Antwerp rose to the top spot in the state in Division IV in the most recent Associated Press boys basketball state poll released on Monday.
Following previous No. 1 Botkins’ second loss of the season against Lima Shawnee at the buzzer on Saturday, Antwerp (16-1) rose one spot to No. 1 in the D-IV ratings with 139 points and three first-place votes. Unbeaten Tiffin Calvert (18-0) was just two points back with 137 points and six first-place nods, as six different teams earned first-place votes.
In Division III, No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf closed the gap with third-ranked Collins Western Reserve and is just three points back of No. 3 in the state after the Titans notched a 63-61 win at the horn over previous No. 5 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.
18-1 Wayne Trace swapped spots for the fifth spot with Harvest Prep following a pair of weekend wins while Swanton (16-2) rose to No. 8 in the state in D-III.
Of other area interest, both Sylvania Northview (16-1, No. 8) and Lima Senior (14-2, No. 13) stayed in their respective spots in Division I while Toledo Central Catholic’s loss to Findlay on Tuesday dropped the Fighting Irish from No. 3 to No. 6 in Division II.
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (18) 19-0 180
2. Pickerington Central 16-1 141
3. Westerville South 17-0 125
4. Gahanna Lincoln 16-2 97
5. Lakewood St. Edward 14-2 88
6. Cincinnati Elder 17-3 74
7. Kettering Fairmont 17-2 64
8. Sylvania Northview 16-1 63
9. Lyndhurst Brush 14-2 36
10. Pickerington North 15-2 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Heights 24, Green 19, Lima Senior 16, Cincinnati Walnut Hills 12, Cincinnati Sycamore 12.
DIVISION II
1. Akron SVSM (15) 12-3 169
2. Kettering Alter (2) 16-2 146
3. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 15-2 127
4. Cincinnati Woodward 14-3 110
5. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 108
6. Toledo Cent. Cath. 16-3 76
7. Akron Buchtel 15-5 60
8. Waverly 15-4 42
9. Dresden Tri-Valley 13-4 38
10. Buckeye Valley 15-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 24. Dayton Oakwood 22. Huron 12.
DIVISION III
1. Colonel Crawford (12) 18-0 165
2. Versailles (2) 17-1 138
3. Collins W. Reserve (1) 16-0 130
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-2 127
5. Wayne Trace 18-1 93
6. C. W. Harvest Prep 13-3 69
7. Columbus Africentric 15-5 66
8. Swanton 16-2 39
9. Cincinnati Taft 9-8 29
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 10-7 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 22, Columbus Bishop Ready 17, Proctorville Fairland 14, Minford 14, Campbell Memorial 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Antwerp (3) 16-1 139
2. Tiffin Calvert (6) 18-0 137
3. Botkins (4) 18-2 128
4. Glouster Trimble (1) 17-0 113
5. N. Mad. Tri-Village (2) 15-1 99
6. Spring. Cath. Central 19-1 89
7. Richmond Heights (2) 14-4 74
8. Lucasville Valley 15-3 43
9. Berlin Hiland 13-3 37
10. New Bremen 14-4 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville 21, Marion Local 18.
