With seven straight wins under their belt and the tournament draw around the corner, the Bulldogs of Defiance have the opportunity to impress some hoops fans with a testing weekend of basketball ahead.
Defiance, which has tallied three straight Western Buckeye League wins following a 1-2 league start, will face a daunting task with the No. 4 team in Division III visiting “The Dawg Pound” on Friday as Ottawa-Glandorf (16-1) travels to Defiance.
Meanwhile, a Division I foe will test the Bulldogs’ strength and aptitude on the boards with Toledo Whitmer in town.
“It’s really become a big weekend because of the work our guys have done to win seven in a row and to play the way they’re playing,” explained DHS coach Kirk Lehman, whose Bulldogs have recorded the longest winning streak since winning seven in a row and then nine straight during the 2015-16 season. “Each step you go and you continue to play well, it gets bigger and bigger and that’s to our guys’ credit. I think they’ve done a tremendous job this month of January.
“I thought they were very, very good and very focused. Now it’s time to get into February when it really counts for the league and you get ready for the tournament.”
Ottawa-Glandorf
at Defiance
Prior to Ottawa-Glandorf’s lone loss of the season to date, a 65-53 loss to unbeaten Lima Senior on Friday, the Titans boasted a 35-game WBL win streak that dated all the way back to Jan. 22, 2016 and a 58-45 loss at ... Defiance.
With as tough a test Friday as it was four years ago, Defiance will get the chance at a statement win against a Titans squad capable of both pounding the ball inside and running the floor for a full 32 minutes.
“No question about it, they’re a very good basketball team that really enforces their will upon you,” said Lehman of the Titans, which average 71.1 points per contest. “You’ve got to be really mentally tough and hopefully our guys are confident right now and they’re playing well. It’s going to be important that we take care of the basketball because they really pressure you, even in the half court, and it’s for 32 minutes. It’s really relentless.
“So it’s really, really important that we’re on that upswing ... that we’re going into the game with a very positive attitude.”
Even without defending WBL Player of the Year and current Defiance College point guard Owen Hiegel at the helm, Tyson McGlaughlin’s Titans haven’t skipped a beat. O-G can boast three players averaging double figures, led by 6-7 senior Ben Westrick’s 15 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest. 6-7 junior Owen Nichols provides another punch inside with 13.8 ppg and 7.4 rpg while sharpshooter Brennan Blevins, a 5-10 junior, nets 13.6 points a night with 47 3-pointers made this season.
Senior guard Parker Schomaeker (5-6, 8.6 ppg, 3.5 apg) and 6-5 senior forward Ethan Alt (7.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.2 apg) provide even more depth to a lethal offense that has racked up at least 82 points in three of the last four games for O-G and at least 70 on 12 occasions.
“Their offense is really pushed by their defense, not only can they move up and down the floor, but defensively they rotate so well,” explained Lehman. “They’re so long and so big, it just makes it a huge challenge. They get a lot of easy baskets off their defense and that’s the big thing you’ve got to prevent if you’re going to be in the game with Ottawa-Glandorf.”
Defiance, coming off a defensive clampdown against Celina in a 48-34 win last Friday, will rely on a balanced effort and a well-oiled defensive effort against the Titans, led by senior scoring leaders Will Lammers (14.8 ppg, 29 3-pointers, 3.8 rpg) and Tyrel Goings (12.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 55.6 field goal percentage).
Senior guards Jack Vander Horst (5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 13 3-pointers) and Jacob Hutcheson (3.9 ppg, 5.2 apg) will see starting time on the perimeter with Lammers while 6-3 senior Caden Kline (4.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.3 apg) anchors the interior of the Bulldogs’ 2-3 zone attack.
Toledo Whitmer at Defiance
The final opportunity for the Bulldogs to showcase their abilities before Sunday’s tournament draw will come against a Division I opponent in the Panthers of Toledo Whitmer.
Whitmer, which was 21-4 last season, is still finding its way after losing all five starters from last year’s district runner-up squad but seventh-year head coach Ryan Brown is trying to adapt to his personnel with a methodical possession game.
The Panthers are currently mired in a six-game losing streak, including a 45-42 heartbreaker at Toledo St. Francis on Jan. 31. Whitmer will take on Toledo St. John’s Friday in their weekly Three Rivers Athletic Conference matchup.
“They’re very similar to our last two non-league games against Springfield and Anthony Wayne,” noted Lehman. “It’s a Division I school, a school that plays in a great conference and a team that’s had great tradition here recently. That’s a great challenge for us as well. They’ve got great athletes, they’re physical and it’s a great game to get us prepared for the tournament.”
The Panthers will likely start three seniors and two sophomores for Saturday’s matchup as guards Maurice Purley (6-6, So.), Grady Mee (5-7, So.), Tony Delvaux (6-1, Sr.) and Riley Keller (6-1, Sr.) hit the hardwood along with 6-2 senior forward C.J. Boecker. Keller is a name familiar to some fans on the gridiron as a prized quarterback commit for Bowling Green while Delvaux transferred back to Whitmer from Toledo Christian for his senior year.
“The thing about having both Ottawa-Glandorf and Whitmer in the same weekend, it’s such a challenge mentally,” said Lehman of the opportunity. “They both try to impose their will upon you, Whitmer by getting to the offensive boards and O-G by pressuring and getting steals. It’s a great challenge not only physically but mentally.”
