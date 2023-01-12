Following solid wins over foes with winning records in its first weekend action of the new year, Defiance enterds the second weekend of action with an outstanding 10-1 record and is tied with Ottawa-Glandorf as the only 3-0 WBL squads.
With such a hot start, the Bulldogs now will shift their mindset from the hungry underdog focus from Friday’s streak-snapping loss to Lima Shawnee to being the hunted as 6-6 Kenton (1-2 WBL) hosts Defiance this Friday before a county clash at ‘The Dawg Pound’ against 1-9 Fairview.
“There’s new challenges,” explained DHS head coach Bryn Lehman of the upcoming week. “Rewind it to a year ago and we would’ve hoped that where we are right now is where we were then but we had some inconsistency issues last year. The biggest thing for us is that win or lose, we’ve been able to identify things we can do better and we’ve got a weekend to work on things.”
DEFIANCE AT KENTON
The long trek to Hardin County marks the next step in the nine-game WBL gauntlet for Defiance, which has won 42 of its 54 all-time meetings with Kenton.
While Defiance enters with an eight-game win streak and has leaned on its season stability, Kenton has battled inconsistency and streaky play. The Wildcats started out 2-3 before winning three straight games to move above .500.
Since that point, Kenton has lost three of its last four games, the only win coming on Jan. 3 against Lima Perry and most recently a two-point loss to previously-winless Celina on Friday and a 71-56 loss to unbeaten Liberty-Benton on Saturday.
“They play extremely hard, they pressure defensively and they’ll pressure all game long in their 1-2-2,” explained Lehman, whose Bulldogs rolled to a 63-38 win in last year’s league tilt. “They’ll play 100 percent without a conscience on offense, they’re given a lot of freedom and will put up shots early in possessions. They try to play an exciting brand of basketball but we’ve identified things we believe we can take, it comes down to executing our gameplan.”
Unfortunately, the Wildcats’ recent skid has coincided with the loss of 6-3 junior Gavin Payne to a torn ACL as head coach Ryan Miller described the veteran as ‘the glue’ of the team.
That being said, the Bulldogs’ stingy defense will look to clamp down on the Wildcats’ offense (61 ppg scored) entering Friday’s tilt allowing just 43.9 ppg and forcing 11 turnovers per game.
Kenton netted 88, 73 and 72 points in wins earlier this season but in its three WBL contests, the Wildcats have scored 35, 47 and 39 points.
Team defense will be key with point guard Tyson Lawrence and both Ethan Yoder and Colby Quay comprising a trio of double-digit scorers for Kenton.
Defiance had a pair of solid showings with senior center Cayden Zachrich hitting 10-of-13 shots for 25 points and four boards in Friday’s league win over Shawnee while fellow senior point guard Bradyn Shaw tallied 24 points, four rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s rout of Wauseon.
Zachrich leads the Bulldogs with 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting at a 51 percent clip from the field and an 84 percent clip at the free throw line (47-of-56). Meanwhile, Shaw has tallied 17.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.7 apg and has made a team-high 16 treys.
With David Jimenez (3.9 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 12 rebounds, four assists vs. Wauseon), Aidan Kiessling (2 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.2 apg, six 3-pointers) and Isaac Schlatter (7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 14 3-pointers) building a rotation that didn’t have the services of forward Tyler Frederick (3.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.6 apg) the last two contests, the Bulldogs look to keep the same-old, same-old going.
“We have to dictate tempo for sure,” said Lehman of keys to victory. “Not getting back on defense and not being disciplined plays right into what they want to do.”
FAIRVIEW AT DEFIANCE
Saturday’s contest marks a much shorter trip to the planks, but a foe with a similar situation as Friday’s clash.
Fairview, which has lost nine straight since a 36-34 win over Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 2, has battled through a tough 2022-23 season with the loss of last year’s leading scorer in senior Jeffrey Smith following surgery vefore the start of hte season from a football injury.
Without Smith, 6-3 senior Brody Retcher has tanken the mantle as team leader with 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest this year for the Black and Gold. Senior Adam Lashaway has tallied 4.5 points and three rebounds a game while 6-3 senior Eli Shininger (4.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg), D’Andre Hastings (Sr., 3.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg), juniors Klayton Boland (2.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Kasen Kauffman (2.9 ppg) building out a rotation for head coach Bodi Kauffman.
With a league matchup against Antwerp the night before, Defiance will look to take advantage of a bruised Black and Gold roster. Two seasons ago, Fairview nearly knocked off DHS in overtime when the current seniors were sophomores, something not lost on the Blue and White.
“They’re going to play hard and play a physical brand of basketball like all Fairview teams do,” said Lehman. “If we’re soft with it, that’s advantage them. We’ve got to go in with the mindset of putting it to our opponents.”
Defiance is currently enjoying a 15-year winning streak over the Apaches with the last Fairview win coming on Jan. 12, 2008 by a 48-46 margin.
With the first released MartinRPI ratings released earlier this week, Defiance’s 0.9145 rating (highest is 1.000) is No. 3 behind Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Columbus Bishop Ready in all of Division II.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series with Fairview, 54-27.
