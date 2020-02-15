Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series of feature stories on the Defiance boys basketball team. This part highlights leading scorers Will Lammers and Tyrel Goings.
Four years as a starter provides plenty of perspective.
From wide-eyed freshmen to veteran, calming presences as seniors, Defiance seniors Will Lammers and Tyrel Goings have run the gamut in Kirk Lehman’s program and the duo are both hoping the best has been saved for last in their senior season.
The Bulldogs, winners of eight of their last nine and 13-5 overall, have an opportunity to make a splash in the final campaign for the program’s seven seniors, something not lost on the DHS duo.
“Coming in freshman year, we didn’t think we’d be really big contributors,” admitted Goings, who has been a double-double threat all season long with 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in his final campaign. “We thought we could just fill some gaps here and there and throughout our entire high school career, our roles have kinda grown more importantly each year.
“Senior year, though, that’s when we had to really kick it into gear. I think we understood that we had to do more than in the past few years.”
Lammers, always a threat to score from the perimeter, has proved that throughout his high school career with 164 career 3-pointers to his credit. The soft-spoken senior may not be the vocal leader that Goings and others may be but has let his play do the talking in his time as a Bulldog, according to coach Kirk Lehman.
“They both came in and we weren’t sure right away that they’d be varsity players as freshmen but they both proved that they could handle it very well,” admitted DHS coach Kirk Lehman. “Gradually they’ve continued to get better and better.
The two seniors’ contrasts are obvious, as Goings patrols the post while Lammers is often playing from the perimeter as a slashing scorer. Their personalities also are different, with the gregarious Goings as more of a vocal leader. Those contrasts, however, have created a harmony on the hardwood for the Bulldogs.
“Tyrel’s a little more fiery and Will’s more soft-spoken and lets his play do the talking,” said Lehman. “We’re lucky and they’re lucky that they play with very intelligent players that know they can score and get them the basketball in spots where they’re very effective. It’s a great combination of their teammates and their abilities.”
Middle school players during the program’s apex, the 2015 state championship, the duo have seen the heights the sport can provide.
With disappointing losses in sectionals as freshmen, an upset of Elida in sectionals in a 10-15 season as sophomores and a heartbreaking loss in districts last season, the importance of the final games of their senior years have also taken more meaning for the Bulldog duo.
“All the experience over the years has been huge,” said Lammers. “Playing varsity four years gave us a lot of experience and going into this year, we knew we needed to really be leaders of this team because we all have high goals.”
Either Lammers or Goings have led the Bulldogs in scoring in nearly every game this season, but the game-within-the-game, key scoring runs that spark momentum or seal up victories, that’s where the duo have shined brightest.
“Sometimes we’re the people that need to ignite that fire to get us going and we just take it upon ourselves to say, hey give us the basketball and let us work,” explained Goings.
Added Lammers: “Tyrel and I have a lot of experience on the varsity level and during those situations, we’re comfortable and know what to do.”
Lammers’ shooting, though up-and-down at times, has been a game-changer for the Bulldogs, including a 26-point, six-trey performance against No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf that nearly led to an upset of the league power.
“Will’s just kept on fighting,” lauded Lehman. “It’s been awful tough at times because teams deny him the ball and double-team him. A lot of people from the outside look at it and say ‘why can’t he score like that every game?’ Well, it’s easier said than done, especially when you’re getting the ball denied. Give Will an awful lot of credit, he’s worked hard and this last month and a half, he’s been very consistent.”
Battling through shooting slumps has been a key for the DHS sharpshooter.
“That’s where I thought in the Whitmer game, he was really good. We hadn’t seen a lot of that, when he started to struggle (in the past), it’s been a tough road for the majority of the game,” explained Lehman. “He got off to a slow start against Whitmer, he hit a couple at the end of the first quarter and he just continued to raise his game. When he does that, Will’s an awful good offensive player. What I think he’s done a great job over the last month and a half, he’s added to his offensive game. He’s become a better rebounder, he’s done some things defensively in our zone that have been very good. That’s the biggest point of pride I have.”
Both players have seen their season statistics rise over the years, with Goings going from 6.9 to 11.4 to 12.3 to 13.2 points per contest while Lammers has risen from 6.4 ppg as a freshman to 15.3 a night this season as a senior.
Goings, especially, has proven to be a beast on the boards, recording multiple double-doubles this season while leading the team in field goal percentage as a main target in the paint.
“Tyrel’s got the best hands of just about anybody that I’ve ever coached. I know there’s some people that are pretty close but boy, he catches everything,” said Lehman of the 6-4 post powerhouse, who expressed a desire to play both football and basketball when he attends Defiance College next season. “As the season’s gone on, Tyrel’s gotten in better and better shape and I think that’s allowed him to play to his strengths because he’s a great rebounder.He’s got a great nose for the ball and his hands are tremendous.”
Lammers plans to attend the University of Toledo, though his options are still open.
Added Lehman: “I think the whole team, led by our seniors, has just picked on the fact that we know our roles and what we need to do to win basketball games. It’s become important to them. They’ve taken pride in competing and pride in winning and playing winning basketball. That speaks to the whole team and especially these seven seniors.”
