Battling against a major size disadvantage, Defiance fought gamely in its Western Buckeye League finale on Friday at “The Dawg Pound” against a powerful St. Marys squad, but it wasn’t enough as the Roughriders pulled away late to claim a 45-38 league triumph.
The Roughriders (19-3, 7-2 WBL), winners of 10 straight to end the regular season, owned the battle of the boards 25-10 thanks to the play inside from 6-6 senior Ethan Steger and 6-8 freshman Austin Parks. The twin towers for St. Marys combined for 17 points (15 from Steger) and 13 rebounds, keeping a fierce attack from Defiance at bay.
“We didn’t come close to too many offensive rebounds but you know, I think we did some pretty good things,” said Defiance coach Kirk Lehman, whose Bulldogs finish their WBL slate at 4-5 and drop to 14-7. “We just made a couple big mental lapses at times, especially in the first half right there at the end, that really hurt us. But we battled and give our kids credit, they played hard.”
Both sides traded buckets for the majority of the first half, with neither team taking more than a four-point advantage. Defiance trailed 20-17 with less than three minutes to go until halftime and after both sides missed shots, the Bulldogs mishandled the ball inside, which led to a deep 3-pointer from St. Marys junior LeTrey Williams right before the horn to increase the Roughriders’ lead from three to six at the break.
A Williams bucket 14 seconds into the second half gave the Roughriders their largest lead of the game to that point at 25-17 and the visitors were poised to take control of a win with nearly two full quarters to play.
But a swarming defensive effort from Defiance and a patient zone in the halfcourt forced five third-quarter turnovers to help the Bulldogs claw back. Will Lammers hit a runner and a 24-footer from Jack Vander Horst helped spark the rally before five points from senior Tyrel Goings, a bucket from Colin Moats and a layup by Vander Horst spurred a 14-6 run that tied things up with 1:13 left in the third.
St. Marys, tasked with finding a hole in Defiance’s 2-3 zone rolled the clock all the way down to 30 seconds before turning the ball over. With a shot at the lead entering the final period, Defiance mishandled the ball on their end, setting up a fast break and ultimately a runner off the glass at the buzzer by senior Max Mielke to put St. Marys up 33-31 after three quarters.
“They clawed their way back, that’s a sign of a good-coached team, a hard-working team,” said St. Marys coach Dan Hegemier. “We knew that going in, we had some opportunities to spread it out a little bit more but we got careless in the third quarter when we turned the ball over for no ungodly reason. That gives a team like Defiance an opportunity to get back in the game.”
Keeping Defiance off the boards was a key in the Roughrider win but Goings still found a way to make an impact despite being held without a rebound. The 6-4 post power tallied 16 points to lead the charge for Defiance, converting an old-fashioned 3-point play to trim St. Marys’ lead to 37-34 with 4:16 left in regulation. The Bulldogs got no closer however, as the Roughriders converted 8-of-10 from the stripe down the stretch with only a Lammers trey and a Vander Horst free throw putting the Bulldogs on the board in the final few minutes.
“Our effort was really good and we hit some shots but you’ve got to make more shots against a team like that,” admitted Lehman. “They’re going to hurt you on the boards a little bit, they got some second looks at it that hurt us. That’s going to happen because of their size and they get it inside. They’re obviously a very well-coached team that moves the ball against the zone.”
Goings was the only player in double figures for the Bulldogs, as Vander Horst finished with nine and Lammers eight. Steger’s 15 points and eight boards paced St. Marys while Williams chipped in 12.
Defiance has one more shot at regular-season victory in the final home game for the Bulldogs’ seven seniors with 13-8 Lima Central Catholic coming to town tonight.
“It’s a big game because its our seniors’ last game and that’s important,” said Lehman. “Our seniors have always been held to a high level and this group is the same. It’s important that we go out and work hard and ready to play against a good LCC team for our seniors.”
ST. MARYS (45) — Cisco 9; Fischbach 0; Williams 12; Davis 3; Mielke 4; Steger 15; Parks 5. Totals 14-32 11-17 45.
DEFIANCE (38) — Shaw 3; Vander Horst 9; Hutcheson 0; Goings 16; Moats 2; Kline 0; Lammers 8; McDonald 0. Totals 15-33 3-4 38.
Three-point goals: St. Marys 4-9 (Williams 2, Cisco, Davis), Defiance 5-10 (Vander Horst 2, Lammers 2, Shaw). Rebounds: Defiance 10 (Kline 3), St. Marys 25 (Steger 8). Turnovers: St. Marys 13, Defiance 11.
St. Marys 13 10 10 12 — 45
Defiance 10 7 14 7 — 38
Reserves: Defiance, 39-36.
