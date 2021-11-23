WAUSEON — Under 14-year head coach Chad Burt, Wauseon boys basketball has seen unprecedented success, winning at least 17 games in each of the past eight seasons.
The Indians look to continue that success coming off of an 18-5 season where they fell in district semifinals to St. Marys, but it won’t be easy as they’ll have to replace seven seniors that provided a lot of scoring for them last year.
Conor Penrod leaves the biggest hole as he averaged 13.1 points per game en route to a first team all-NWOAL and first team all-District selection. They’ll also lose league honorable mentions in Kolton DeGroff and Isaac Wilson as well.
“We graduated a group of seven seniors that made tremendous contributions both on and off the court. They will be difficult to replace,” head coach Chad Burt said. “Team ball handling will be a point of emphasis and a major concern. We will need to develop our perimeter skills to be successful offensively as we return very little scoring from last year.”
The scoring that they do return, almost comes entirely from senior Jonas Tester, who averaged a team leading 14.6 points per game en route to a first-team all-NWOAL and first team all-District pick himself. What’s behind him is where the uncertainty comes in as the next highest scorer comes from junior guard Jude Armstrong, who averaged just 2.1 points as a sophomore.
Seniors Carson Burt, Matt Shaw and Krue Powers also return and will be asked to fill a bigger role this season. Shaw is the only post player which gives Burt some concerns about how his interior play will shake out early.
“We lack overall height, so rebounding is a concern. We have very little experience competing at the varsity level so we will need to adjust to the speed and physicality of the game quickly,” Burt said.”
Some of the other young faces that could see time at the varsity level include JT Gleckler (Jr., wing), Landon Hines (Jr., forward), Jack Leatherman (Jr., wing), Ethan Borton (Jr., guard), Tyson Rodriguez (So., guard) and Elijah McLeod.
But what the Indians don’t have in experience, they do have in eagerness to prove themselves on the varsity court and keep the tradition of quality basketball at Wauseon alive.
“We have many new faces in new roles,” Burt said. “We have a group that is hard working and eager to learn. They are excited to follow up on the success from previous years and have been competing hard in practice.We are inexperienced in some key positions, but they are a coachable group and will continue to grow and develop as the season progresses.”
They’ll have to compete, however, inside of a league ripe with returning talent in the NWOAL.
“Overall, the league will be as balanced and competitive as it has been in a long time with a number of teams capable of winning the league title,” Burt noted. “Archbold has tremendous athletes and a large core returning. Evergreen, Swanton, and Liberty Center all have tremendous talent returning.”
The Indians will open their season on the road against Lake on Friday, Nov. 26. Their home and league opener will be the following Friday, Dec. 3 against Evergreen.
