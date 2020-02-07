Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series of feature stories on the Defiance boys basketball team. This part will highlight five of the Bulldogs’ seven seniors, with next week’s feature highlighting leading scorers Will Lammers and Tyrel Goings.
The term ‘supporting cast’ is often looked at in a negative light, reducing those not always in the limelight to a lesser value in some people’s eyes and making the concept of accepting a role something to be turned away from and not embraced.
For Defiance, however, that term has been donned as a badge of honor.
Of the seven seniors on the DHS boys basketball roster, five average five points or less, outside of leading scorers Will Lammers (14.8 ppg) and Tyrel Goings (12.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg).
But the contributions the quintet of Caden Kline, Jack Vander Horst, Cam McDonald, Colin Moats and Jacob Hutcheson have provided for longtime coach Kirk Lehman’s program have made all the difference.
“This senior class has stepped up, we couldn’t be happier with a class,” lauded Lehman of the group, which has turned a sluggish 5-4 start into a stellar season with seven straight wins and an 8-1 overall mark since the calendar flipped to 2020. “It’s the leadership and the things that don’t get seen. Everybody looks at the points and how many rebounds, but look at who’s running the ship and who’s cutting hard to the basket and doing some of the little things.
“Jack led us in rebounding on Friday (against Celina) night from the guard position, Colin Moats has started to step up and really rebound and hit a couple threes in the last few games. The production that our senior class has made has been very, very solid.”
Highlighted by the team unity necessary to run an effective zone defense, which the Bulldogs have run to near perfection across their win streak, the cohesiveness has been key in building up an impressive run on the hardwood.
“As a team, we’ve been playing together for so long and it’s our last time together. We’re really starting to figure stuff out,” explained 6-3 senior forward Caden Kline, who averages just 4.2 points per game but is second on the team in rebounding (4.8 rpg) and assists (3.3 apg) and leads the team with 25 steals. “Everybody’s been figuring out their roles these last couple years. As we’ve started to play together on the varsity level at the same time, we’ve embraced our roles as a collective group. More than anything, we’re addressing our weaknesses better than we ever have.”
Along with that harmony on the defensive end, the Bulldogs have relied on an unselfish attitude when it comes to putting the ball in the basket.
“We don’t care who takes what shot or what pass, as long as it gets done as we win. We don’t have guys who are selfish,” explained senior guard Cam McDonald, who has two points in 13 games played this season. “They know coming off the bench they have a job and they’ve done a great job coming off the bench and giving us a spark.”
Added Vander Horst, a 6-0 senior guard averaging 5.1 ppg with 13 3-pointers: “Coach always says, be a sponge and absorb it. When you’re on JV, that’s what you do, you look up to the varsity and tried to absorb everything coach Lehman was telling them so then when it was your time … you’ve got to be ready to take on that role.”
“It takes a special individual to understand that,” noted Lehman. “There’s a lot of things other than points that lead to a successful basketball team and we’ve been very fortunate around here that we’ve had some great individuals like that. You look at Caden’s effort at the defensive end. What we do zone-wise is based on his ability to anticipate and block shots with his athleticism but one of the things that’s overlooked with a Caden Kline is he’s one of the most intelligent players we have ... I’d be willing to bet if he’s not the number one guy, he’s in the top one or two at watching film and understanding what the opponents want to do.”
One of the most notable stories, however, has come from one of the more unheralded names.
Following four straight seasons with Michael Menendez running the point and then the last two with DJ Dobson at the helm of the offense, point guard was a bit of a question mark entering the 2019-2020 campaign.
After a quiet first few games of the year following a season on the JV last year, senior guard Jacob Hutcheson has taken charge of the position on the floor, seizing the opportunity.
“It’s an unbelievable story, a junior that plays JV and in this day and age, you’re going to have a lot of people in your ear and you’re not going to get much playing time or you maybe ought to look into just doing something else,” said Lehman. “That young man said hey I want to play varsity basketball ... and he’s one of the top five stories of my coaching career. I’ll remember it forever.
“He could’ve (quit) at the beginning of the year, we had two point guards in front of him. He just kept fighting and clawing and finally I looked at him one day in practice and I said ‘Hutch, this team’s yours.’ and boy, he’s taken that team and he’s run with it. He’s been phenomenal at the position, both offensively and defensively.”
Hutcheson’s 3.9 points a game may not catch eyes but his 83-to-31 assist-to-turnover ration definitely does. Look a little closer and in the seven game win streak the Bulldogs are currently enjoying, the ratio leaps to 51-to-11.
“I grew up watching Mikey (Menendez) and of course DJ (Dobson) was in front of me the past two years, so I learned a lot from them,” explained Hutcheson. “I was on JV last year but I love the game of basketball so I just kept working and I knew these guys trusted me. I’ve played with them since second grade and I just felt I could take on that role if I worked hard every day and try to become another point guard at Defiance.”
Guard Colin Moats (1.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg) is another player whose numbers don’t necessarily dazzle on paper but whose effort has been invaluable.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always wanted to play for Defiance basketball,” explained Moats. “Growing up and watching all the games and being in the atmosphere, just knowing how cool it was as a little kid seeing the older guys play was great. I’ve always wanted to do that and it’s great to be able to be out there and living that dream is amazing.”
The Bulldogs’ disappointing 48-39 home loss to Kenton on Jan. 10 sparked the seven game win streak and also marks the last time Defiance lost this season.
“I firmly believe our play against Kenton flipped a switch in us,” said Kline. “We realized we don’t have that much time left and we’ve got to change something, play together and find ways to win even when we’re not playing at our best. I think that was the turning point for us. Lighting that little bit of a fire was big for us.”
Thought the upcoming weekend’s games against Ottawa-Glandorf and Toledo Whitmer are daunting to say the least, the Bulldogs can rest assured that the full cast of characters on this year’s roster are up for the challenge.
“We just want to win,” said Vander Horst. “People are accepting roles because if you do that, you’ll be successful.”
