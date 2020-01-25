HOLGATE — Marcus Grube scored 21 of Tinora’s 40 points as the Rams defeated Holgate 40-23 on Friday in Green Meadows Conference action.
Evan Willitzer added 10 points for Tinora (9-7, 3-1 GMC), which earned its fourth win in five tries.
Bailey Sonnenberg led the Tigers (2-11, 0-4 GMC) with seven points.
TINORA (40) — Mar. Grube 21; Willitzer 10; Max Grube 0; Flory 0; Schafer 2; Rinkel 0; Cramer 2; Bohn 0; Bailey 3; Wolfrum 2. Totals 14-9-40.
HOLGATE (23) — Sonnenberg 7; Wenner 5; Thacker 0; Sparks 4; Hartman 0; Kelly 0; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Hattemer 2; Medina 5. Totals 10-1-23.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Willitzer 2, Mar. Grube. Tinora — Sonnenberg, Medina.
Tinora 2 16 9 13 — 40
Holgate 4 2 4 13 — 23
Edgerton 49, Ayersville 36
AYERSVILLE — Edgerton used a 14-3 second quarter to build a lead and pull away from Ayersville for the 49-36 victory.
Logan Showalter paced the Bulldogs (8-6, 2-2 GMC) with 18 points while Jaron Cape added 10.
Brayden Amoroso led the Pilots (5-8, 0-4 GMC) with 11 points.
EDGERTON (49) — Blue 1; Cape 5; Roth 0; Pahl 6; Ripke 0; Landel 5; Gary 8; Wolfe 1; Showalter 18. Totals 14-20-49.
AYERSVILLE (36) — Trevino 6; Calhoun 0; I. Eiden 6; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 11; L. Schlachter 2; McGuire 0; Okuley 5; Sherman 0; T. Schlachter 0; Brown 4; Cook 0; Clark 2. Totals 13-8-36.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape. Ayersville — Trevino, I. Eiden.
Edgerton 10 14 6 19 — 49
Ayersville 8 3 7 18 — 36
Wayne Trace 66, Fairview 44
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Nate Gerber poured in 27 points on 11-of-12 field goal shooting, to help Wayne Trace outscore Fairview, 66-44.
Jace Vining added 10 points for the Raiders (11-4, 3-1 GMC) while Reid Miller tallied 10 assists.
Cade Polter knocked down 14 points and Luke Timbrook chipped in 10 points for Fairview (8-7, 2-2 GMC).
The win keeps the Raiders in reach of their eighth straight GMC title, one game behind league unbeaten Antwerp.
FAIRVIEW (44) — Polter 14; Ripke 5; Clemens 0; Frank 8; Singer 4; Timbrook 10; Zeedyk 3; Grine 0. Totals 15-5-44.
WAYNE TRACE (66) — T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 8; Miller 4; Speice 8; Gerber 27; Vining 10; McClure 1; Graham 0; Reinhart 8; Crosby 0. Totals 22-17-66.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Polter 4, Timbrook 2, Ripke, Frank, Zeedyk. Wayne Trace — Speice 2, C. Sinn, Gerber, Vining. Rebounds: Fairview 15 (Ripke, Frank, Grine 3), Wayne Trace 26 (Speice, Reinhart 6). Turnovers: Fairview 15, Wayne Trace 7.
Fairview 15 11 15 3 — 44
Wayne Trace 19 15 22 10 — 66
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 48-34.
Delphos Jefferson 52, Paulding 29
DELPHOS — Paulding found scoring a struggle Friday night against Northwest Conference unbeaten Delphos Jefferson, falling 52-29.
Damon Wiltsie put up 10 points to pace the Wildcats (6-8, 4-0 NWC) while Ian Wannemacher tallied nine.
Seth Dysinger and Payton Beckman each netted six points to pace the Panthers (3-11, 2-3 NWC).
PAULDING (29) — Edwards 2; Kauser 4; Dysinger 6; Beckman 6; Manz 5; Pease 3; Adams 3. Totals 9-40 6-16 29.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (52) — Bailey 7; Wannemacher 9; Hubert 8; Moore 4; Merricle 2; Wiltsie 10; Herron 2; Gallmeier 3; Long 7. Totals 22-41 4-10 52.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Kauser, Pease, Adams. Delphos Jefferson — Wiltsie 2, Gallmeier, Bailey. Reserves: Paulding 20, Delphos Jefferson 35. Turnovers: Paulding 14, Delphos Jefferson 11.
Paulding 6 11 4 8 — 29
Jefferson 19 11 15 7 — 52
Reserves: Delphos Jefferson, 49-48.
Archbold 43, Bryan 27
ARCHBOLD — Archbold outscored Bryan 12-2 in the third quarter, to pull away to a 43-27 win.
D.J. Newman netted 11 points for the Bluestreaks, which improved to 3-0 in the NWOAL and 9-4 overall.
Titus Rohrer paced Bryan (10-4, 1-2 NWOAL) with 13 points.
BRYAN (27) — Arthur 4; Rohrer 13; Lamberson 6; Jackson 4. Totals 9-6-27.
ARCHBOLD (43) — Gomez 4; A. Roth 4; Newman 11; Theobald 4; Zimmerman 9; Cheney 3; Hagans 8. Totals 18-2-43.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Lamberson 2, Rohrer. Archbold — Newman 3, Zimmerman, Cheney. Rebounds: Bryan 9, Archbold 19. Turnovers: Bryan 11, Archbold 11.
Bryan 11 7 2 7 — 27
Archbold 10 11 12 10 — 43
Reserves: Archbold, 46-27.
Wauseon 58, Liberty Center 41
WAUSEON — Wauseon outscored Liberty Center in every quarter in a 58-41 win.
Sean Brock led three Wauseon players in double figures with 17 points. Noah Tester had 15 points and Conner Penrod added 12 points, as the Indians improved to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the NWOAL.
Carter Burdue led Liberty Center (8-6, 1-2 NWOAL) with 15 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (41) — Shafer 2; Keller 5; Burdue 15; Miles 0; Righi 2; Leatherman 3; Krugh 8; Conrad 2; Phillips 0; Murdock 4. Totals 15-6-41.
WAUSEON (58) — J. Tester 4; Britsch 2; N. Tester 15; Degroff 0; Hageman 0; Sauber 0; Penrod 12; Delgado 0; Brock 17; Wilson 8; King 0. Totals 26-6-58.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Krugh 2, Keller, Burdue, Leatherman.
Liberty Center 13 6 12 10 — 41
Wauseon 14 13 17 14 — 58
Reserves: Archbold, 46-27.
Evergreen 63, Delta 25
METAMORA — Evergreen kept pace atop the NWOAL standings with a convincing 63-25 triumph against visiting Delta.
Nate Brighton stuffed the stat sheet for the Vikings (11-1, 3-0 NWOAL) with 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Mason Loeffler added 18 points while CJ Houk added 16.
Braden Risner netted six points to lead the way for Delta, which fell to 4-10 (1-2 NWOAL).
DELTA (25) — Gillen 4; B. Risner 6; N. Risner 4; J. Tresnan-Reighard 4; H. Tresnan-Reighard 2; Stickley 2; Hamilton 3. Totals 9-35 25.
EVERGREEN (63) — M. Loeffler 18; Houk 16; Brighton 12; Ruetz 5; E. Loeffler 4; E. Lumbrezer 4; Etue 2; A. Lumbrezer 2. Totals 27-44 63.
Delta 6 2 11 6 — 25
Evergreen 15 22 10 16 — 63
Swanton 35,
Patrick Henry 30 (OT)
SWANTON — Swanton pulled away in overtime to grab a 35-30 win over Patrick Henry.
Josh Vance and Andrew Thornton each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2 NWOAL), with Thornton hauling in 15 rebounds.
Jayden Schulze paced the Patriots (1-12, 0-3 NWOAL) with 10 points.
PATRICK HENRY (30) — Feehan 2; Seedorf 4; Schulze 10; Holloway 2; Crossland 7; Seemann 1; Rosengarten 4. Totals 11-4-30.
SWANTON (35) — Vance 12; Weigel 3; Betz 3; Bartlett 5; Thornton 12. Totals 10-14-35.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Schulze 3, Crossland. Swanton — Weigel. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 27 (Feehan, Crossland 6), Swanton 26 (Thornton 15). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 17, Swanton 10.
Patrick Henry 2 10 8 7 3 — 30
Swanton 9 11 0 7 8 — 35
Reserves: Swanton, 28-27.
Pettisville 55, Hilltop 24
WEST UNITY — Graeme Jacoby poured in 24 points and nabbed 10 rebounds as Pettisville defeated Hilltop, 55-24.
Mitchell Avina added 11 points for the Blackbirds (11-3, 9-0 BBC).
Blake Funhouser led the Cadets (0-11, 0-8 BBC) with six points.
PETTISVILLE (55) — Avina 11; Zuver 4; John 2; Leppelmeier 8; Horning 4; Reynolds 2; Jacoby 24. Totals 25-10-55.
HILLTOP (24) — Funkhouser 6; Schlosser 2; McEwen 5; Jennings 3; Hoffman 3; Beres 3; Wyse 2. Totals 10-1-24.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Jennings, Hoffman, Beres. Rebounds: Pettisville 34, Hilltop 22. Turnovers: Pettisville 8, Hilltop 18.
Pettisville 6 17 17 15 — 55
Hilltop 6 7 9 2 — 24
Reserves: Pettisville, 44-33.
North Central 58, Stryker 46
STRYKER — Jack Bailey scored 18 points to power North Central to a 58-46 victory over Stryker.
Alex Lehsten added 13 points while Landon Patten scored 12 for the Eagles (7-8, 5-4 BBC).
Spencer Clingaman posted 21 points for the Panthers (2-12, 2-7 BBC).
NORTH CENTRAL (58) — Bailey 18; C. Patten 0; Cruz 4 L. Patten 12; Williams 4; Turner 0; Hayes 7; Hicks 0; Lehsten 13; Burt 0. Totals 17-21-58.
STRYKER (46) — Huffman 4; Bauers 2; Treace 0; Holsopple 7; Weirauch 3; Ramon 3; Liechty 0; Ruffer 0; Harris 3; Clingaman 21; Barnum 1; Sloan 2. Totals 18-5-46.
Three-point goals: North Central — Bailey 2, L. Patten. Stryker — Clingaman 3, Weirauch, Ramon.
North Central 16 13 12 17 — 58
Stryker 14 12 9 11 — 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Celina 40
OTTAWA — Brennan Blevins scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Ottawa-Glandorf past Celina, 84-40.
Owen Nichols added 15 for the Titans (14-0, 4-0 WBL) while Kamron Maag chipped in with 14.
Max Thobe paced the Bulldogs (2-12, 2-3 WBL) with 10 points.
CELINA (40) — Duncan 7; Black 6; Wilson 6; Andrew 3; Stangler 2; Thobe 10; Risewehr 6. Totals 16-2-40.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (84) — Beach 10; Schomaeker 3; Blevins 16; Dean 6; Alt 2; Nichols 15; Westrick 12; Maag 14; Rieman 4; Schmenk 2. Totals 33-5-84.
Three-point goals: Celina — Duncan 2, Black 2, Andrew, Thobe. Ottawa-Glandorf — Maag 4, Blevins 4, Dean 2, Beach 2, Schomaeker. Rebounds: Celina 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 25 (Nichols, Alt 4). Turnovers: Celina 18, Ottawa-Glandorf 9.
Celina 10 15 7 8 — 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 24 18 26 16 — 84
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 61-28.
Ottoville 70, Fort Jennings 27
FORT JENNINGS — Ottoville outpointed Ft. Jennings 22-0 in the second quarter and went on to take a 70-27 win.
Josh Thorbahn racked up 16 points in the eighth straight win for the Big Green (13-3, 3-1 PCL), which hit 11-of-27 from long distance. Ryan Suever added 10.
Carson Kazee had nine points to lead Ft. Jennings (1-14, 0-4 PCL).
OTTOVILLE (70) — J. Miller 6; Schlagbaum 6; Manns 4; Suever 10; Kortokrax 2; W. Miller 6; Thorbahn 16; Furley 6; Fisher 7; Hanneman 0; Edelbrock 0; Trentman 2; Langhals 5. Totals 29-55 1-2 70.
FORT JENNINGS (27) — Trentman 3; Kazee 9; Wittler 2; Horstman 0; Hoersten 4; Liebrecht 0; Grote 4; Schulte 5; Suever 0. Totals 12-0-27.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Thorbahn 4, Schlagbaum 2, W. Miller 2, Furley 2, Langhals. Fort Jennings — Trentman, Kazee, Schulte.
Ottoville 19 22 19 10 — 70
Fort Jennings 6 0 10 11 — 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.