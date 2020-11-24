HAVILAND — A perennial contender in the postseason and the Green Meadows Conference, Wayne Trace will face some attrition in 2020-21 with the Raiders’ top four scorers departing.
Head coach Jim Linder, who enters his 13th season as WT head coach with a stellar 193-97 record, can become the fourth coach to win 200 games at a GMC school alongside Al Welch at Wayne Trace, Lee Himmeger at Ayersville and Paul Wayne at Holgate.
To get some of those victories, the Raiders will move on without last year’s co-GMC Player of the Year in Nathan Gerber. Gerber, who is now competing at Division II Capital University, led the Raiders with 16 points and 5.6 rebounds while draining 33 longballs.
Veteran point guard Reid Miller departs as well taking with him nine points and 4.8 assists a night. Sharpshooter Jace Vining (9.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 37 3-pointers, 43 percent shooting) and big man Alex Reinhart (8.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg) also have exhausted their eligibility from last year’s run to the Division III district finals before falling to powerhouse Ottawa-Glandorf.
The Raiders aren’t devoid of experience, however, with Cameron Sinn (5-11, junior, guard) back after scoring 7.5 points per game last season with a healthy 38-percent shooting (36-of-94) from long distance.
Athletic senior Trevor Speice will be tasked with a bigger role after tallying 1.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game a season ago.
“We have some experience back from last year’s squad but we also have a lot of kids who will have to adapt to new roles,” explained Linder. “We should be effective shooting the basketball and our guard play should be solid. This group does need to develop some chemistry as we move new kids into new positions.”
Some of those new faces include some youngsters at the varsity level in freshmen Brooks Laukhuf (6-0, guard) and Kyle Stoller (6-2, forward) and sophomore Tyler Davis (6-2, forward).
6-4 junior wing Cameron Graham saw limited time last season (two points, 20 rebounds in 15 games) while senior guard Garrett Williamson and senior forward Joe Munger (6-3) will also be leaned on for more production.
With Reinhart’s graduation, post play will be an area of concern and improvement for the Raiders.
“We will need to learn our roles and adapt to them,” noted Linder. “A lack of a true inside presence overall means that we need to rebound as a team and be aggressive in going to the boards.”
Last season’s output marked the eighth straight season Wayne Trace has finished either 6-1 or 7-0 in the Green Meadows Conference. Last year’s 6-1 mark snapped a streak of seven straight GMC titles, shared or outright, as unbeaten Antwerp ran through the season unblemished.
“We want to get better each day, each week and each game,” said Linder. “If we do that, we feel like it will take care of the rest. Our goals are to win the GMC and get as far as we can in the tournament.”
The season will start off as tough as it gets when Columbus Grove (26-0 last season, regional finalist, AP No. 1) visits “The Palace” on Nov. 27. The Raiders will take on Crestview and Ottoville for a pair of February tune-ups against high-caliber competition while facing road tests against GMC title contenders Hicksville (Dec. 18) and Antwerp (Jan. 15).
