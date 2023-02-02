PAULDING — For the seniors on the Paulding boys basketball team, being in a position to clinch a conference title isn’t the kind of thing that comes around every year.
After all, the program’s last conference crown came before these players were born when Paulding won the Northwest Conference in 1999. The last Green Meadows Conference crown in boys basketball for Paulding in 1965 came before the players’ parents were born.
However, seniors Luke Zartman, Peyton Adams, Nick Manz, Jacob Martinez, Isaac Reeb, Vincente Cantu and Ethan Foltz lead a 10-6 Paulding program that has ripped off wins in each of its five GMC games and can clinch at least a share of a league title for the first time in 24 years.
To get to this point, the program has seen competitiveness coupled with heartbreaking close losses; competence but never seeming to get over that hump. The solution this season: a free-flowing shooting attack that takes advantage of both basketball IQ and the Panthers’ phalanx of long-range bombers.
Of the seven Panthers that have played in more than eight games this year, all have at least five makes from long range, including junior Casey Agler and sophomore Kane Jones, and three are in double digits. Paulding averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game at a 35 percent clip as a team but the balance of the lineup is what makes the Maroon and White most dangerous.
“These guys play relaxed,” said seventh-year Paulding coach Brian Miller. “I think in the time I’ve been here, we’ve never been this deep with players that just love basketball … there’s a lot of times early in the year that I had to call out different set plays, it seemed over and over. Now I can let them feel their way through it.”
Added Reeb: “We’ve been together since we were young, we pretty much know everyone’s hotspots, everyone’s strong suits. Luke loves the midranges, PA (Adams) wants 3-pointers, Nick can do it all, Ethan can do it all, and so on.”
In the Panthers’ 16 games, the team has hit less than four longballs just twice and had at least three players make a trey in a game 11 times. That prowess came from a shift in mindset in the offseason.
“We went and practiced at Blackhawk Christian in Indiana over the summer, Matt Roth’s the coach over there, he played at IU (2008-12),” explained Miller. “I wanted to scrimmage and practice with them and one of the things I asked him about with his college experience was what he focused on because I noticed all their basketballs were all worn. He said ‘we just got these basketballs three months ago … we spend the first hour of every practice just shooting.’
“We’ve made an emphasis (on shooting). I knew we had kids that could shoot it so we made an emphasis that we spend a lot of time on it, getting the kids tired and having them shoot and I think it’s paid off being able to do that. It’s a credit to the kids, they put in a lot of time this summer and at the end of our practices in the season, several of these guys are still shooting.”
“We had a bunch of players putting in a lot of work this summer when no one’s watching,” said Zartman.
The Panthers have had their share of tough times, losing six of their 14 games last year by single digits, eclipsed only by the 2020-21 season that saw Paulding lose eight of its 12 regular-season games by single digits, including a pair of two-point games in regulation and two more OT losses while nearly knocking off Coldwater in the postseason that year in a 40-38 loss to a Cavalier team that took district champ Ottawa-Glandorf to overtime in the district semifinals.
“They went through some growing pains,” admitted Miller. “I felt at the end of last year, though, that these kids had grown up into varsity players and coming back this year, you can tell by their experience that they’re suited for those in-game experiences.”
Paulding has had to overcome some close losses in the senior group’s final go-round, including an OT loss to Pettisville and a three-point setback at Maumee Valley Country Day. However, those close margins have started going the Panthers’ way this time around with a two-point win over Bluffton, a four-point win over defending league champ Antwerp on Dec. 16 and a one-point home win over Wauseon.
The last of those three is made most impressive by the Panthers’ 3-point prowess as Miller’s squad rained down 13 3-pointers, including a 10-of-13 assault in the second half alone, led by six trifectas from Adams.
Though the 6-4 Foltz leads the Panthers with 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game with 14 makes from long range, Adams is more than the spark plug for the Panthers; he’s the stick of dynamite.
Adams (9.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg) has 37 makes in 95 heaves from distance this season, including games of six treys against Wauseon, five against Edgerton and Montpelier and four against Hicksville.
Nick Manz, a second team all-GMC performer as a junior and the most varsity-experienced player on the roster, has 7.7 ppg to his credit with 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while Luke Zartman adds 5.4 points and 1.6 boards a game.
Though forward Isaac Reeb (2.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.3 apg) doesn’t get into the longball fest as quickly and Martinez (0.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg eight games) and Cantu (two varsity appearances) fill out roles with lesser playing time, the cohesiveness of the team is something lifting them to a new plateau this season, according to the team’s vets.
“I don’t think we have any selfish players,” said Manz. “When you get out of the game, there’s no one on the bench acting like ‘Why am I not in?’ They’re all excited, jumping up and down, high-fives on the bench.”
Though the Panthers’ balance has meant they don’t place anyone among the area’s top scorers, that’s just the way the Maroon and White like it.
“You definitely know after the first quarter if you see someone start getting hot,” said Reeb. “We try to feed off of it. If Nick gets hot, we’re going to feed him the ball and when the defense gets attention on Nick then you know bigger things will be open, PA gets open, Luke gets open.”
With Thursday’s trip to Tinora (8-8, 4-1 GMC) marking the most key moment in the group’s career and the chance to clinch at least a share of the league title on the line, Miller and the Panthers see it less as pressure and more as an opportunity.
“One of the focuses I have here is that these kids have fun. I want them to enjoy their basketball experience,” said the Paulding mentor, whose squad enters the weekend before the tournament draw rated fifth in the Division III Napoleon District by Martin RPI (0.7606 RPI). “Obviously any time you enter a season, your goal is to win your league. We still have our goal in front of us and it’s hard but it’s rewarding.”
