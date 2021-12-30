After going 21-67 in regular season play from 2016-2020, the Napoleon boys basketball program has seen a continuation of a program revival behind a five-man senior class and third-year head coach Chad Bostelman.
It hasn’t been your typical come-up-together story though for this senior class, however.
Josh Mack is the lone member of the five-person senior class that saw varsity playing time as a sophomore, and last season, behind a big senior class, was the only member of the junior class to start.
Mack led the team in scoring (12.5), rebounds (6.2), and steals (35) while seniors like point guard Zack Rosebrook (9.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, team-high 39 3-pointers) and wing Chase Peckinpaugh (8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 39 3-pointers) helped the team to a revival, going 12-11 and earning their first winning season in five years.
“Last year we really turned it around and those seniors from last year are like brothers to me,” Mack said. “I knew it was going to be hard losing them but I also knew we had the guys that would be able to step up.”
Getting a solid base of senior leadership was key for last season’s turnaround and to keep that turnaround moving forward, they knew that building on that base was going to be key.
“Josh’s athleticism is relentless. He goes hard every single play and his ability to attack the basket and finish around the rim is something that we look for,” said Bostelman, a Napoleon alum. “He does a nice job of playing through contact and I think he has learned over his three years of the varsity that the NLL is physical and you are going to need to finish through contact.”
But going into the summer there were questions as to who would step up and fill the shoes of the prior senior class.
That question was quickly answered by Tanner Rubinstein, an incoming senior who had been the first player off the bench the previous year, averaging 5.6 points a game.
“Tanner has been tremendous since the offseason started. From rebounding to just skill work alone, he’s a completely different player,” Mack said.
And though the skillset has improved, the mindset of being that sixth man and doing whatever the team needs to win, stayed the same for Rubinstein.
“Last year I was kind of the sixth man off the bench but this year I have tried to change my focus into being more what my team needs,” Rubinstein said. “Whether that is going to get an offensive rebound after a shot is put up or defensively focusing on stopping their best player from scoring, just try to do what I can to help out the team on any given night.”
“Tanner has been playing really, really hard and that has helped him see his role get established,” Bostelman said. “When he is playing extremely hard, he is really tough. He can get ten rebounds a game and when he’s doing that he is able to score some easy put-backs.”
Through seven games this season, Rubenstein is third on the team in scoring averaging 12.1 points per game and leads the team in rebounding with 7.8 a game. Mack leads the team in scoring (16.9 ppg)as the Wildcats are out to a 5-2 start.
And improvements from the senior class don’t stop there. Kaleb Woods, Clayton Behnfeldt and Drew Grant also have pitched in mightily on varsity this season as well.
“The thing that sticks out about Kaleb and Drew is just how hard they practice. Kaleb has worked really hard on getting healthy after breaking his wrist in football. He’s had a slow start but both of them really are able to set the tone in practice,” Bostelman said.
“Drew is just a hustler man, I love playing with him,” lauded Mack. “When he’s on the court we know that we are going to get a lot of fifty-fifty balls because he is just everywhere. I didn’t get to play with a lot of these guys last year because some of them were on JV so to be able to play with this senior class again is just something special.”
Though the class might have been apart from each other on the basketball court, the group cohesiveness never left them and it is showing this season.
“One thing that sticks out about this senior group is the way they have taken ownership and worked together,” Bostelman said. “They are a really close group, they get along well and it really sets the tone for the entire team. It allows us to see some success on the court while also giving some of the younger guys confidence to be able to step in.”
Giving the younger players confidence has been an important factor in this groups’ success as well.
“Being a leader is a lot more off the court things than on the floor. Just making sure guys are getting things done in the classroom and then just being a good teammate,” Rubinstein said. “When guys are having a bad practice or having a bad game, helping to pick them up so that they know we are there to help them.”
“I take trying to help the younger guys really to heart,” Mack said. “We had a really tough start at the beginning of football season so I definitely told myself that I didn’t want that to happen again.”
That has led to players like junior Blake Wolf taking a step up this season as the team’s second-leading scorer with 12.3 ppg. 6-5 sophomore Caden Kruse has also made an impact.
For Bostelman, watching this all take place has been a source of joy as he has gotten to see the revival of his alma mater’s program but more importantly, the growth of the players that were just sophomores when he was hired.
“Being this is my first head coaching job, it has been really nice to see these guys mature in my third year here,” Bostelman said. “Not only mentally but physically and coming together as a group, working hard in the weight room and balancing their time. It has all been fun to watch them grow up and set a good example for the younger guys.”
Though the growth of both this senior class and the program has been satisfying, no one in the program is satisfied. Even with the 5-2 start, they are only looking ahead at the accomplishments that lay in front of them.
“We have a lot of good opportunities ahead of us. Some games coming up and I know they want to get this Henry County Classic championship and it’s a big goal for them. I’m hoping that we start to see some of the rewards of the leadership that they’ve shown,” Bostelman said.
