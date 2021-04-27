EDON — After stepping down in March for personal reasons, Matt Ripke is back in coaching and back in Williams County.
The second-winningest coach in Edgerton history with 185 wins in 12 seasons was approved by the Edon Board of Education as head basketball coach in the school’s Thursday meeting.
Ripke guided Edgerton to two GMC championships, 10 sectional titles and a pair of trips to regionals in his dozen-year tenure with the Bulldogs and sought to move forward after this past season.
The move is not a disruptive one for his family, as Ripke’s wife Jennifer is principal of Edon Elementary School, and the Ayersville graduate is plenty familiar with his new program as an annual opponent for Edgerton and a fellow Route 49 Classic participant.
For Edon, the move provides stability as Dale Curry resigned 15 games into his first season with the Bombers with athletic director and assistant coach LJ Walker serving as interim for the final three games for the 9-9 Bombers.
The Bombers have not had much in the way of continuity with coaches as only Travis Arkwright (2012-15) has served for more than two years straight. Bill Hug (2008-09), T.J. Hammer (2009-11), Zach Kantouros (2011-12), Kyle Bostater (2015-17), Matt Holcomb (2017-19) and Andrew Kiess (2019-20) have been in charge of the program over the last decade-plus.
Despite the up-and-down season in 2020-21, the Bombers finished second to Pettisville at 9-3 in Buckeye Border Conference action a year ago. 6-3 junior and Division IV all-Ohio honorable mention pick Drew Gallehue will be back next season along with multiple underclassmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.