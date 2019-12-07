NAPOLEON — Sylvania Southview spoiled Napoleon’s home opener at “The Grand Canyon” on Friday, downing the Wildcats 44-32 in boys hoops action.

Landon Willeman’s nine points were tops in the season debut for the host Wildcats (0-1), which honored former state champion coach Fred Church before the game and dedicated the court in his name.

Grant Pahl’s 12 points topped the tally for Southview (1-0) while Eric Hollar added 11 markers.

SOUTHVIEW (44) — Rolford 6; Hollar 11; Mackinnon 6; Millington 5; Jump 4; Pahl 12. Totals 13-15-44.

NAPOLEON (32) — J. Brubaker 2; Warncke 2; Rosebrook 6; Gerdeman 6; Fraker 5; Willeman 9; Tan. Rubinstein 2. Totals 9-10-32.

Three-point goals: Sylvania Southview — Hollar 2, Millington. Napoleon — Gerdeman 2, Willeman, Rosebrook.

Southview 15 10 6 13 — 44

Napoleon 10 5 8 8 — 32

Hicksville 57,

Continental 37

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville led by eight points at halftime, then put the game away by outscoring Continental 19-10 in the third quarter, to claim a 57-37 win.

Landon Turnbull netted a game-high 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Josh Myers added 15 points for the Aces (2-0).

Mitch Coleman tallied 11 points for Continental (0-3).

CONTINENTAL (37) — Huff 9; Davis 2; Coleman 11; Armey 5; Prowant 0; Hoeffel 2; Warnement 4; Brecht 4; Recker 0. Totals 14-5-37.

HICKSVILLE (57) — Tunis 3; Myers 15; Straub 0; Bergman 9; Miller 4; Baird 2; Slattery 0; Turnbull 24; Hootman 0; Betz 0. Totals 22-5-57.

Three-point goals: Continental — Coleman 2, Huff, Armey. Hicksville — Myers 5, Turnbull 2, Tunis. Rebounds: Continental 19, Hicksville 28 (Turnbull 12).

Continental 10 3 10 14 — 37

Hicksville 13 8 19 17 — 57

Reserves: Hicksville, 18-14.

Tinora 39, Delta 29

DELTA — Tinora held Delta scoreless in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 39-29 road victory.

Marcus Grube and Evan Willitzer combined for 33 of 39 points for the Rams (2-1), netting 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Evan Risner netted a game-best 18 points for the Panthers, which fell to 0-1.

TINORA (39) — Mar. Grube 17; Willitzer 16; Max Grube 0; Schafer 2; Cramer 2; Wolfrum 0; Bohn 2. Totals 15-4-39.

DELTA (29) — Risner 18; Eckenroole 0; Gillen 3; Mazurowski 0; Hamilton 6; J. Tresnan-Reighard 0; H. Tresnan-Reighard 2. Totals 11-2-29.

Three-point goals: Tinora — Mar. Grube 5, Willitzer 4. Delta — Risner 2, Hamilton 2, Gillen. Turnovers: Tinora 11, Delta 8.

Tinora 11 12 11 5 — 39

Delta 11 5 13 0 — 29

Fairview 46,

Del. Jefferson 45 (OT)

DELPHOS — Fairview escaped past host Delphos Jefferson but needed an extra session, topping the Wildcats 46-45.

Russ Zeedyk led the way with 14 points for the visiting Apaches (1-0), which trailed 23-17 at the halftime break. Cade Polter added 12 points.

Ashton Moore’s 18 points were tops for Jefferson, which fell to 1-1.

FAIRVIEW (46) — Zeedyk 14; Polter 12; Ripke 8; Frank 8; Hastings 4. Totals 17-9-46.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (45) — Moore 18; Wannemacher 12; Mericle 6; Teman 3; Bailey 2; Herron 2; Hubert 2. Totals 20-2-45.

Three-point goals: Fairview — Polter, Frank, Zeedyk. Delphos Jefferson — Mericle 2, Teman.

Fairview 9 8 11 13 5 — 46

Jefferson 13 10 7 11 4 — 45

Antwerp 60,

Fort Jennings 43

FORT JENNINGS — Antwerp jumped out to a 35-18 halftime lead, en route to a 60-43 win over Fort Jennings.

Jagger Landxers led Antwerp (3-0) Zach Schulte tallied 16 points, while Jayvin Landers netted 12 points and Luke Krouse added 11 points for Antwerp (3-0).

For Fort Jennings (0-3), Zach Schulte tallied 16 points and Evan Hoersten chipped in 10 points.

ANTWERP (60) — Eaken 6; Hag, Kabders 19; Jay. Landers 12; Krouse 11; Hines 0; Schuette 3; Sheedy 0; Savina 4; Lichty 5; Grant 0. Totals 26-4-60.

FORT JENNINGS (43) — Trentman 6; Kazee 2; Horstman 3; Hoersten 10; Liebrecht 6; Grote 0; Schulet 16; Suever 0. Totals 18-2-43.

Three-point goals: Antwerp — Jay. Landers 2, Jag. Landers, Lichty. Ft. Jennings — Schulte 4, Horstman.

Antwerp 17 18 15 10 — 60

Fort Jennings 9 9 12 13 — 43

Bryan 51, Wayne Trace 48

HAVILAND – Titus Rohrer led visiting Bryan with 16 points as the Golden Bears scored a 51-48 victory at Wayne Trace.

Reece Jackson added a double-double for Bryan (2-0), going for 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Cameron Sinn led the Raiders (0-2) with 17 points. Nate Gerber had 15.

BRYAN (51) – Arthur 8; Dean 2; Rohrer 16; Zuver 9; Lamberson 2; Jackson 14. Totals 20-7-51.

WAYNE TRACE (48) – C. Sinn 17; Miller 8; Speice 2; Gerber 15; Vining 2; Reinhart 4. Totals 16-8-48.

Three-point goals: Bryan (4-8) – Zuver 3-5, Arthur 1-2, Lamberson 0-1. Wayne Trace (8-23) – Gerber 4-6, C. Sinn 3-8, Miller 1-4, Vining 0-3, T. Sinn 0-1, Speice 0-1. Rebounds: Bryan 25 (Jackson 11), Wayne Trace 21 (Reinhart 7). Turnovers: Bryan 13, Wayne Trace 8.

Bryan 12 16 10 13 — 51

Wayne Trace 8 10 14 16 — 48

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 45-28

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Liberty Center 46

OTTAWA — Ben Westrick netted 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help Ottawa-Glandorf defeat Liberty Center, 72-46.

Brennen Blevins added 14 points for Ottawa-Glandorf (1-0).

Trent Murdock had 16 points and Carter Burdue chipped in 12 points for the Tigers (0-1).

LIBERTY CENTER (46) — Shafer 7; Berdue 12; Krugh 6; Patterson 5; Murdock 16. Totals 13-14-46.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (72) — Beach 7; Schomaeker 8; Blevins 14; Dean 3; Alt 9; Kuhlman 4; Kaufman 2; Nichols 2; Westrick 23. Totals 23-16-72.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Krugh 2, Murdock 2, Shafer, Patterson. Ottawa-Glandorf — Blevins 4, Schomaeker 2, Beach, Dean, Alt, Kuhlman. Rebounds: Liberty Center 20 , Ottawa-Glandorf 33 (Westrick 10). Turnovers: Liberty Center 22, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.

Liberty Center 8 13 11 14 — 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 15 16 20 21 — 72

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 82-22.

Kalida 47, Ada 40

KALIDA — Gabe Hovest netted 15 points to help Kalida nip Ada, 47-40.

Zach Vonderembse added 10 points for Kalida (1-1).

Zac Swaney put in 12 points and Brandon Hull chipped in 11 points for Ada (1-2).

ADA (40) — Swaney 12; Hull 11; Murphy 9; Miller 3; Cook 3; Zimmerly 2; Ryan 0. Totals 16-4-40.

KALIDA (47) — Hovest 15; Vonderembse 10; Miller 7; Roebke 6; Siefker 5; Horstman 2; Warnecke 2; N. Miller 0. Totals 18-5-47.

Three-point goals: Ada — Swaney 2, Murphy, Cook. Kalida — Hovest 3, Roebke 2, Siefker. Rebounds: Ada 26 (Hull 7), Kalida 29 (Hovest 12).

Ada 10 11 7 12 — 40

Kalida 15 8 13 11 — 47

Columbus Grove 52,

Ottoville 36

OTTOVILLE — Blake Reynolds netted 20 points for Columbus Grove, to help the Bulldogs defeat Ottoville, 52-36.

Gabe Clement added 10 points for Grove (2-0, 1-0 PCL).

Joe Miller and William Miller each tallied seven points for Ottoville (1-1, 0-1 PCL).

COLUMBUS GROVE (52) — Birnesser 8; Reynolds 20; Hopkins 4; Clement 10; Halker 6; Smith 0; Schneider 4. Totals 22-7-52.

OTTOVILLE (36) — J. Miller 7; Schlagbaum 4; Manns 2; Kortokraz 2; W. Miller 7; Thorbahn 5; Fisher 6; Edelbrock 3; Langhals 0. Totals 13-6-36.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Birnesser. Ottoville — J. Miller, W. Miller, Thorbahn, , Edelbrock. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 11 (Reynolds 3), Ottoville 16 (Thorbahn 4).

Col. Grove 16 11 13 12 — 52

Ottoville 11 11 7 7 — 36

