NAPOLEON - When Bryan opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run on Tuesday, Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman did what every coaches usually does in that situation: call a timeout.
The timeout seemed to have magical powers, as his 'Cats outscored the Bears 46-23 the rest of the way to claim a 52-33 win in a Division II boys basketball sectional semifinal in Napoleon's "Grand Canyon."
"I told them to calm down and take a deep breath," Bostelman said of the timeout. "We were trying to do too much too quick. We had been playing well coming into the game. I thought they had some nervous energy and tried to do too much right away.
"Also, why aren't we trapping?" questioned the Napoleon coach during the quick stoppage. "That was the gameplan."
The stoppage also woke up Napoleon's three-point shooting. The Wildcats made five triples over the final 5:13 of the half, and finished with nine made trifectas in the game.
The first one came right out of the timeout from Gaven Brubaker. After a baseline jumper from Tanner Rubinstein, Chase Peckinpaugh pumped in his first of two long-range shots in the half.
It started a 22-2 run to end the half.
"I think its a result of us playing with a lot of confidence right now," stated Bostelman. "I feel like we are playing our best basketball, minus the first quarter tonight. We played well at Springfield (a win to close the regular season). We are just playing with a lot of confidence."
Decota Shaw tallied the lone score for Bryan, which was answered quickly by Josh Mack. Zack Rosebrook and Peckinpaugh went back-to-back to extend the lead to 22-12.
"We were playing great, then we turned it over when they starting pressing," admitted Bryan coach Brandon Fisher. "As soon as they got a couple lay-ups, they felt a lot better and starting making shots. Some of ours didn't drop and we didn't take care of the ball."
The most impressive triple came in the last second of the half. Bryan committed an backcourt violation, giving the ball to Napoleon with 1.6 seconds left in the half. From midcourt, Rosebrook was able to knock down one final shot to give Napoleon a 28-12 lead at the half.
"As soon as he let that go, I was thinking that was going in," Bostelman said of the final bucket of the half. "It was a nice highlight. It was one of those plays you'll remember forever. When I think back on this season, that shot will be etched in my brain."
Bryan couldn't close the gap until late in the contest, when the Bears closed the game on a 9-0 run.
After being close on turnovers in the first half, Napoleon committed four in the second for a total of 13. Bryan committed 11 in the second half to finish with 21.
"Defensively, we were playing excellent for the first quarter and a half," stated Fisher. "We got a little impatient offensively and started taking quick shots."
The Bears played the game they wanted in the opening period. Both teams struggled shooting the basketball, with the Bears starting 0-7 before a bucket from Shaw tied the game at two with 3:09 left in the quarter.
"In the first part of the game, we got a lot of shots we wanted," admitted Fisher. "They didn't drop. Then we got a little impatient."
The offense got better for Bryan to start the second period. Shaw tipped a rebound to himself for a score, then AJ Martinez took off after a turnover to get an easy score.
Craig Jackson and Evan Cox each hit 15-foot jumpers for Bryan as the Bears took a 10-6 lead before the fateful timeout.
Mack, who did not make a triple in the game for Napoleon, led the 'Cats with 15 points. Gaven Brubaker added 10. Shaw led Bryan with eight points. Napoleon finished the game 20 of 44 shooting (45 percent) while Bryan was 13 of 37 (35 percent).
Napoleon (12-10) advances to play at St. Marys on Friday in a sectional final. Bryan ends the year at 4-17.
BRYAN (33) - Showalter 0; Martinez 3; Brown 5; Cox 2; Jackson 3; Rohrer 5; Dominique 0; Lamberson 3; Huard 2; Vollmer 0; Shaw 8; Watson 0; Pelz 0. Totals 13-37 5-10 33.
NAPOLEON (52) - Bruback 0; J. Brubaker 0; Mack 15; Peckinpaugh 9; Rosebrook 8; G. Brubaker 10; Fraker 2; Rubinstein 5; Woods 0; Wolf 3; Musshel 0; Grant 0; Stoner 0. Totals 20-44 3-4 52.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Brown, Lamberson. Napoleon - Peckinpaugh 3, Rosebrook 2, G. Brubaker 2, Rubinstein, Wolf. Rebounds: Bryan 28, Napoleon 25. Turnovers: Bryan 21, Napoleon 13.
Bryan 2 10 9 12 - 33
Napoleon 6 22 17 7 - 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.