taft.
Of other area interest, Sylvania Northview rose three spots to No. 5 in Division I with Lima Senior up two spots to 11th. Division II saw Toledo Central Catholic stay at sixth in the state.
Ohio High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (16) 22-0 160
2. Pickerington Central 18-1 137
3. Westerville South 19-0 117
4. Gahanna Lincoln 19-2 104
5. Sylvania Northview 18-1 76
6. Cincinnati Elder 18-3 71
7. Lakewood St. Edward 15-3 55
8. Pickerington North 18-2 46
9. Kettering Fairmont 18-3 26
(tie) Lyndhurst Brush 16-3 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Senior 22. Green 16. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 15.
DIVISION II
1. Akron SVSM (13) 16-3 157
2. Kettering Alter (3) 19-2 142
3. Cincinnati Woodward 17-3 100
4. Bloom-Carroll 19-2 94
5. Columbus Beechcroft 16-3 90
6. Akron Buchtel 16-5 53
(tie) Toledo Central Catholic 16-4 53
8. Delaware Buckeye Valley 17-2 43
9. Waverly 18-4 38
10. Dayton Oakwood 18-3 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 28. Huron 24.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Colonel Crawford (10) 20-0 151
2. Collins Western Reserve (2) 19-0 131
3. Versailles (2) 19-1 120
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 18-2 114
5. Wayne Trace 20-1 89
6. Columbus Africentric 17-5 68
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 55
8. Cincinnati Taft 11-8 40
9. Swanton 18-2 39
10. Columbus Bishop Ready 16-3 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION IV
1. Antwerp (4) 18-1 126
2. Tiffin Calvert (6) 20-0 125
3. Botkins (3) 20-2 118
4. Glouster Trimble 19-0 102
5. New Madison Tri-Village 18-3 86
6. Springfield Catholic Central 21-1 69
7. Richmond Heights (2) 16-4 63
8. Berlin Hiland 14-3 39
9. New Bremen 16-4 36
10. Lucasville Valley 17-4 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Castalia Margaretta 22. 12. Cedarville (1) 16. 13. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.
