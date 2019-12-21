ARCHBOLD — After an even opening frame, Archbold was able to really lock down Pettisville on the defensive end and the result was a 51-41 win by the Bluestreaks in a battle of two early-season unbeatens.
“It’s a loss, and while we’re disappointed with losses, we played hard,” said Pettisville coach Brian Leppelmeier. “We made mistakes, but we’ll make mistakes throughout the year. This group comes out and gives a great effort.”
Pettisville had a lead of 13-12 after the opening period, but after a 5 of 10 first quarter shooing the basketball, the Blackbirds struggled through a 2 of 11 second and Archbold make Pettisville pay.
“The problem is, they had some runouts,” admitted Leppelmeier. “They scored in transition. We just couldn’t compete.”
Archbold was able to turn the missed shots into points at the other end. Ethan Hagans gave the Bluestreaks the lead for good with a pair of charity tosses, which started a 12-3 run by Archbold to end the half.
“They played the game in the first quarter the way they wanted to play it,” said Archbold coach Joe Frank. “We obviously changed a few things up, and from then on we gave up 14 points in the first quarter and 27 in the next three. We had to, because they were executing and doing what they wanted to in the first quarter.
“It’s a big game for us,” Frank said of the rivalry with the Blackbirds. “They are going to come out and compete. We’d rather play a team that is going to come out and fight you tooth and nail like that instead of someone that rolls over for you.”
Elijah Zimmerman did his part in the second period. He tallied six of his 11 points, including the final two baskets that put Archbold ahead 26-18 at the half.
“It was different guys at different points in time,” the Archbold mentor said of the offense. “They Theobald had a huge third quarter for us. Noah Gomez had a huge fourth quarter for us. Everybody that played contributed in some way, shape or form. That’s what you’ve got to have. That’s why they call it a team game.”
“The gameplan for us was to keep them out of the paint,” admitted the Pettisville coach. “Offensively, we were executing what we wanted to do. Mitchell (Avina) tried to win the matchup up top and get in the lane and I thought he did a nice job of that.
“In that second quarter, we got away from that,” continued Leppelmeier. “We had some turnovers that gave them the lead and it was hard to bounce back from.”
The big difference in the half was the way Archbold defended Pettisville post player Graeme Jacoby. After tallied eight points the opening stanza, he was held scoreless until there was 4:32 left to play.
“He got too many touches in the first quarter,” admitted Frank. “We didn’t double him the way we wanted to. Some of their role players stepped up and hit some big shots.”
The game was never comfortable for the Bluestreaks. Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier, who was held scoreless in the opening half, picked up seven in the third to keep the game close. His triple with 1:11 left in the quarter made it a 34-28 game.
“We emptied our tank tonight,” said Frank. “And we had to. That’s a nice team.”
It got even tighter. Finally breaking free on a putback, Jacoby was able to score inside and get a free throw to make it 41-35. However, as they did all night long, the Bluestreaks had an answer. This time, it was Hagans who got around his defender and pumped in a basket.
Archbold also made good from the free throw line. Noah Gomez canned four freebies in a row to keep the lead at double digits.
“We’re pleased we had a game like this,” admitted the Archbold coach. “These are the games where you learn a little bit about yourself.”
Archbold has another big test today, visiting another undefeated team in Ottawa-Glandorf.
“We’re not going to spend a lot of time on the scouting report,” said the Archbold coach about the Titans. “The scouting report is going to say that anybody who steps foot on the floor can shoot a 3, and they are 6-5, 6-7 and 6-8 on the front line, so they can score inside too.
“Listen, we’re not worried X’s and O’s,” continued the Archbold coach. “It’s called going out and competing and we’re going to go out and do the best we can and wherever that takes us, we’re good with that because it’s why we play schools like that every year. We’re going to get better from the game – good, bad or indifferent.”
PETTISVILLE (41) – Avina 8; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 11; Horning 6; C. Jacoby 2; Reynolds 3; G. Jacoby 11. Totals 16-44 5-7 44.
ARCHBOLD (51) – Gomez 14; Al. Roth 2; Newman 7; Zimmerman 11; Hagans 8; Au. Roth 0; Theobald 9. Totals 17-36 16-21 51.
Three-point goals: Pettisville – Horning 2, Leppelmeier, Reynolds. Archbold – Theobald. Rebounds: Pettisville 24, Archbold 26. Turnovers: Pettisville 12, Archbold 9.
Pettisville 13 5 10 13 – 41
Archbold 12 14 11 14 – 51
Reserves: Archbold, 60-30.
