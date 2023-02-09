A year ago, Tinora boys basketball was close — a lot. And coming into the 2022-23 season, the Rams, led by Luke Harris and a big senior class, knew they had what it took to take the next step.
It hasn’t always been perfect and there have been plenty of bumps in the road, but the Rams can consider that next step taken as despite an 8-10 record this year, their Green Meadows Conference moniker has improved drastically as they sport a 4-2 record with just one game to play.
They won’t win the GMC title, despite being right in the thick of things until their 51-28 defeat against Paulding that gave the Panthers the outright title last Friday. Their run in the tournament will be a tough one too, as they are the second-to-last seed in a loaded Division III Napoleon District.
But as the dust begins to settle on this season, there is still much to be proud of.
For Harris and this a five-person senior class who’s basketball journey began in the third grade specifically, they saw the Rams go from 12 wins in their freshman season, to back-to-back five-win seasons the two after.
The class didn’t contribute much early on, with none of them making the varsity roster as freshman and just Harris seeing time as a sophomore. But following that disappointing 2020-21 season that saw them go 5-12, Harris and crew wanted more.
Harris specifically worked on his game, and the result was a drastic scoring increase in his junior season that saw him go from a two point per game scorer to leading the team with 12.6 points per game.
The fruits of Harris’s labor showed off specifically in his shooting ability as he was one of the most efficient shooters in the area. The junior led the roster with 53 makes from long distance, shooting a stellar 45.3 percent on three-pointers and 44.9 percent on overall field goals.
But behind a senior class that was led by Nolan Schafer who scored 12 a game, the Rams just couldn’t figure out how to win close games in 2021-22.
Of their 15 losses in a season that saw them go just 5-15, 1-6 GMC, 10 of them were by single digits, five including league losses to Paulding and Ayersville were by single digits.
“We had a rough year last year. We were close to winning a lot more games than we did and we just came back, we fought, we wanted a better record,” Harris said. “For me it was mostly all summer work, coming to the gym everyday, getting shots up, working at it and just from there it started growing.”
Harris’ game saw vast improvement from his sophomore to junior season, yes, but it obviously still needed work if they wanted to take another step in his senior season. Like the previous year, that process started in the summer, but really started to take full flight at the beginning of this season where the Rams started off with a 4-1 record.
“I think he gained a little confidence with some games early on and it kind of opened his eyes a little bit to where he knew he could get done more than just being a shooter,” Lymanstall said. “That’s where the IQ part where he is smart enough to recognize that people are running out on him because he’s a shooter and then he was constantly working at his game to drive and attack and find ways to scores. Also this year more so facilitate when necessary.”
Harris had to find a way to keep defenses honest and he did so by working to get to the basket more and not only create for himself, but create for his teammates too. The result was the Rams trying to put Harris in better positions to succeed, and getting him in isolation scenarios where they felt like he had the advantage.
“It’s a nice asset to have,” Lymanstall said of being able to put Harris in isolation scenarios. “For Luke to be able to do the isolation stuff means the other guys have to be unselfish and that’s where their relationships come from. It’s just rock solid that they allow him to do that.”
“It’s nice knowing that my teammates have my back knowing that I can do what I can do and they give me that opportunity. And then when their guy comes to double I kick out and they get their shot,” Harris added.
His senior teammates consist of Gavin Eckert, Eli Plassman, Cole Anders, and Shae McMasters. Eckert, too saw a big jump in production from last season too but it came on the boards, as despite being on the shorter end of the roster at 5-foot-11, he is currently fourth in GMC grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game.
“He’s just a competitor and he’s got a lot of fight in him,” Lymanstall said of Eckert’s rebounding ability. “He is undersized but he’s got a high motor and just loves to agitate people. I think that’s where that high motor comes from, he’s a really good athlete, he’s really explosive with that first step and he’s a strong kid and he can go track them down.”
The other three seniors have improved in their own rights as well with Plassman becoming a better defender, Anders running the point in several situations a McMasters being the player that every team needs on the bench.
“Cole has become a primary ball handler and is a leader on the floor. Eli has improved his game, he’s not just a standstill shooter but he’s a vocal leader and he’s become a very good defender and then Shae is a glue guy who is looking to anything he can do in practice to help us out,” Lymanstall said.
But in 2022-23 the ability to be competitive inside the GMC all points back to Harris as he has proven himself to be one of the best scorers in the area at 17.5 points per game, which ranks third in the GMC.
He’s done all of that despite a drop in three-point percentage to a still very good 38% on the season, but as he set out to do from the very beginning, he was able to pivot to other areas of his game.
“I knew they have been focused on me as a three-point shooter, they’d run out, I’d have to take that one dribble pull up or even attack and kick out for threes,” Harris said.
And all of this led Harris to probably the most pivotal part of his basketball career thus far as the Rams, who following their 4-1 start to the season had lost seven of eight games, including their first league defeat to Wayne Trace heading into a crucial home matchup with Ayersville.
But with their rivals coming into town, the Rams had a chance to turn their season around and they did with a decisive 53-37 win that saw Harris take over in the second half via getting to the rim, and eventually passing it out to open shooters such as Eckert who hit back-to-back threes, both assisted on by Harris, in a pivotal second half run.
Harris went on to score 21 in the game which spurred the Rams on to two more wins, including another league win over Hicksville.
And though they ultimately fell short of their goal of a GMC title, being able to compete at the top of the league is something that they were building towards and the standard has definitely been set for the Rams in years to come.
“Luke and Eli and Shae, Gavin and Cole, they were all there and they took a lot of those tough losses last year with that senior class,” Lymanstall said. “I think when you are trying to build you are setting standards and last year’s standard that we set was these guys were committed to the program and I think this year it carried over again with the upperclassmen.”
And it isn’t only the future classes that might get the benefit of what this year’s senior class set the foundation for, the last few seasons has given Harris and the rest of these seniors plenty to learn as well.
“Probably the dedication and determination you need to come in every day, get better and improve,” Harris said of what he’ll take from his career at Tinora. “And it goes not just for basketball but outside it even, everyday in your life. Just get better and work hard at it.”
