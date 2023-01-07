In late 2020, Defiance’s current crop of eight seniors, along with their head coach, jumped into the fray without little varsity experience, plenty of promise but also plenty of unknowns.
Fast forward and those sophomores and their coach are off to the program’s best start since the greatest season in program history with plenty of tests along the way.
The DHS contingent of Bradyn Shaw, Cayden Zachrich, Isaac Schlatter, David Jimenez, Tyler Frederick, Aidan Kiessling, Javin Saldana and Xavier Irvin have been part of a resurgence for the proud program in the last three seasons.
Including an 8-1 start to this season, the Bulldogs have a 55-25 record in head coach Bryn Lehman’s varsity tenure, one that started at the same time as nearly all of the current vets on the roster.
“We’ve grown a lot the last couple years and it was definitely a getting thrown into the fire moment for everybody,” said Lehman, who took over before the 2020 season following the retirement of his father Kirk, the winningest coach in program history and a DHS graduate and basketball player, just like his son. “I think it’s been meaningful for them … I’ve made adjustments in my own coaching but it’s been meaningful that we’ve had guys that have made sacrifices. It’s been fun to see them grow up and mature and sacrifice a little bit for the team
“When you’re an assistant, you’re always the good cop and when they were freshmen, I got along really well with those guys. I was demanding but I was still the good cop and my dad might have been the bad cop in that scenario. Overnight, that flipped pretty quickly. I think I’ve matured as a coach and those guys have matured taking that constructive criticism.”
Of the current eight seniors, only Shaw has had four years of experience, serving as a backup point guard as a freshman in 2019-20 (2.7 ppg, 1.5 apg, 12 3-pointers).
But when the 2020 season came around, there was no room for backup roles as Defiance graduated 1,000-point scorers Tyrel Goings and Will Lammers and seven seniors in all, providing a relatively blank slate for Lehman to start with.
“Playing together since third, fourth grade, we had a lot of team chemistry together” said Schlatter of the uncertain start. “Once our skill kinda grew into our bodies, I don’t think it was as big an adjustment as it could’ve been.”
With Lehman bringing experience with the current crop of players as JV coach before taking the varsity reins, a feeling-out process was to be expected. Instead, the sophomore-heavy squad won three of their first five games, including a 51-41 win over a talented Findlay team in their season debut that turned heads.
“They had good players, Max Roth, AJ Adams but when we came out and beat them, we turned a lot of heads and shocked a lot of people,” said Zachrich. “Once we showed it there in the first week, we were proving to ourselves, ‘hey we can do this.’”
A streaky squad lost five of seven in one stretch, then seven of eight that season, finishing the regular season 14-8 and 6-3 in the WBL, the most league wins since the team’s co-league title in 2016. In the postseason, the Bullpups added a sectional title to their early accomplishments and battled gamely with eventual regional champion Lima Shawnee in districts.
With all that accomplished, it was clear the bar had been raised even more quickly for the Bulldogs and expectations shifted.
“We scrimmaged well that year but we were a little too naive at that point,” said Lehman. “We had great leadership from guys like TJ Nafziger and Connor Black and CJ Zachrich. We anticipated taking our licks that year, but I think from that opening weekend when we took it to Findlay and to Liberty-Benton, we looked around and said hey, we might have something we can build on the next couple years.”
Defiance started last season with a 5-2 mark, ripped off seven straight wins in January and finished second to Ottawa-Glandorf in the WBL standings at 7-2 for an improvement on league finish. That 15-6 regular-season effort earned Defiance its first No. 1 district seed since 2016 and things seemed primed for another district run and potentially an improvement int he postseason future as well.
Those hopes were dashed as quickly as they seemed to arrive, however, as bitter rival Napoleon upset the Bulldogs 53-41 at Paulding High School for a one-and-done showing from Defiance.
That loss has served as a wake-up call for the senior group, still resting in the back of the team’s minds and continuing to leave a bitter taste in their mouths.
“I think last year we were content with how we played (before tournament),” admitted Jimenez. “We were disappointed in the summer and the fall when we were working about how it ended and we don’t want to have that happen again.”
Added Shaw: “Last year left a bad taste, for sure, but this is our last go-round with our buddies here so you have to go out there every night, give it your all and you’ve only got one more season. You want to go out there and do the very best you can every game, no regrets.”
With their senior seasons coming up on the halfway point, the Bulldog eight have put their focus on an added defensive fierceness, allowing just 43 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot just 37 percent from the field against them.
Shaw and Zachrich have continued to blossom into the team’s unquestioned scoring leaders. Zachrich’s 18.4 points per game lead the team as the 6-6 senior has hit 12 3-pointers and shoots just under 49 percent from the field with a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Shaw has taken on the role of perimeter leader with 17.2 points per contest and a dozen makes from distance, adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.
The Bulldogs’ strengths have rested in both flexibility and a willingness to sacrifice.
Schlatter, Kiessling, Jimenez and Saldana — all of relatively similar build — help embody Lehman’s desire to switch defensively and lock in on offensive opponents while the 6-3 Frederick has embraced the dirty work inside with four rebounds and 3.3 points per game, along with a team-best 10 steals.
Schlatter is the next scoring threat behind Shaw and Zachrich at 7.1 ppg with a team-high 13 3-pointers along with 3.1 rebounds and two assists per game while Jimenez (3.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg), Kiessling (1.4 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.9 apg) and Saldana (0.8 rpg, 1.1 apg) round out the perimeter contributors.
For Kiessling in particular, this season has seen a drop in scoring as the guard and future Findlay Oiler baseballer has moved from a sixth-man sniper role into a lead defensive stopper. Frederick, who has played in every game this year, has shifted into the sixth-man position while helping anchor the paint with Zachrich.
“I think the last couple years, they’ve learned that they need to be more physical and not just mentally tough,” said Lehman of the team’s willingness to sacrifice. “This is the first year I’ve literally had a few coaches from opposing teams talk about how physically strong some of our guys look this year as opposed to previous years so they’ve dedicated themselves to being stronger and tougher and they saw what was necessary the last couple of years where we had teams down to the wire but we couldn’t finish because we weren’t physical or tough enough.”
Added Shaw: “I wouldn’t trade this group for anybody … nobody gets mad about who has success, who scores. Everybody goes out plays hard on defense … this group’s awesome..”
For Saldana and Irvin, a limited amount of minutes to go around has meant that the two veterans haven’t seen the same playing time they may have in other circumstances. That hasn’t altered their drive to contribute and make plays for the Blue and White.
“We know our roles, maybe we have less minutes because we have better players but we also know that when we do get in, we try our best, we do what we can and we do what we’re asked,” said Saldana. “We’re doing everything in our power to work as hard as we can in the game trying to help our team, even if it’s only for a couple of minutes.”
Added Irvin: “Everybody wants to score, everybody wants to play but you’ve just got to play a role. Whether it’s scoring, rebounding or just working hard in practice making the other guys better, you’ve got to play that role.”
What’s for certain is that this group has made its mark on Defiance basketball, no matter the result of the 2022-23 season. The group has 370 combined varsity games played through the Bulldogs’ first nine games of the current year.
Shaw is on pace to conclude the regular season with 939 points while Zachrich’s current scoring rate would make him the 10th member of the 1,000-point club at DHS. In fact, Shaw would be in an exclusive club by keeping pace with current averages.
Using current available stats, Shaw would join Shay Smiddy and Anthony Kidston as the only Bulldogs with at least 700 points, 125 assists, 200 rebounds and 100 3-pointers made in a career. Current DHS assistant Trey Guilliam is just 11 rebounds short but would make every other cutmark.
Assuming Shaw plays the final 13 games of the regular season, he would be second all-time in varsity games played for the Bulldogs to former star point guard Michael Menendez and a run to regionals would put the DHS senior in position to pass the former floor general. Shaw’s 107 career treys put him sixth in school history, 69 behind record-holder Will Lammers but just 21 behind the No. 2 in Guilliam.
Schlatter (360 points, 50 treys, 236 boards, 173 assists), Jimenez (308 points, 178 rebounds, 146 assists), Frederick (133 points, 192 rebounds, 78 assists) and the rest of the group have made their own statistical marks as balanced players and key cogs but the numbers pale in comparison to their main focus: wins.
“I think it’s about holding everybody accountable,” said Kiessling. “There’s times I know, i’m not going to score as many points, great, I’m going to take a role and guard full court for Bradyn so he can get a rest. That’s the biggest thing, we’re all competitive so we want to win and we all know we have each other’s back if one of us makes a mistake.”
