HAVILAND — For a program with 31 Green Meadows Conference championships, five regional titles and a state championship, finding the fuel to stay on top and avoid complacency can be tough.
For Wayne Trace, the fuel comes from plenty of different sources as a mix of senior leadership and young talent has the state-ranked Raiders in prime position to meet a bar set as high as any.
The senior trio of first cousins Trevor and Cameron Sinn and 6-5 forward Cameron Graham have plenty of motivation to give their all in their last go-round as the 2021-22 season marks their last chance to earn conference championships at the varsity level.
After earning at least a share of the GMC title every year from 2013-2019, the Raiders have been on the outside looking in the last two seasons and with the Sinns and Graham on the JV team as freshmen, their chance to add to the winning tradition is plenty motivational.
“We want to be a team that the Wayne Trace fans remember and hopefully we can leave that mark and go get a deep run in the tournament,” said Trevor Sinn.
Added Cameron Sinn: “(The GMC games) are definitely something we go through and circle coming into the year and we know that when teams get their schedule, we’re one of those teams that other teams circle because of the success we’ve had … None of us are ever satisfied with what we have, we always want to keep getting better and keep hitting that next level.”
The Raiders hit the homestretch of the regular season with a 14-1 record ahead of home tilts against Fairview and Kalida this weekend but more importantly at 4-0 in league play with a 54-50 win over Division IV No. 2 Antwerp, the second straight season that WT has knocked off their county rivals.
However, last season’s buzzer-beating victory over Antwerp on a 3-pointer by Trevor Sinn didn’t result in a league title for the Raiders as a loss at the horn to Tinora and a road stumble at Fairview kept the Raiders from league supremacy. The year prior, a 60-53 home loss to the Archers kept the Raiders from continuing their streak of crowns.
With that in their minds, games against Fairview, Paulding and Ayersville have taken on even more meaning.
“It speaks to our unselfishness that our seniors understand how talented our younger kids are and are OK with that,” said WT mentor Jim Linder, now in his 14th year as Raider head coach. “Right now I think we could plug a guy in and take a starter out and maybe not miss much of a beat, that’s how well-balanced this team is. They’re just unselfish.”
Even a tally in the loss column from a non-conference setback at Van Wert is another log on the fire as the Raiders coughed up an 11-point lead through three periods with a last-second turnover and bucket by the Cougars in a 56-55 heartbreaker that has been as valuable as a loss can be.
A second-team all-GMC performer as a junior, Cameron Sinn has been a key contributor for the Raiders with 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game while hitting a team-best 30 3-pointers (45.5 percent). Trevor Sinn isn’t far behind with 7.2 ppg and 21 makes from long range (39.6 percent) while Graham has been key in the paint with 6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg and strong shooting (59 percent field goals, 82 percent free throws) to boot.
With the sophomore duo of Brooks Laukhuf (2.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.6 spg, 24 3-pointers) and Kyle Stoller (7.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 56 percent field goals) each averaging 14.8 points per game, the scoring load doesn’t have to be on the senior trio.
Laukhuf and Stoller’s scoring prowess has been the stabilizing force for the Raiders, boosted by an aspect one might not expect from players only in their second varsity season.
“They’re mature beyond their age right now,” lauded Linder. “There’s very few kids we’ve had with the kind of stuff Brooks and Kyle have, I can count on one hand in this school. They’re mature and this early in their careers, they’re handling it well. They’re not selfish kids and I’m really proud of them for handling that the way they do.”
But the group has come up with big games nonetheless, with Graham racking up 14 points and nine rebounds in a game against Tinora and Trevor Sinn hitting four treys with 14 points against Woodlan (Ind.) and scoring 15 points in a win over Hicksville.
Cameron Sinn’s top contest came on the biggest stage so far as the senior sharpshooter drained a pair of fourth-quarter treys in the final minutes of the win over Antwerp with Laukhuf tightly defended. Sinn finished with 18 points in that triumph, just a week removed from a 24-point, four-trey, six-rebound effort against Delphos Jefferson.
“It spreads everyone out,” said Stoller of the team’s depth and unselfishness. “Brooks, I mean he’s always a threat for 20, Cameron’s lights out and Trevor, he’s just a loose cannon, he can go for 30 if he wants to. I’ve never really played on a team that’s got four or five guys like that and it’s different to play with but 100 percent the best thing we could have.”
At any small school, building chemistry is aided by familiarity and closeness but the summer prep work has been a major key in fostering the Raiders’ unselfish play on the planks, namely one location in particular: ‘The Sinn Barn.’
Located at Cameron Sinn’s home, the hard-fought contests in the offseason with former Raider players taking part as well have helped build the competitiveness and camaraderie of the current season’s roster.
“We’ve just been playing together so long, we play every Monday and Thursdays over the summer together at the Sinn Barn,” said Graham.
“It really helps you prepare for the teams during the season,” said Trevor Sinn. “It’s just a lot of fun because you’re not only testing yourself, but you get to play against your teammates that you’ll be playing with during the season.”
With the tournament draw just weeks away and the postseason about a month in the distance, one last game has stuck in the Raiders’ minds as fuel for the fire. Following a pair of convincing postseason wins in Division III sectional and district play a season ago, the 18-6 Raiders were matched up with powerhouse Ottawa-Glandorf in a district final at Lima Senior.
Instead of meeting the challenge, Wayne Trace suffered an embarrassing 58-26 defeat that saw the Raiders commit 14 turnovers, get out-rebounded 33-24 and hit just 10-of-40 shots in a blowout defeat.
That setback helped the team re-set its mentality heading into the current campaign and has made all the difference, according to its key characters.
“When we played O-G last year, I think we were just so young and we weren’t nearly as strong as they were but we have everyone back this year and we want to hang with them now,” said Laukhuf.
“That loss we took to OG last year, losing that badly I think really stuck in their craw,” added Linder. “It was a motivational thing for them all fall, all summer long.”
With a balanced roster, a bevy of scoring options and the drive to reach their goals, the Raiders are confident that this go-round will be different.
