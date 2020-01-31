WAUSEON — While independently, their paths of each other look different, it has led all three to same place for Wauseon seniors Sean Brock, Noah Tester and Owen King.
The end of that path is the current senior season for the Indian trio, a season in which the three are all captains for a Wauseon team currently in the middle of yet another Northwest Ohio Athletic League title hunt.
“They’ve taken the bull by the horns and have led us,” Indian coach Chad Burt said of the trio. “We’ve had great senior leadership over the years and this is no different.”
For Brock, his path began his freshman year, when as a reward for a great JV season, he got to be an extra body for the tournament run.
“I had the unique opportunity to dress for the tournament,” explained Brock. “It was really fun. I was the hype man. For us scout team players, it was a vacation for us. It was a fun time.”
The trip ended in the middle of March when the Indians advanced all the way to the Division II state championship game in Columbus. Wauseon lost the state title game to a team some might have heard of, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, better known as the alma mater of LeBron James.
“Honestly, I did not think that,” Brock said of getting to play in the 18,000-seat arena that serves as the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. “We got to play against (Akron) St. Vincent-St. Mary’s with all the people (watching).”
The playing time for Brock picked up after that. He joined the varsity roster the next season, then became a player to be called on the last two years.
“My sophomore year, I was a role player,” said Brock. “My junior year, it was a whole different game. My role was to play hard and physical and get some rebounds and score here and there. This year, I’m more of a ‘get-me-the-ball’ (player). I also get the rebounds and I’m still physical, but still a team player.”
Get him the ball and a team player? The scoring numbers are in his favor, as Brock leads the team at 13.9 points a game.
“I still pass the ball,” says Brock. “I’m a flashy passer.”
Tester also had a reserve role, until this season.
“My career has been about playing my role, usually,” said Tester. “Freshman year I was on JV and got see the varsity play in the state championship. From then on, I’ve been playing my role.”
His role has grown as he got older. Now, he is second on the team in scoring at 12.2 points game, but he is also the starting point guard for the Indians.
“I like to seize this opportunity because last year, I didn’t have that big role,” said Tester. “But this year, my team is counting on me to make shots and make plays at the point guard position.”
Tester is also using his job as captain to shower the younger guys, including a brother Jonas, what a captain does.
“I want to be a role model for those coming up,” admitted the older Tester. “I want them (the younger guys) to see what a true captain looks like.”
Having a pair of seniors with the experience of Brock and Tester has been a big help for the Indians.
“That comes with being together for so long,” Burt said of Brock and Tester. “With some of the body language and non-verbal stuff, they have learned to play off each other.”
The one player who has gutted out the most to take on a captain role this season is King. A JV player for most of his career, King has taken great pride in his job on the scout team.
“My basketball career, I’ve played JV for most of it,” said King. “It’s been fun playing the varsity year. I’m on the practice squad, getting the starters ready.”
For King, the job he has usually means playing the “other guy.” He spends his week as the opponent, getting the starters ready for whoever they will see that weekend.
“I pound on them and to be physical,” said King, explaining what his job in practice is. “(We) get them ready for games and make them better.”
What King does for the team doesn’t show up on any stat sheet, but according to the coach of the Indians, doesn’t make it any less important.
“Owen does a great job and takes great pride in playing that role,” said Burt. “On game night, he’s the loudest and most enthusiastic on the bench. I’ve been blessed with kids that have bought into their roles and sometimes that means a lot of playing time and sometimes it means not a lot of playing time. Owen King is a special kid in the sense that he doesn’t get the playing time he would like, but has accepted and embraced his role.”
All together, it’s led to another successful season for Wauseon. All the success throughout the years wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of senior classes like the way currently for the Indians.
“You see production on the court, but the things that go unnoticed are the things in the locker room, game preparation and scouting reports,” said Burt. They’ve done a great job.
“They’ve learned from the best,” added the Wauseon coach. “That year, going to Columbus, we had tremendous senior leadership. They’ve been very observant and know the expectations of the program. There had been no letdown in terms of leadership.”
The group has one more goal in mind. They are looking to reclaim the NWOAL title after a four-year stretch of winning at least a share of the league crown came to an end with Archbold’s unbeaten regular-season run a year ago.
The Indians currently sit a game back of Archbold and Evergreen in the league standings.
“It’s important,” Brock said about the second half of the league race. “We can’t think about the loss to Archbold. We have to week one week at a time. We have to keep winning and doing our job.”
Wauseon’s veteran coach knows his seniors can only control their team.
“There is a lot of season left and we’ll see how it plays out,” admitted Burt.
