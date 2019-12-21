LIMA — A 21-8 third-quarter advantage and monster games from juniors John Barker and George Mangas proved to be much more than Defiance could overcome on Friday as the Bulldogs suffered a 73-42 Western Buckeye League road loss.
Mangas came a point shy of his season scoring average with 29 points for the undefeated Indians (7-0, 2-0 WBL) while Barker drained six 3-pointers and finished with 28 markers.
“Barker and Mangas were tremendous for them tonight,” said Defiance coach Kirk Lehman, whose Bulldogs fell to 4-2 (1-1 WBL) on the season. “You have to give those guys a lot of credit, they knew they needed to shine to win the contest and they sure did.”
A back-and-forth first half saw Defiance keep pace with the Tribe in the first quarter and change as a C.J. Zachrich 3-ball cut Shawnee’s lead to 20-16 early in the second stanza.
However, the Indians had plenty of firepower to counter, pushing the lead back to double digits and tallying a 37-25 halftime advantage on a buzzer-beating trey from Mangas to cap off a 15-point first-half showing.
Barker and Mangas combined for 33 of the Indians’ 37 first-half points as the Tribe finished a scorching 30-of-46 from the field (65 percent), including a whopping 21-of-26 from inside the arc.
“I thought we kept things under control offensively for a lot of the game and managed the ball fairly well,” added Lehman. “But defensively, we gave them way too many easy layups.”
Jack Vander Horst led the charge with 10 points for the Bulldogs, eight of them coming in the first half. Caden Kline chipped in eight markers while Will Lammers and Eli Rippetoe each scored six.
Cold shooting plagued the Blue and White in the second half as Defiance managed just six makes from the field in 25 attempts.
“That’s a very good team we played tonight, no doubt about it,” said Lehman. “They’ve got a lot of weapons and they have two guys that can really hurt you.”
The Bulldogs will hit the court again on Saturday, Dec. 28 to close out the year with a road contest against Findlay. The junior varsity tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. to accommodate the Ohio State-Clemson football contest in the Fiesta Bowl that evening.
DEFIANCE (42) — Kline 8; W. Lammers 6; J. Lammers 0; Hutcheson 5; Rippetoe 6; Shaw 0; Moats 0; Zachrich 5; Goings 2; Schlatter 0; McDonald 0; Vander Horst 10. Totals 17-48 2-2 42.
LIMA SHAWNEE (73) - Elwer 8; Bertke 2; Bean 2; Roberson 2; Barker 28; Mangas 29; Numbers 2; Rosado 0. Totals 30-46 4-4 73.
Three-point goals: Defiance 6-16 (Lammers 2, Vander Horst 2, Hutcheson, Zachrich), Lima Shawnee 9-20 (Barker 6, Mangas 3). Rebounds: Defiance 16, Lima Shawnee 28. Turnovers: Defiance 9, Lima Shawnee 9.
Defiance 9 16 8 9 — 42
Lima Shawnee 18 19 21 15 — 73
Reserves: Defiance, 64-61.
