HAVILAND — Any player from Payne or Haviland or Grover Hill or anywhere in the Wayne Trace school district grows up fully aware of the tradition the Raiders boast in boys hoops.
The Raiders have either won outright or shared the last seven conference championships, made five trips to state, won the 1991 state championship and have made it to Columbus at least once in each of the last four decades.
All that could be viewed as pressure for players on this year’s squad. This year’s Raider seniors see it as business as usual.
For Reid Miller, Nathan Gerber, Jace Vining, Alex Reinhart and cousins Cale and Nate Crosby, their final go-round is just another opportunity to hit the hardwood with some close friends.
The tight-knit group described their friendship and chemistry as the reason for the team’s success this year as the Raiders are off to a 10-4 start heading into tonight’s GMC contest with Fairview in a battle of 2-1 league squads.
“Ever since we were little kids, we’ve seen it,” said Gerber of growing up in the Raider hoops hysteria. “I’ve come to games when I was super young with my dad, (Reid’s) been a water boy for his whole life so we just got a good experience and idea of what we needed to do. We’ve been taught since junior high or even earlier to just play to our best ability and prepare for the high school set because we know how important it is around here and how fun it can be when you’re good.”
Miller, son of longtime WT assistant Craig Miller, was a team manager when older brother Luke was the starting point guard for the 2015 Division IV state semifinalist Raider squad.
“I’ve been water boy since I was three foot five or something,” joked the 5-10 point guard. “I’ve known Jimmy (head coach Jim Linder) since I was that little and just being around everybody just really helped me get to know Wayne Trace basketball and how to represent our school the best I could.”
Fellow senior Alex Reinhart, who attends Vantage Career Center during the school day, is still tight with his teammates after growing up in the community as well.
“It’s weird being a senior after all this. I’ve played with these guys since elementary schools and it’s just crazy how time flies,” explained Reinhart. “Jace and I were on the same Upwards team in elementary. Even though I go to Vantage and I don’t see them every day, we still have that bond.”
The aforementioned quintet are rounded out by a player that didn’t spend his formative years with the program in Jace Vining, a transfer from rival Crestview ahead of last season.
Though Vining did trade in one red, white and blue color-set for another in the transition, it’s like he was there the whole time, according to the group.
“I mean, you look at the wall (in the Wayne Trace gym) and there’s a lot of banners and everything,” noted Vining. “The alumni helped me out a lot, they reached out and helped me out.”
The group has been part of a district runner-up finish as freshmen and district semifinalists as sophomores and juniors but know full well the potential of their squad this season.
After all, the Raiders’ four losses have come to D-IV No. 3 Columbus Grove, D-IV No. 14 Antwerp, Bryan and Woodlan (Ind.) – four squads with a combined 44-8 record.
“They’ve been a very special class,” explained head coach Jim Linder. “Reid was our team manager growing up so he got to see it in a different light. The kids that get to be seniors have usually been a ballboy or some point and they’re all special kids. We’ve won the conference the last seven years and they’ve been a part of it. They’ve been very successful and they’re great kids that come from great families.
“That’s been going on with the history of our program. Young kids seem to know what we expect of them and it’s helped that we’ve had a steady coaching staff. We’ve had four coaches in the history of the school. I think that makes a big difference.”
Gerber leads the Raiders with 16.1 points per contest and shoots free throws at an 80 percent clip (45-56). Along with 17 made treys and 6.1 rebounds a game, the 6-5 senior has been a three-year starter for Linder’s squad. His 923 career points have the senior standout in easy range of becoming the program’s ninth all-time scorer to reach at least 1,000 points.
Gerber has been paired the last three seasons with a steady presence at point guard in Miller (8.1 ppg, 4.9 apg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 spg), whose 180 career assists sets up well for a spot in the program’s top 10 all-time in the category, a category led all-time in fact by Linder himself with 523.
Reinhart has taken well to an expanded role as a senior, leading the team with 7.5 rebounds a night while scoring 8.1 points per contest in his first season as a starter. Meanwhile Vining has become a lethal weapon from long range, hitting 26 of his 57 3-point attempts and netting 11.5 points on average for a second scoring punch.
“Alex is certainly our most improved player by far and has been one of the most coachable players I’ve ever had,” lauded Linder. “He was sixth man for us last year and has taken well in the starting lineup. Then you talk about Jace, Jace is such a great kid that the kids have accepted him and that can be hard to do. He’s got such a great personality that we didn’t have that animosity of him coming in from another winning program and taking a spot.”
Sophomore Cameron Sinn has also come on strong with 8.8 points per contest and 22 made treys with seniors Cale (6-1, 0.7 ppg, 0.7 rpg) and Nate Crosby (6-3, 1.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg) adding invaluable bench presence and support. That embracing of roles on the team has made the Raiders even more dangerous.
“I think all of us are just honestly great friends,” cited Reinhart. “We bond so well as a team and when it comes to practice, we can have our funny moments but we’re able to lock in. We can just be ourselves and still work hard.”
Added Vining: It’s definitely deeper than basketball. I know in a couple months when this thing’s all over, we’re still gonna hang out and be goofy and stuff. Basketball is a second thing to all the time we spend together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.